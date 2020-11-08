Biden wins presidential election

With 290 Electoral College votes, Democrat Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States.

After days of waiting for votes to be counted and watching a close margin between Biden and President Donald Trump, the race in Pennsylvania was called on Saturday, giving Biden the remaining votes he needed to win the presidency, according to AP News.

So far, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania are the states that have flipped from voting Republican in 2016 to give Democrats the 2020 win.

Nevada was also called Saturday, sending an additional six votes Biden’s way. Three states remain to be called, including Georgia, where Biden leads by a close margin and could take additional Electoral College votes. Alaska and North Carolina also continue to count votes, with Trump currently ahead.

Biden also leads in the popular vote by over 4 million.

Senator Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate, will also be making history as the first Black woman elected to the vice presidency, and will be the highest ranking woman to serve in American government.

“In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America,” Biden said in a statement following the win. “It’s time for America to unite. And to heal.”

Trump is the first incumbent president to lose reelection in over 25 years, but has yet to accept the results.

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win,” Trump said in a Saturday statement. “I’ve already decisively won many critical states…and the pollsters got it knowingly wrong. They got it knowingly wrong. We had polls that were so ridiculous, and everybody knew that at the time.”

The president has continued to sow doubt in the election, without providing any substantial evidence.