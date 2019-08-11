Events Calendar Aug. 13–19

Tuesday, Aug. 13
Art
DIY Bar
7–9 p.m.
$45
This mini workshop for artists of all skill levels will leave you with a lovely portrait of your favorite friend.
Music
Casual Boyfriend, Tiny Tigers, The Couch Scene
The Liquor Store
8 p.m.
$7, 21+
Lo-fi in all the right ways.
Film & Theater
Kickstand Comedy
9 p.m.
Donation-based
Pay what you want to enjoy this improvised comedy show centered around thrift store scores of $5 or less.
Community
Conversation Cafe—Disaster Preparedness
The Encorepreneur Cafe
2–3:30 p.m.
$5 suggested donation
The first in this new discussion series with a convo leader guiding attendees on how to properly prepare. Come with questions ready.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Art
Floating World Comics
6–8 p.m.
Free
Molly Mendoza’s latest comic deals with alternate universes and beautifully drawn landscapes.
Music
1 Young Micah, Mal London, Adebisi
Goodfoot Pub & Lounge
8 p.m.
$7
Local neo-soul and hip-hop for big moods and mad vibes.
Film & Theater
‘Blue’
Hollywood Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$9
In honoring the 25th anniversary of his death, the last film by queer filmmaker Derek Jarman reflects his blue-hued battle with AIDS.
Community
Friends of Laurelhurst Park Cleanup
Laurelhurst Park
9 a.m.–Noon
Free
It’s such a beautiful park—let’s keep it that way!
Thursday, Aug. 15
Art
3636 N. Mississippi Ave.
7–9 p.m.
Free
Womxn House presents new works from Carolyn Hazel Drake and Claiborne Columbo.
Music
Shadowhouse, Devoured by Flowers, Flaxen Hair
White Owl Social Club
8:30 p.m.
Free , 21+
Thursdays are perfect for dark sounds like these.
Film & Theater
Montavilla Swimming Pool
7:30 p.m.
$4.75–5.75
You literally get to play around in a pool while watching Space Jam. That’s like a childhood dream come true.
Community
The Rosewood Initiative
6–8 p.m.
Free
Got something that needs fixing? The Repair Cafe will have a whole room full of people who are equipped for the job.
Friday, Aug. 16
Art
Eutectic Gallery
10 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free
Stephen Mickey makes wood- and soda-fired pottery, whatever that means.
Music
Deathlist, French Tips, Party Witch
The Fixin’ To
9 p.m.
$7 , 21+
Deathlist is dropping a new moody pop tape, and this is its release show.
Film & Theater
The Nerd Out
9 p.m.
Free
They’ll even have special Zim themed cocktails!
Community
Friendly House
6–7 p.m.
Free
Every Friday, Friendly House opens up their first-floor facilities for the public to use and this Friday, they’re giving out banana sundaes.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Art
Froelick Gallery
11 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
Free
Gwen Davidson captures Oregon’s coastal rock formations beautifully.
Music
Community Garden: Live Ambient Show
United Church
7:30 p.m.
$12
Ambient and harsh noise lovers will get a kick out of this immersive sensory experience, this week featuring John Dutton, Amulets and Coyote Animus.
Film & Theater
Ecliptic Brewing
2–5 p.m.
Free
It’s the Rick & Morty pop-up shop you didn’t know you needed. Warning: the line to get in will be LONG.
Community
Tom McCall Waterfront Park
10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Free
If you’re against the far-right, this is the counter-protest for you.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Art
Waterstone Gallery
11 a.m.
Free
Hear Stephen Adams discuss his new collection of mixed-media sculptures.
Music
An Orchestral Rendition of Dr. Dre: 2001
Crystal Ballroom
7 p.m.
$25 , 21+
No Strings Attached will be running through the album orchestrally, with some guest lyricists and DJs to help liven the mix.
Film & Theater
CoHo Productions
7:30 p.m.
$5–25
CoHo will be running through and workshopping some of their upcoming productions in progress.
Community
Street Roots
1–4 p.m.
Free
Street Roots turns 20 this year, so help them celebrate with a family-friendly party.
Monday, Aug. 19
Art
Gallery 903
10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
Free
Gary Irving’s photo composites tell old tales.
Music
Goatwhore, Ringworm, Bewitcher, Dominus Nox
Paris Theater
Doors 6 p.m.
$15
Blackened death metal at its most extreme.
Film & Theater
Clinton Street Theater
7 p.m.
$8
Francis Ford Coppola’s famed Vietnam flick has reached its 40th anniversary and a remastered version that’s pristine.
Community
PNG Rotary: Forest Park Conservancy
Portland New Generations Rotary Club
5:30 p.m.
Free
This open meeting sees local citizens brainstorming ways to conserve Forest Park and its surrounding acres.