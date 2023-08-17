Chasing gridiron glory

After the first few days in pads, Coach Bruce Barnum, quarterback Dante Chachere and offensive lineman Dallas Holliday provided some insights into their primary goals, preparations and any challenges they expect to face in the upcoming season.

The primary objective for the Vikings is crystal clear—make it to the playoffs. In a post-practice interview on Friday, Aug. 11, Coach Barnum reiterated the team’s aspiration to return to the postseason and emphasized the importance of achieving this goal while maintaining a healthy roster.

“I’d love to get this team back to the playoffs,” Coach Barnum said while acknowledging the challenge of starting the season with the difficult assignment of facing the Oregon Ducks in Eugene, Oregon.

Despite these obstacles, the team remains undaunted. Coach Barnum expressed confidence in the team’s ability to rise above the looming adversity.

On game days, the Vikings are determined to impress their fans with their hustle on and off the field. Coach Barnum highlighted their commitment to clean, respectful play as a testament to their dedication to the game.

“They hustle,” Coach Barnum said, speaking on what he sees in his team and emphasizing the importance of leaving a lasting impression on spectators. “They play the game hard and right.”

Ensuring strong team chemistry and camaraderie is critical to effective communication and achieving wins. Coach Barnum discussed the various avenues they utilize to foster unity, such as nightly meetings during training camp.

These meetings cover various topics, from football strategies to personal growth and development. “We talk family, school [and] football,” Coach Barnum said, highlighting their holistic approach to help players succeed both on and off the field.

Another demanding responsibility for the coaches during preseason practices is the comprehensive evaluation of players. Coaches assess not only on-field performance, but also factors such as punctuality, attitude and conduct. Coach Barnum emphasized the significance of treating all players with dignity and respect, understanding that each player’s path is distinct and necessitates proper support.

The new coaching additions have injected fresh energy into the team by only adding to the great chemistry the team holds. Chachere also underlined the importance of the family-oriented atmosphere fostered by the coaches, accentuating their positive impact on the team dynamic. “It’s that we all click,” Chachere said, recognizing the seamless integration of new and existing members.

There are about 40 new additions to the ‘23 team. This cohesive atmosphere is crucial for success, and the players seem to have committed themselves to working together as a unit.

Heading into the new season, the Vikings harness their collective strengths to capitalize on opportunities. Holliday stressed the importance of proper planning and preparation, regarding game strategy as well as staying healthy and game-ready. “I think we could be the fastest team in the Big Sky,” he said. “We’re out here running around, flying around. I think it’s going to be a good season, based on our training.”

This speed advantage—which the Vikings have shown last year and during this preseason—gives them a leg up on making strategic plays in hopes of outperforming their opponents this season.

Balancing academic commitments and football demands can be challenging for student-athletes. Coach Barnum discussed how the coaching staff collaborate with the academic department to ensure players find equilibrium between their studies and their sports commitments.

The goal is to provide players with the necessary tools to succeed, both in the classroom and on the field. The coach then described how they focus on accountability—especially during the off-season—to help players manage their time effectively.

Looking ahead, the Vikings aim to transition smoothly from preseason to actual games. Coach Barnum highlighted the significance of communication and discipline as critical components of this transition. He drew parallels to top-tier teams—such as Ohio State and Oregon State—emphasizing the vital role of effective communication in achieving success on the field.

Amidst the excitement, Coach Barnum also emphasized the importance of adaptability. He acknowledged how each game presents a unique set of circumstances, requiring the team to be flexible and adjust their strategies accordingly. This ability to adapt on the fly sets championship-caliber teams apart from the rest.

The Portland State football team’s approach to the upcoming season highlights an unyielding pursuit of success, a dedication to teamwork and sportsmanship and a steadfast commitment to growth, both on and off the field.

With their eyes set on snagging a spot in the playoffs, the Vikings are determined to showcase their skills and unity. As the season unfolds, fans can expect an inspiring display of athleticism which encapsulates the essence of collegiate football.