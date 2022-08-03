Events Calendar: August 3–9

|
Art
Music
Film/Theater
Community
Wed, Aug. 3
Traces
Portland Art Museum
All day
Free
Found object sculpture, printmaking, painting and drawing
Grupo Masato
Main St.
5 p.m.
Free
Multi-ethnic Portland-based band
Trek Nights: Galaxy Quest
Hollywood Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$10
1999 parody of Star Trek
Portland Timbers vs. Nashville SC
Providence Park
7:30 p.m.
$27
Timbers face Nashville
Thurs, Aug. 4
Dad Bod
Doug Fir Restaurant
9 p.m.
$14
Salt Lake City band comes to Portland
Friends Without Benefits
Alberta Abbey Cafe
6 p.m.
$5 donation
Food with music by local artists
Orpheus PDX: L’Orfeo
Lincoln Hall
7:30 p.m.
$50+
A Greek story about a legendary musician
The Bird Days of Summer: Birds & Bevvies
Topaz Farm Sauvie Island
6 p.m.
Free
Bird watching on Sauvie Island
Fri, Aug. 5
Stella Zhong
Adams and Ollman
All day
Free
NYC artist drawing interest in proportions
VNSSA
45 East
10 p.m.
$10+
Friday night EDM
I Love My Dad
Hollywood Theatre
7 p.m. + 9:15 p.m.
$10
A 2022 comedy
Comedy in the Park
Laurelhurst Park
6 p.m.
Free
Local black and brown comedians at the park
Sat, Aug. 6
Chinese festival
Pioneer Courthouse Square
12 p.m.–6 p.m.
Free
Arts and crafts, vendors and music
Fremont Fest
4020 NE Fremont Street
10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Free
Live music and vendors
Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring
Empirical Theater OMSI
6:30 p.m.
$6+
The first installment of the LOTR franchise
Ghosts of Summer
Oregon Convention Center
9 a.m.–5 p.m.
$12+
Halloween Market
Sun, Aug. 7
Native American Art Market and Sale
Blackfish Gallery
11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free
Day two of Oregon Native American vendors and art
Little Feat
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
8 p.m.
$49+
American rock
Punch Drunk Love in 35mm
Hollywood Theatre
7 p.m.
$10
Dark romantic comedy by Paul Thomas Anderson
Coelho Winery: National Sisters Day
Coelho Winery
11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free
Two for one tasting for sisters only
Mon, Aug. 8
Mondays On the Mall
Pioneer Courthouse Square
12 p.m.
Free
Local markets and free events
Karaoke with Atlas
Alberta St. Pub
9 p.m.
Free
Karaoke with friends
Intro to New Zealand Cinema
Hollywood Theatre
6:30 p.m.
$65
Workshop at Movie Madness University
Gay Skate
Oaks Amusement Park
7 p.m.
$10
Skating for all ages
Tues, Aug. 9
Reusing Materials: Weaving Workshop
Pine Meadow Ranch
9 a.m.–2 p.m.
$65
Learn the art of weaving
Noon Summer Concert Series
Pioneer Courthouse Square
12 p.m.–1 p.m.
Free
Free concert in downtown just in time for lunch
Invincible Shaolin in 35mm
Hollywood Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$10
1978 classic in 35mm
Open Jam
The Big Legrowlski
7 p.m.–12 a.m.
Free
Play, jam and chill at the Big Legrowlski