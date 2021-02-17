COVID Check

Total Cases at PSU as of Feb. 14: 42

8 January cases, 1 February case

There is 1 new COVID case, from a non-resident student, related to PSU reported thus far for the month of February. Some potential on-campus exposures have been identified and have undergone testing and quarantine, according to Portland State’s Center for Student Health and Counseling (SHAC).

Total cases and deaths in Oregon as of Feb. 14: 150,281 reported cases; 2,137 reported deaths

Total vaccinations as of Feb. 14: 677, 194 first and second doses administered; 885,250

The weather from winter storms is continuing to impede COVID-19 vaccinations all over Oregon state, as well as parts of Washington state. According to Oregon Public Broadcasting, the Oregon Convention Center mass vaccination site will continue to be closed Sunday, with plans to open again at 9 a.m. Monday.

Those who had vaccination appointments within that two-hour delay, 7–9 a.m., will be rescheduled later on Monday, February 15, when there is room for them.

Total cases in U.S. as of Feb. 14: 27,356,889; 474,423 deaths

Total vaccinations in U.S. as of Feb. 14: 38.3 million received at least 1 dose; 14.1 million fully vaccinated

According to The Lancet Medical Journal, in a recent study an estimated 40% of Americans who died from COVID-19 may have lived if better political and policy judgments had been made before and during the pandemic.

The report, entitled “Public Policy and Health in the Trump Era,” criticizes the Trump administration and its response to the pandemic, stating that it was “inept and insufficient,” and that Trump “brought misfortune to the USA and the planet.”

As Americans wait for vaccines, new variants of the virus spread throughout the U.S. According to a new study co-authored by Yale University, there are at least seven new variants, with the same mutation.

It is unclear if this mutation will affect the vaccination’s results, or if these variants are more dangerous or contagious.





