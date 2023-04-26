Events Calendar April 26–May 2

|
Wed, Apr. 26
Cookshop Kids
Portland Cookshop
9 a.m.
$360
Kids learn to cook delicious dishes from scratch
Fly By Midnight
McMenamins White Eagle Saloon
8 p.m.
$20
Retro-pop duo with catchy tunes and harmonious vocals from New York City
Comedy Open Mic
Arrowood
8:30 p.m.
Free
Four-minute sets at a comedy open mic, hosted by Brent Lowrey
Bees & Botanicals
OMSI
6 p.m.
$25
Meet local beekeepers, learn to grow a garden and explore the science of sustainability
Thurs, Apr. 27
Paper Weaving Workshop
Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art
5 p.m.
Free
Learn how to weave paper into beautiful patterns and create your own art piece
Ruthie Foster
Alberta Rose Theatre
8 p.m.
$35+
Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter that mixes gospel, blues, jazz, folk and soul
Verselandia! 2023
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
7 p.m.
$10+
Portland’s youth poets compete in a slam championship and celebrate their voices
Maintenance Fair
Oregon Convention Center
8 a.m.
$125+
Network with industry professionals and learn about the latest products and services in maintenance
Fri, Apr. 28
Gathering of the Guilds
Oregon Convention Center
10 a.m.
Free
A showcase of art and functional products by six guilds
Lewis Capaldi
Moda Center
8 p.m.
$38+
Scottish singer-songwriter and musician with soulful pop music
Impulse: Sweet 16
Oregon Children’s Theatre Studio
7:30 p.m.
$12+
Portland’s award-winning teen improv group create hilarious scenes and games
Portland Night Market
100 SE Alder Street
4 p.m.
Free
Portland’s unique blend of food, culture, music, drinks and retail in one market
Sat, Apr. 29
Portland Pinbrawl
Ground Kontrol
10 a.m.
$40
The biggest and best pinball tournament in the Pacific NW with over 100 machines and prizes
The Hold Steady
Revolution Hall
1 p.m.
$26+
A rock band with witty lyrics and energetic live shows influenced by classic rock and punk
Back to the Future
Hollywood Theatre
3 p.m.
$7
A teen travels to the past and must fix his parents’ relationship to save himself
Sounds of Recovery
Alano Club of Portland
7 p.m.
Free
A showcase of artists in recovery expressing their creativity through music, poetry, dance and more
Sun, Apr. 30
Painting with a Twist
Bottle & Bottega
2 p.m.
$42
A fun and relaxing painting class with step-by-step instructions
Music of Steel & Majesty
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
2 p.m.
$25+
A concert featuring the steel pan, Oregon Symphony and works by Beethoven and Brahms
After Hours & TMNT
5th Avenue Cinema
3 p.m.
Students: Free
General: $7
Double feature at our movie theater on campus at PSU
Educator Workshop
Portland Art Museum
10 a.m.
Free
A conversation around art and colleagues. Gain inspiration for teaching.
Mon, May 1
Paint Nite
Bethany Public House
7 p.m.
$35
Paint a romantic scene with instruction from an artist
Karaoke From Hell
Dante’s
9 p.m.
Free
Sing songs of your choice with a live rock band
Comedy Open Mic
9 p.m.
Free
Comedy open mic with five-minute sets and a feature act that signs the stool
Monday Bird Song Walks
Whitaker Ponds Nature Park
7:30 a.m.
Free
Learn to identify birds by their songs
Tues, May 2
Boardwalk at Sunset
Bottle & Bottega
6 p.m.
$44
Learn to paint a coastal sunset with instruction from an artist
Watsky
Roseland Theatre
8 p.m.
$25+
A hip-hop artist, author, actor and poet
Come From Away
Keller Auditorium
7:30 p.m.
$40+
A musical about the small town that welcomed the world
Grant Lindsley & Scott Korb
Powell’s Books
7 p.m.
Free
A discussion about Lindsley’s debut novel, Mediocre Monk