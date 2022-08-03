Events Calendar: August 3–9

Calendar design by Whitney McPhie

Wed, Aug. 3

Traces


Portland Art Museum


All day


Free


Found object sculpture, printmaking, painting and drawing

Grupo Masato


Main St.


5 p.m.


Free


Multi-ethnic Portland-based band

Trek Nights: Galaxy Quest


Hollywood Theatre


7:30 p.m.


$10


1999 parody of Star Trek

Portland Timbers vs. Nashville SC


Providence Park


7:30 p.m.


$27


Timbers face Nashville 

Thurs, Aug. 4

Dad Bod


Doug Fir Restaurant


9 p.m.


$14


Salt Lake City band comes to Portland

Friends Without Benefits


Alberta Abbey Cafe


6 p.m.


$5 donation


Food with music by local artists

Orpheus PDX: L’Orfeo


Lincoln Hall


7:30 p.m.


$50+


A Greek story about a legendary musician

The Bird Days of Summer: Birds & Bevvies


Topaz Farm Sauvie Island


6 p.m.


Free


Bird watching on Sauvie Island

Fri, Aug. 5

Stella Zhong


Adams and Ollman


All day 


Free


NYC artist drawing interest in proportions

VNSSA 


45 East


10 p.m.


$10+


Friday night EDM

I Love My Dad


Hollywood Theatre


7 p.m. + 9:15 p.m.


$10


A 2022 comedy

Comedy in the Park


Laurelhurst Park


6 p.m.


Free


Local black and brown comedians at the park

Sat, Aug. 6

Chinese festival


Pioneer Courthouse Square


12 p.m.–6 p.m.


Free


Arts and crafts, vendors and music

Fremont Fest


4020 NE Fremont Street


10 a.m.–4 p.m.


Free


Live music and vendors

Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring


Empirical Theater OMSI


6:30 p.m.


$6+


The first installment of the LOTR franchise

Ghosts of Summer


Oregon Convention Center


9 a.m.–5 p.m.


$12+


Halloween Market

Sun, Aug. 7

Native American Art Market and Sale


Blackfish Gallery


11 a.m.–5 p.m.


Free


Day two of Oregon Native American vendors and art

Little Feat


Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall


8 p.m.


$49+


American rock

Punch Drunk Love in 35mm


Hollywood Theatre


7 p.m.


$10


Dark romantic comedy by Paul Thomas Anderson

Coelho Winery: National Sisters Day


Coelho Winery


11 a.m.–5 p.m.


Free


Two for one tasting for sisters only

Mon, Aug. 8

Mondays On the Mall


Pioneer Courthouse Square


12 p.m.


Free


Local markets and free events

Karaoke with Atlas


Alberta St. Pub


9 p.m.


Free


Karaoke with friends

Intro to New Zealand Cinema


Hollywood Theatre


6:30 p.m.


$65


Workshop at Movie Madness University

Gay Skate


Oaks Amusement Park


7 p.m.


$10


Skating for all ages

Tues, Aug. 9

Reusing Materials: Weaving Workshop


Pine Meadow Ranch


9 a.m.–2 p.m.


$65


Learn the art of weaving

Noon Summer Concert Series


Pioneer Courthouse Square


12 p.m.–1 p.m.


Free


Free concert in downtown just in time for lunch

Invincible Shaolin in 35mm


Hollywood Theatre


7:30 p.m.


$10


1978 classic in 35mm

Open Jam


The Big Legrowlski


7 p.m.–12 a.m.


Free


Play, jam and chill at the Big Legrowlski

 