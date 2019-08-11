Events Calendar Aug. 13–19

Tuesday, Aug. 13



Art



Watercolor Pet Portraits

DIY Bar

7–9 p.m.

$45

This mini workshop for artists of all skill levels will leave you with a lovely portrait of your favorite friend.

Music

Casual Boyfriend, Tiny Tigers, The Couch Scene

The Liquor Store

8 p.m.

$7, 21+

Lo-fi in all the right ways.

Film & Theater

“They Came from the Bins!”

Kickstand Comedy

9 p.m.

Donation-based

Pay what you want to enjoy this improvised comedy show centered around thrift store scores of $5 or less.

Community

Conversation Cafe—Disaster Preparedness

The Encorepreneur Cafe

2–3:30 p.m.

$5 suggested donation

The first in this new discussion series with a convo leader guiding attendees on how to properly prepare. Come with questions ready.







Wednesday, Aug. 14

Art

Skip Release Party

Floating World Comics

6–8 p.m.

Free

Molly Mendoza’s latest comic deals with alternate universes and beautifully drawn landscapes.

Music

1 Young Micah, Mal London, Adebisi

Goodfoot Pub & Lounge

8 p.m.

$7

Local neo-soul and hip-hop for big moods and mad vibes.

Film & Theater

‘Blue’

Hollywood Theatre

7:30 p.m.

$9

In honoring the 25th anniversary of his death, the last film by queer filmmaker Derek Jarman reflects his blue-hued battle with AIDS.

Community

Friends of Laurelhurst Park Cleanup

Laurelhurst Park

9 a.m.–Noon

Free

It’s such a beautiful park—let’s keep it that way!







Thursday, Aug. 15

Art

Opening Reception: E C H O

3636 N. Mississippi Ave.

7–9 p.m.

Free

Womxn House presents new works from Carolyn Hazel Drake and Claiborne Columbo.

Music

Shadowhouse, Devoured by Flowers, Flaxen Hair

White Owl Social Club

8:30 p.m.

Free , 21+

Thursdays are perfect for dark sounds like these.

Film & Theater

Dive-In Movie: ‘Space Jam’

Montavilla Swimming Pool

7:30 p.m.

$4.75–5.75

You literally get to play around in a pool while watching Space Jam. That’s like a childhood dream come true.

Community

Repair Cafe

The Rosewood Initiative

6–8 p.m.

Free

Got something that needs fixing? The Repair Cafe will have a whole room full of people who are equipped for the job.







Friday, Aug. 16

Art

“Yunomis & more”

Eutectic Gallery

10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

Stephen Mickey makes wood- and soda-fired pottery, whatever that means.

Music

Deathlist, French Tips, Party Witch

The Fixin’ To

9 p.m.

$7 , 21+

Deathlist is dropping a new moody pop tape, and this is its release show.

Film & Theater

‘Invader Zim’ Movie & Drink

The Nerd Out

9 p.m.

Free

They’ll even have special Zim themed cocktails!

Community

Banana Sundaes

Friendly House

6–7 p.m.

Free

Every Friday, Friendly House opens up their first-floor facilities for the public to use and this Friday, they’re giving out banana sundaes.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Art

“Monoliths”

Froelick Gallery

11 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Free

Gwen Davidson captures Oregon’s coastal rock formations beautifully.

Music

Community Garden: Live Ambient Show

United Church

7:30 p.m.

$12

Ambient and harsh noise lovers will get a kick out of this immersive sensory experience, this week featuring John Dutton, Amulets and Coyote Animus.

Film & Theater



Rickmobile

Ecliptic Brewing

2–5 p.m.

Free

It’s the Rick & Morty pop-up shop you didn’t know you needed. Warning: the line to get in will be LONG.

Community

Rose City Grows Resistance

Tom McCall Waterfront Park

10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Free

If you’re against the far-right, this is the counter-protest for you.







Sunday, Aug. 18

Art

Artist Talk: Stephen Adams

Waterstone Gallery

11 a.m.

Free

Hear Stephen Adams discuss his new collection of mixed-media sculptures.

Music

An Orchestral Rendition of Dr. Dre: 2001

Crystal Ballroom

7 p.m.

$25 , 21+

No Strings Attached will be running through the album orchestrally, with some guest lyricists and DJs to help liven the mix.

Film & Theater

CoHo Lab New Work Showcase

CoHo Productions

7:30 p.m.

$5–25

CoHo will be running through and workshopping some of their upcoming productions in progress.

Community

Street Roots’ Street Party

Street Roots

1–4 p.m.

Free

Street Roots turns 20 this year, so help them celebrate with a family-friendly party.

Monday, Aug. 19

Art

“Eight Deadly Sins”

Gallery 903

10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Free

Gary Irving’s photo composites tell old tales.

Music

Goatwhore, Ringworm, Bewitcher, Dominus Nox

Paris Theater

Doors 6 p.m.

$15

Blackened death metal at its most extreme.

Film & Theater

‘Apocalypse Now: Final Cut’

Clinton Street Theater

7 p.m.

$8

Francis Ford Coppola’s famed Vietnam flick has reached its 40th anniversary and a remastered version that’s pristine.

Community

PNG Rotary: Forest Park Conservancy

Portland New Generations Rotary Club

5:30 p.m.

Free

This open meeting sees local citizens brainstorming ways to conserve Forest Park and its surrounding acres.