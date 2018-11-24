Campus, Portland police on leave after man pronounced dead at hospital

Four Portland State campus public safety officers and two Portland police officers are on administrative leave while an investigation is underway in the death of a man sent to the hospital after being restrained during a welfare check on Thanksgiving night.

Campus public safety officers responded to multiple calls around 8:00 p.m. on Nov. 22 about a man running and yelling in the street near SW 6th Ave. and Mill St. Portland Police were called for backup to restrain the individual, later identified as Richard A. Barry, 52.

Emergency medical personnel were then requested by officers to transport Barry to an area hospital, where medical personnel determined he was deceased.

The cause of Barry’s death is currently unknown, pending an autopsy investigation by the Oregon Medical Examiner’s Office.

PPB’s Homicide Detail is conducting the criminal investigation into the incident, while a separate internal investigation is also underway. The City of Portland’s Independent Police Review Board has begun an administrative investigation of the incident.

The PPB officers involved were identified as Officer James DeAnda and Officer Jared Abby, who have been at the bureau for one year and one year and 11 months, respectively.

The four CPSO officers involved have been identified by the university as Campus Police Officer David Troppe, joined 2015; Michael Anderson, joined 2006; Danae Murphy, joined 2011; and Nichola Higbee, joined 2013. PSU has both sworn, armed officers and unarmed public safety officers.

The officers—who represent one-third of CPSO’s officers—will remain on paid administrative leave pending further investigation.

PPB Chief Danielle Outlaw said she has been in communication with CPSO Chief Donnell Tanksley. “The Police Bureau will continue its investigations and will communicate additional information when appropriate to preserve the integrity of the investigation,” Outlaw said.