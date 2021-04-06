COVID-19 Update

Total at PSU as of April 3: 46

Two February cases, three March cases

Three new COVID-19 cases have been reported at Portland State since the beginning of March, holding PSU at 46 cases over the course of the pandemic.

Two resident students and one non-resident student tested positive for COVID-19. Some potential on-campus exposures have been identified and have undergone testing and quarantine.

PSU relies heavily on a self-reporting system for people who have tested positive or inconclusive and have been on campus within two weeks of a positive test. The self-reporting form can be found on PSU’s Coronavirus Response website.

Total in Oregon as of April 4: 166, 882 confirmed cases; 2,392 deaths

Total Vaccinations as of April 4: 495,960 vaccines in progress, 761,133 fully vaccinated

Beginning Monday, Oregon will increase COVID-19 vaccine accessibility to even more people, according to a KOIN report. According to the Oregon government website, over 70% of those vaccinated are white, with another 10% “unknown.”

As part of Phase 1b, Group 7, frontline workers and all Oregonians with underlying health conditions are now eligible for the vaccine on April 5. At least 20 counties in the state are already offering Group 7 access to vaccines after submitting an application to move onto the next group, with Multnomah County the lone holdout until April 5.

The state of Oregon lists Phase 1b, Group 7 as frontline workers as defined by the CDC, multigenerational household members and adults 16 and older with underlying health conditions. If you are eligible, you do not have to wait until Monday, April 5 to sign up. As of April 3, you can schedule an appointment throughout the state.

At the time of the appointment, your second shot is scheduled. The vaccinations are free–though your insurance may be billed to assist in covering the cost of administering the shot.

Total in U.S. as of April 4: 30.49 million cases; 553,681 deaths

Total vaccinations: 106 million received at least one dose; 61.4 million fully vaccinated

Despite the applauded number of vaccinations taking place in the United States, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky last Monday said rebounding COVID-19 case counts gave her a sense of “impending doom” and warned the public to continue following public health precautions with more contagious strains of the virus taking hold.

“Right now, I’m scared,” Walensky said at a briefing during which officials cautioned that the country is headed toward yet another wave with new cases edging past 30 million in the U.S. and deaths yet again averaging around 1,000 a day.

Walensky mentioned a boost in public travel as a possible reason that cases are rising, and observed the more contagious variants may intensify the crisis if people don’t wear masks and follow other public safety guidelines.

“It will be a race between a vaccine and what’s going on with the dynamics of the outbreak,” said White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci.





