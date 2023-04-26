Events Calendar April 26–May 2

 

Art

Music

Film/Theater

Community

Wed, Apr. 26

Cookshop Kids 


Portland Cookshop


9 a.m.


$360


Kids learn to cook delicious dishes from scratch

Fly By Midnight


McMenamins White Eagle Saloon


8 p.m.


$20


Retro-pop duo with catchy tunes and harmonious vocals from New York City

Comedy Open Mic


Arrowood


8:30 p.m.


Free


Four-minute sets at a comedy open mic, hosted by Brent Lowrey

Bees & Botanicals


OMSI


6 p.m.


$25


Meet local beekeepers, learn to grow a garden and explore the science of sustainability

Thurs, Apr. 27

Paper Weaving Workshop


Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art


5 p.m.


Free


Learn how to weave paper into beautiful patterns and create your own art piece

Ruthie Foster


Alberta Rose Theatre


8 p.m.


$35+


Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter that mixes gospel, blues, jazz, folk and soul

Verselandia! 2023


Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall


7 p.m.


$10+


Portland’s youth poets compete in a slam championship and celebrate their voices

Maintenance Fair


Oregon Convention Center


8 a.m.


$125+


Network with industry professionals and learn about the latest products and services in maintenance

Fri, Apr. 28

Gathering of the Guilds


Oregon Convention Center


10 a.m.


Free


A showcase of art and functional products by six guilds

Lewis Capaldi


Moda Center


8 p.m.


$38+


Scottish singer-songwriter and musician with soulful pop music

Impulse: Sweet 16


Oregon Children’s Theatre Studio


7:30 p.m.


$12+


Portland’s award-winning teen improv group create hilarious scenes and games

Portland Night Market


100 SE Alder Street 


4 p.m.


Free


Portland’s unique blend of food, culture, music, drinks and retail in one market

Sat, Apr. 29

Portland Pinbrawl


Ground Kontrol


10 a.m.


$40


The biggest and best pinball tournament in the Pacific NW with over 100 machines and prizes

The Hold Steady


Revolution Hall


1 p.m.


$26+


A rock band with witty lyrics and energetic live shows influenced by classic rock and punk

Back to the Future


Hollywood Theatre


3 p.m.


$7


A teen travels to the past and must fix his parents’ relationship to save himself

Sounds of Recovery


Alano Club of Portland


7 p.m.


Free


A showcase of artists in recovery expressing their creativity through music, poetry, dance and more

Sun, Apr. 30

Painting with a Twist


Bottle & Bottega


2 p.m.


$42


A fun and relaxing painting class with step-by-step instructions

Music of Steel & Majesty


Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall


2 p.m.


$25+


A concert featuring the steel pan, Oregon Symphony and works by Beethoven and Brahms

After Hours & TMNT


5th Avenue Cinema


3 p.m.


Students: Free

General: $7


Double feature at our movie theater on campus at PSU

Educator Workshop


Portland Art Museum


10 a.m.


Free

A conversation around art and colleagues. Gain inspiration for teaching.

Mon, May 1

Paint Nite


Bethany Public House


7 p.m.


$35


Paint a romantic scene with instruction from an artist

Karaoke From Hell


Dante’s


9 p.m.


Free


Sing songs of your choice with a live rock band

Comedy Open Mic


Cheerful Tortoise


9 p.m.


Free


Comedy open mic with five-minute sets and a feature act that signs the stool

Monday Bird Song Walks


Whitaker Ponds Nature Park


7:30 a.m.


Free


Learn to identify birds by their songs

Tues, May 2

Boardwalk at Sunset


Bottle & Bottega


6 p.m.


$44


Learn to paint a coastal sunset with instruction from an artist

Watsky


Roseland Theatre


8 p.m.


$25+


A hip-hop artist, author, actor and poet

Come From Away


Keller Auditorium


7:30 p.m.


$40+


A musical about the small town that welcomed the world

Grant Lindsley & Scott Korb


Powell’s Books


7 p.m.


Free


A discussion about Lindsley’s debut novel, Mediocre Monk

 