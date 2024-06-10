Community & Wellness Resources

Happening Soon
Between SMSU and CH
June 11, 12 p.m.
Free for students
Register to vote at the booth with pre-law society and receive sweatshirts
Bowl for Free, Craft for a Cause
Viking Bowling Alley
June 12, 3 p.m.
Free for students
Bowling, crafting and volunteering event for PSU students
Networking for Introverts Workshop
FMH 342H
June 13, 3 p.m.
Free for students
Learn networking basics in this interactive workshop
Littman & White Gallery
June 14, 12 p.m.
Free for students
Celebrate the mural unveiling with refreshments and gift bags, hosted by the Social Practice Club
SMSU Ballroom
June 17, 4:30 p.m.
Free for students
Celebrate Indian culture with dance, music and cuisine
5th Avenue Cinema
June 16, 3 p.m.
A film following the rise of skateboarding pioneers in 1970’s Venice Beach, California
Resources
SMSU suite 435
Mon–Fri, 9 a.m to 5 p.m.
Free for students
Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support
SMSU basement
Tues 10:30–4:30 p.m., Wed 9–1:30 p.m., Thur 12–5:30 p.m. and Fri 10:30–5:30 p.m.
Free for students
Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable, trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for summer or fall.
UCB 340E
Times vary
Free
In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community
SHAC weekly online parent support group
Online
Thursdays 11 a.m.
Free
Come together as parents in a relaxed setting to support each other, share ideas, collaborate and commiserate
Online
Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Free
Confidential advocacy services to students who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, violence and stalking
Varying Locations
Mon–Fri, hours vary
Free
Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability
Wellness
UCB Suite 310
Mon–Fri (by appointment)
Free for students
Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.
Opioid Overdose Reversal Training
SHAC, Suite 340E
Mon 10–12 p.m. & Fri 2–3 p.m.
Free for students
Pick up free opioid overdose reversal medication and get a 10-minute training on how to use it
Listen on Spotify
Available 24/7
Free
PSU-produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment
Follow on Instagram
Available 24/7
Free
WHAT is a group of peers who educate on health topics specific to PSU students.
Watch on Youtube
Available 24/7
Free
PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments
Watch on Zoom
Mon–Sat, hours vary
Free
Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities