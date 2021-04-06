Events Calendar April 6-9

TUES., APRIL 6

WOODEN SHOE TULIP FESTIVAL

Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm

9 a.m.

$60

Ongoing through May 2

Look out at over 40 acres of blooming tulips during peak blooming season at the Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm, located in Woodburn. Tickets must be purchased online and social distancing measures will be in place.

DINOSAURS REVEALED

OMSI

10 a.m.

$8–12

Ongoing through September 6

“Journey back 250 million years to prehistoric North America! Get up close and personal with more than 25 life-size dinosaurs, two authentic massive full body dinosaur skeletons, dozens of real fossils, and more.”

WED., APRIL 7

ISAKA SHAMSUD-DIN: ROCK OF AGES

Portland Art Museum

10 a.m.

$17–20

Ongoing through August 1

“Isaka Shamsud-Din: Rock of Ages is an intimate exhibition celebrating the Portland artist’s masterful paintings, rich in a narrative combining personal stories and folklore. Shamsud-Din’s paintings also celebrate and honor individuals by capturing portraits. Tightly composed and with a vibrancy of color, the works invite viewers to be among these individuals and warm settings. The exhibition is titled after Shamsud-Din’s painting of his father, Rock of Ages (1976), the museum’s most recent acquisition of the artist’s work.”

LORA WEBB NICHOLS: PHOTOGRAPHS MODE, PHOTOGRAPHS COLLECTED

Blue Sky Gallery

12 noon

Free

Ongoing through May 1; in-person exhibit available by appointment

“Lora Webb Nichols: Photographs Made, Photographs Collected presents a selection of images curated from the photography archive of this Wyoming homesteader and photographer. Lora Webb Nichols (1883-1962) created and collected approximately 24,000 negatives over the course of her lifetime in the mining town of Encampment. The images chronicle the domestic, social, and economic aspects of the sparsely populated frontier of south-central Wyoming.”

FRI., APRIL 9

MIXTAPE REVIVAL

Oaks Amusement Park

7 p.m.

$49 per vehicle

21+

Ongoing through April 16

“Throw it back with the OG hits of the 80s and 90s played live on stage by the coolest retro band in Oregon, The Hair Jordans, while you rock out in the safety of your own car!”

NURSES FOR BLACK LIVES VIGIL

Pioneer Courthouse Square

10 a.m.

Free

Portland nurses will honor the life of George Floyd with a silent vigil every Friday morning.

SAT., APRIL 10

CARCHELLA PDX

Oaks Park

6 p.m.

$59 per vehicle

“The best of the local music scene is showcased at this weekly live concert series enjoyed from the safety of your own vehicle. The show starts off with acoustic music, interviews, and more, then the drive-in gets rocking with a performance by a special headliner band!”

SOARING – LAVAUN BENAVIDEZ-HEASTER MEMORIAL SHOW

Alberta Street Gallery

11 a.m.

Free

“Lavaun Benavidez-Heaster was a legally blind paper collage artist and a cherished member of the Alberta Street Gallery community. A longtime advocate for others with disabilities, she was a champion for accessibility. Embracing her Indigenous heritage and Ladina culture through her art, she created vibrant, touchable work and guided the gallery toward greater diversity. Lavaun died of cancer in November 2020 having planned this show to benefit the gallery she so loved.”





