Community & Wellness Resources

Happening Soon

Leaf stamp art

KMC 605

Nov. 2, 4 p.m.

Free

Allowing students to use botanicals to print on fabric enables them to create one-of-a-kind pieces

Animal Welfare Research with Dr. Laurel Fink

SMSU 323

Nov. 3, 2 p.m.

Free

Learn what it’s like to be a researcher in animal welfare with Dr. Laurel Fink, an animal welfare specialist at the Oregon Zoo

Board Game Night

SMSU Cafeteria

Nov. 3, 3 p.m.

Free

A weekly board game night. Come hang out and play some games!

Fun Family Friday

Viking Game Room

Nov. 3, 4:30 p.m.

Free

Free bowling and pizza. It’s a great chance to relax and unwind from the week with your kids.

National Cyber League Team Game

FAB FishBowl

Nov. 4, 12 p.m.

Free

The PSU Cybersecurity Club welcomes you to join them in the bi-annual NCL Team game, where you can learn more about cybersecurity

Trail Keepers of Oregon Service Trip

Outdoor Program Office

Nov. 5, 8 a.m.

Free for Campus Rec members

When hiking in the wilderness, have you ever thought about who built the trails or keeps them maintained? Come help maintain the trails that we use and love.

Resources

PSU Basic Needs Hub

SMSU Suite 435

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free for students

Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support

PSU Food Pantry

1704 SW Broadway (temporary location)

Tues–Thur, 12–4 p.m.

Free for students

Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable, trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for summer or fall.

SMART Recovery Meetings

University Center Building 340 E

Times vary

Free

In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community.

SHAC Weekly Online Parent Support Group

Online

Thursdays 11 a.m.

Free

Come together as parents in a relaxed setting to support each other, share ideas, collaborate and commiserate

Community Technology Space

730 SW 10th Ave. Suite 111 (entrance on SW 9th Ave.)

Mon–Fri, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

Multnomah County official cooling center with access to free technology, internet, limited books and events

Oregon Energy Fund

Varying Locations

Mon–Fri, hours vary

Free

Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability

Wellness

SHAC Mind Spa

UCB Suite 310

Mon–Fri (by appointment)

Free for students

Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.

Bipolar Student Connection

Coco Donuts

Tues 12 p.m.

Free for students

Casual meetup every Tuesday for the remainder of the fall term where you can bring homework and study! It’s a way to meet new people and chat.

Mindful Meanderings

Listen on Spotify

Available 24/7

Free

PSU-produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment

Telus Health Student Support

Download on App Store or Google Play

Available 24/7

Free

Connecting students with free, confidential mental health and wellbeing support

Workshop Wednesday Video Series

Watch on Youtube

Available 24/7

Free

PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments

BORP Online Fitness Studio

Watch on Zoom

Mon–Sat, hours vary

Free

Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities