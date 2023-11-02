Community & Wellness Resources

Happening Soon
KMC 605
Nov. 2, 4 p.m.
Free
Allowing students to use botanicals to print on fabric enables them to create one-of-a-kind pieces
Animal Welfare Research with Dr. Laurel Fink
SMSU 323
Nov. 3, 2 p.m.
Free
Learn what it’s like to be a researcher in animal welfare with Dr. Laurel Fink, an animal welfare specialist at the Oregon Zoo
SMSU Cafeteria
Nov. 3, 3 p.m.
Free
A weekly board game night. Come hang out and play some games!
Viking Game Room
Nov. 3, 4:30 p.m.
Free
Free bowling and pizza. It’s a great chance to relax and unwind from the week with your kids.
National Cyber League Team Game
FAB FishBowl
Nov. 4, 12 p.m.
Free
The PSU Cybersecurity Club welcomes you to join them in the bi-annual NCL Team game, where you can learn more about cybersecurity
Trail Keepers of Oregon Service Trip
Outdoor Program Office
Nov. 5, 8 a.m.
Free for Campus Rec members
When hiking in the wilderness, have you ever thought about who built the trails or keeps them maintained? Come help maintain the trails that we use and love.
Resources
SMSU Suite 435
Mon–Fri, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free for students
Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support
1704 SW Broadway (temporary location)
Tues–Thur, 12–4 p.m.
Free for students
Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable, trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for summer or fall.
University Center Building 340 E
Times vary
Free
In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community.
SHAC Weekly Online Parent Support Group
Online
Thursdays 11 a.m.
Free
Come together as parents in a relaxed setting to support each other, share ideas, collaborate and commiserate
730 SW 10th Ave. Suite 111 (entrance on SW 9th Ave.)
Mon–Fri, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free
Multnomah County official cooling center with access to free technology, internet, limited books and events
Varying Locations
Mon–Fri, hours vary
Free
Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability
Wellness
UCB Suite 310
Mon–Fri (by appointment)
Free for students
Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.
Coco Donuts
Tues 12 p.m.
Free for students
Casual meetup every Tuesday for the remainder of the fall term where you can bring homework and study! It’s a way to meet new people and chat.
Listen on Spotify
Available 24/7
Free
PSU-produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment
Download on App Store or Google Play
Available 24/7
Free
Connecting students with free, confidential mental health and wellbeing support
Workshop Wednesday Video Series
Watch on Youtube
Available 24/7
Free
PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments
Watch on Zoom
Mon–Sat, hours vary
Free
Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities