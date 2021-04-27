Events Calendar April 27th – May 2nd

TUES., APRIL 27

WOODEN SHOE TULIP FESTIVAL

Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm

9 a.m.

$60

Ongoing through May 2

Look out at over 40 acres of blooming tulips during peak blooming season at the Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm, located in Woodburn. Tickets must be purchased online and social distancing measures will be in-place.

JONNY SUN IN CONVERSATION WITH SAMANTHA IRBY

Livestream via Powell’s Books

5 p.m.

Free

“Jonny Sun is back with a collection of essays and other writings in his unique, funny, and heartfelt style. The wonderfully original author of Everyone’s a Aliebn When Ur a Aliebn Too gives us Goodbye, Again (Harper Perennial), a collection of touching and hilarious personal essays, stories, poems — accompanied by his trademark illustrations — covering topics such as mental health, happiness, and what it means to belong. The pieces range from long meditations on topics like loneliness and being an outsider, to short humor pieces, conversations, and memorable one-liners. Jonny’s honest writings about his struggles with feeling productive, as well as his difficulties with anxiety and depression, will connect deeply with his fans, as well as anyone attempting to create in our chaotic world. It also features a recipe for scrambled eggs that might make you cry. Sun will be joined in conversation by Samantha Irby, author of We Are Never Meeting in Real Life and Wow, No Thank You.”

THURS., APRIl 29

VIRTUALANDIA! 2021: YOUTH POETRY SLAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Livestream via Literary Arts

5:30 p.m.

Sliding scale admission

“#Virtualandia! 2021 is an exciting opportunity for students from eligible Portland metro area high schools to take part in a dynamic virtual slam poetry competition, and to win prizes like the title of #Virtualandia Slam Champion and corresponding $1,000 Visa gift card. Up to 300 youth poets will submit original work via video by midnight on Wednesday, March 31 to be reviewed and judged by a diverse group of artists and fans with a pulse on the literary scene.”

RATBOYS 10th ANNIVERSARY SHOW

Livestream via Bandcamp Live

6 p.m.

$10

One of the greatest active indie rock groups, Chicago’s Ratboys, are celebrating their 10th year in existence with a live performance on Bandcamp in addition to an exclusive airing of a new retrospective film.

FRI., APRIL 30

NURSES FOR BLACK LIVES VIGIL

Pioneer Courthouse Square

10 a.m.

Free

Portland nurses will honor the life of George Floyd with a silent vigil every Friday morning.

AHAMED WEINBERG

Helium Comedy Club

7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

Tickets at box office

21+

Ongoing through May 1

“Ahamed Weinberg is a Los Angeles-based comedian from Philadelphia. He made his late-night stand-up debut on ‘Late Night w/ Seth Meyers’ (NBC), is one of ‘TimeOut LA’s’ Comics to Watch and ‘Vulture’s’ 20 Comics to Watch, and was awarded New Face at the 2016 Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal. Credits include writing, directing, and starring in two seasons of ‘Ahamed’s Ramadan Diaries’ (Comedy Central Digital), and appearing in ‘Comedy Bang Bang’ (IFC), ‘The Eric Andre Show’ (Adult Swim), ‘I Love You, America’ (Hulu), ‘Comedy Knockout’ (Tru TV), and ‘Insecure’ (HBO). His film, ‘Lovebirds,’ premiered on Amazon Prime as part of their inaugural FunnyFest short films festival, and his Facebook series, ‘Please Understand Me,’ was executive produced by Sarah Silverman and released in June 2018, amassing millions of views.”

SUN., MAY 2

PORTRAITURE FROM THE COLLECTION OF NORTHWEST ART

Portland Art Museum

10 a.m.

$20

Ongoing through August 1

“In the rich tradition of portraiture reflected in Northwest art, there is an exemplary range of individuals and styles of depiction. For this exhibition, the artist Storm Tharp was invited to help select works from the collection through his keen eyes as a fellow portraitist. As he combed through the collection, some themes in portraiture rose to the surface: the self-portrait, artists and friends, family, psychological space, and making present those who have been less recognized. For an artist, capturing a literal likeness is far less important than grasping the essence of a person or the moment in time…Across the themes and styles in this exhibition, it is evident that portraiture allows for a breadth of expressiveness, a scrutiny of the self, and the occasion to connect with those around us.”

FIRST SUNDAY FLEA PORTLAND

Urbanite

10 a.m.

Free

“Located just off SE MLK Blvd., First Sunday Flea PDX is held outside one of Portland’s finest vintage institutions. When you’re done shopping outside, wander inside to explore Urbanite’s elaborate interiors—a collective house showcasing over 50 designers, makers and curators of cool.”





