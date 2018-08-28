Events Aug 28-Sept 3

Tuesday 8/28

Food

Seed to Plate Brunch Cooking Class

The Side Yard Farm

10 a.m.

$85

Learn to prepare a complete farm-y brunch, including bloody mary pickles and the mass poaching of eggs.

Books

Book Discussion: The Power by Naomi Alderman

The Slide Inn

5:30 p.m.

Maybe if women could shoot electricity out of their fingertips, the world would change. Discuss!

Dance

Tuesday Blues: Live music ft. Tevis

Bossanova Ballroom

7 p.m.

$7–15 sliding scale

Beginner blues dance lesson included. Learn to strut, then dance to live blues by Virginian artist Tevis at this POC & LGBTQ+ safe event.

Circus

World’s Largest Freak Show

Dante’s

8 p.m.

$15

Hellzapoppin’ Circus Sideshow enlivens your Tuesday night with sword swallowing, knife throwing, and “a real-live half-man who walks on his bare-hands in broken hot shards of glass on fire.”

Wednesday 8/29

Music

Re-Run Theater 1983: The Year In Videos

The Hollywood Theatre

7:30 p.m.

$7 w/ PSU ID

‘80s music wouldn’t be what it is without the videos to go with it. Immerse yourself in MTV’s pop music heyday with all the videos from Madonna, Michael Jackson, Prince and Duran Duran that can be squeezed into two hours.

Literature

Poetry Practice Space

Independent Publishing Resource Center

6:30 p.m.

Suggested donation, but no one turned away for lack of funds

Special guest Cosper Onstott joins this monthly gathering of poets and writers to share a new

generative writing game called Sugar, Porridge, Spoons.

Storytelling

Free Speech: Carpe Diem

Wildfang West

6:30 p.m.

$5

Fierce female-identified storytelling at a clothing store “where tomboys call home.”

Film

Edna’s Bloodline (2017)

Whitsell Auditorium, inside the Portland Art Museum

7 p.m.

Canadian director Eva Wunderman will be in attendance at this screening of her 2017 documentary about explorers of the Northwest Passage, “a globe-spanning investigation of origins and familial connections.”

Thursday 8/30

Community

Harvest Party at the PSU Orchard

SW 12th and Montgomery (south of the vacant community garden space)

10 a.m.

Help harvest Asian pears and plums for the Food Pantry and get the orchard ready for fall.

Film

Top Down Rooftop Cinema – Escape from New York (1981)

Top of the PS2 parking structure at 1724 SW Broadway

7 p.m.

$9 w/ PSU ID

John Carpenter’s 1981 vision of a post-apocalyptic metropolitan nightmare is best viewed from a downtown rooftop.

Theater

Back to the Future, the Musical Parody!

Funhouse Lounge

7 p.m.

$19.85

21+

The Funhouse crew does its usual ‘80s-movie-turned-into-a-musical thing (cf. Evil Dead the Musical, Die Hard the Musical, et al). Featuring 14 original songs and, presumably, a time-travelling sports car. Runs through Sept. 29.

Film

The Last Movie (1971)

Hollywood Theater

7:30 p.m.

$7–9

Dennis Hopper follows his successful directorial debut—1969’s Easy Rider—with a star-studded meta-Western in Peru.

Friday 8/31

Music

Kaia Kater

The Old Church

8 p.m.

$20–25

The banjoist and singer-songwriter performs at The Old Church as part of the Minor Key series.

Music

George Colligan

Living Room Theaters

8 p.m.

Free

Jazz pianist and PSU professor plays one of his regular free shows in the Living Room Theater lounge.

Film

The Grapes of Wrath (1940)

Whitsell Auditorium

7 p.m.

$6–9

In John Ford’s adaptation of John Steinbeck’s novel, a young ex-con with no hopes for the future travels with his family in search of work, justice and prosperity. Not at all relevant in 2018. Also a good movie.

Music

Emergency Shelter Intake Form

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

6 p.m.

Free w/ suggested contribution

Oregon Symphony Orchestra performs pop-classical wunderkind Gabriel Kahane’s oratorio about homelessness and income inequality. It’s a live recording project with all donated proceeds benefiting “a consortium of social service agencies,” so bring your cough drops and a couple bucks for a donation.

Saturday 9/1

Film

Eight Hours Don’t Make a Day (1972)

Whitsell Auditorium

Noon

$5–10

Five episodes in eight hours with a few intermissions and a dinner break. If you haven’t yet experienced the work of controversial German filmmaker Rainer Werner Fassbinder (World on a Wire, Berlin Alexanderplatz), here’s your chance to catch up in a big way. Also screens Sunday.

Music

Mike Gamble

Living Room Theaters

8 p.m.

Free

The experimental guitarist and Creative Music Guild artistic director performs in the Living Room Theater lounge.

Film

American in Paris (1951)

Hollywood Theater

2 p.m.

$6

Gene Kelly, Vincent Minnelli, George Gershwin and a whole bunch of sets designed to look like a Paris that was, thanks to the Nazis, mostly gone. Also screens Sunday.

Sunday 9/2

Film

Samurai Rebellion (1967)

Hollywood Theater

7 p.m.

$7–9

Eternal samurai actor Toshiro Mifune stars in Masaki Kobayashi’s epic. Part of Hollywood’s Samurai Sunday series.

Music

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic

Crystal Ballroom

9 p.m.

$35–40

It’s George fucking Clinton. It hasn’t sold out yet. You don’t have to work Monday morning, right? With openers Miss Velvet and The Blue Wolf.

Comedy

Margaret Cho

Helium Comedy Club

7:30 p.m.

$30

Cho is selling out her four-night run at Helium (they’ve already added late shows on Friday and Saturday), so get your tickets now.

Monday 9/3

Comedy

It’s Gonna Be Okay!

Eastburn Taproom

8 p.m.

21+

Local comic Barbara Holm’s free weekly standup showcase.

Film

Serial Mom (1994)

Hollywood Theater

7:30 p.m.

$7–9

In 1994, John Waters made a movie with Kathleen Turner, and the world was never the same again. Part of Hollywood’s Mondo Trasho series.

Theater

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [Revised]

Reed College Lawn

3 p.m.

Free

Portland Actors Ensemble has been touring this weirdness—all of Shakespeare in 90 minutes—all summer long, culminating in three shows at Reed this weekend.

Film

Madeline’s Madeline (2018)

Cinema 21

Various showtimes

$6.75-9.25

Independent filmmaker Josephine Decker’s third feature.