Community & Wellness Resources

Happening Soon

Register to Vote!

Between SMSU and CH

June 11, 12 p.m.

Free for students

Register to vote at the booth with pre-law society and receive sweatshirts

Bowl for Free, Craft for a Cause

Viking Bowling Alley

June 12, 3 p.m.

Free for students

Bowling, crafting and volunteering event for PSU students

Networking for Introverts Workshop

FMH 342H

June 13, 3 p.m.

Free for students

Learn networking basics in this interactive workshop

Mural Opening Celebration

Littman & White Gallery

June 14, 12 p.m.

Free for students

Celebrate the mural unveiling with refreshments and gift bags, hosted by the Social Practice Club

Sanskriti 2024

SMSU Ballroom

June 17, 4:30 p.m.

Free for students

Celebrate Indian culture with dance, music and cuisine

Lords of Dogtown

5th Avenue Cinema

June 16, 3 p.m.

A film following the rise of skateboarding pioneers in 1970’s Venice Beach, California

Resources

PSU Basic Needs Hub

SMSU suite 435

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

Free for students

Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support

PSU Food Pantry

SMSU basement

Tues 10:30–4:30 p.m., Wed 9–1:30 p.m., Thur 12–5:30 p.m. and Fri 10:30–5:30 p.m.

Free for students

Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable, trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for summer or fall.

SMART recovery meetings

UCB 340E

Times vary

Free

In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community

SHAC weekly online parent support group

Online

Thursdays 11 a.m.

Free

Come together as parents in a relaxed setting to support each other, share ideas, collaborate and commiserate

Women’s Resource Center

Online

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free

Confidential advocacy services to students who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, violence and stalking

Oregon Energy Fund

Varying Locations

Mon–Fri, hours vary

Free

Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability









Wellness

SHAC Mind Spa

UCB Suite 310

Mon–Fri (by appointment)

Free for students

Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.

Opioid Overdose Reversal Training

SHAC, Suite 340E

Mon 10–12 p.m. & Fri 2–3 p.m.

Free for students

Pick up free opioid overdose reversal medication and get a 10-minute training on how to use it

Mindful Meanderings

Listen on Spotify

Available 24/7

Free

PSU-produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment

Wellness & Health Action Team

Follow on Instagram

Available 24/7

Free

WHAT is a group of peers who educate on health topics specific to PSU students.

Outdoor Workshop Wednesdays

Watch on Youtube

Available 24/7

Free

PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments

BORP online fitness studio

Watch on Zoom

Mon–Sat, hours vary

Free

Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities