Events Calendar Dec. 11–17

Tuesday Dec. 11
Art
“Fragments”
Waterstone Gallery
11 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
Free
New photographic works by Kelly Orr are on display at the Waterstone Gallery. Orr explores ideas of “transitory beauty” and the concept of decay in the natural world.
Music
DJ Robert Soxx
Star Bar
10 p.m.
Free, 21+
DJ Robert Soxx will be spinning some of your favorite tunes for Star Bar’s monthly mixtape set.
Film & Theater
“You’re Welcome”
Mississippi Pizza Pub
9:30 p.m.
Free
Swing through Mississippi Pizza Pub every Wednesday for some of the area’s best up-and-coming comedians. Grab a slice while you’re at it.
Community
Barley, Barrels, Bottles & Brews
Oregon Historical Society
Noon–5 p.m.
Free
Celebrate 200 years of beer in Oregon with this exhibition focused on beer-making culture and the history of hop growing in the state.
Wednesday Dec. 12
Art
“Never Was A Thing”
Elizabeth Leach Gallery
10:30 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free
Isaac Layman’s “photographic constructions” focus on immediate environments and will be on display at the Elizabeth Leach Gallery until Dec. 29.
Music
The Damn Straight
Clyde’s Prime Rib
8 p.m.
Free, 21+
Portland locals The Damn Straight are ready to bring you a night of tasty funk, soul and rock covers and originals at Clyde’s Prime Rib in Northeast Portland.
Film & Theater
Carol in 35mm
Hollywood Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$7–9
Queer Commons Film Festival presents the 2015 drama, Carol, starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara.
Community
Willamette Christmas Ship Excursion
Willamette Shore Trolley Co.
8:30 p.m.
$30
Want to see the Christmas Ships Parade? Catch a ride with the Willamette Shore Trolley just eight miles south of Portland proper.
Thursday Dec. 13
Art
“The Immigrant Experience”
Blackfish Gallery
11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free
Enjoy an exhibition of artwork made by immigrants living in the United States. Please support the immigrant communities in your area.
Music
The English Beat
Wonder Ballroom
8:30 p.m.
$35–40
The influential British new wave and ska group from Birmingham make a stop at the Wonder Ballroom as part of their North American tour.
Film & Theater
Cirque de la Symphonie
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
7:30 p.m.
$25–85
The Oregon Symphony and conductor Norman Huynh will lead this tremendous troupe of aerial artists for a night of breathtaking music and skywalking.
Community
Friday Dec. 14
Art
“Chasing Sofia”
Froelick Gallery
10:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
Free
Miles Cleveland Goodwin’s new collection of oil paintings will be on display at the Froelick Gallery until Jan. 19.
Music
Rllrbll w/ Freebase Hyperspace
Kenton Club
9 p.m.
$5, 21+
Quirky experimental group Rllrbll will art-rock the World Famous Kenton Club this Friday with Freebase Hyperspace and No Year.
Film & Theater
Die Hard: The Parody Musical
Funhouse Lounge
7 p.m.
$20–25
This Andy Barnett-produced parody of the murderous Christmas classic features 15 original songs and will play through Sunday afternoon.
Community
“My People’s Market”
Lloyd Center
10 a.m.–9p.m.
Free
Check out the popular My People’s Market pop-up store featuring more than 30 POC-owned vendors. MPM will be at the Lloyd Center until Dec. 29.
Saturday Dec. 15
Art
“A Spiritual Guide to Brute Force”
UPFOR Gallery
11 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free
This will be Ralph Pugay’s second show at UPFOR and will feature a series of drawings and paintings through Dec. 22.
Music
Pyatã & the Rhythm
The Goodfoot
9 p.m.
$10, 21+
Porra! Celebrate Brazilian Night at the Goodfoot with Pyatã and friends with a night packed with Brazilian funk, reggae and rock.
Film & Theater
“I’mma Leave You with This”
Funhouse Lounge
11:59 p.m.
$8–12
Check out this stand-up showcase hosted by Coor Cohen and Riley Fox at the Funhouse late this Saturday featuring a top-secret headliner.
Community
Holiday Spirits Fest 2018
Portland Saturday Market
11 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
Free, 21+
Enjoy the wide variety of spirits from local distilleries at this year’s Holiday Spirits Fest hosted by the Portland Saturday Market.
Sunday Dec. 16
Art
“A Gifted Offering”
Eutectic Gallery
10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
Free
Eutectic’s end-of-the-year showcase will feature some of the best pottery works from the gallery’s artists. Some pieces will be discounted and available for purchase just in time for the holidays.
Music
HIVE
Star Theater
10:45 p.m.
Free, 21+
One of Portland’s most popular goth and industrial dance nights is back again at the Star Theater. Dance the night away into a cold, dark oblivion.
Film & Theater
Sinferno Cabaret
Dante’s
11 p.m.
Free
One of the longest running Portland showcases is back for another Sunday night of debauchery, excess and fun.
Community
Karaoke Night
Triple Nickel
8 p.m.
Free
Relish in drink specials (if that’s your thing) while you and/or your friends belt out your favorite tunes (if that’s your thing) with KJ Will Reno.
Monday Dec. 18
Art
“Paintings, drawings & sculpture”
Hibiki Miyazaki
Augen Gallery
Free
Hibiki Miyazaki’s exhibition features works in a variety of different mediums and showcases a unique flare for the whimsical and fantastic.
Music
Kung Pao Chickens
LaurelThirst Public House
9 p.m.
Free, 21+
Kung Pao Chickens are back at LaurelThirst with their unique blend of Euro-styled jazz not all unlike Django Reinhardt.
Film & Theater
“The Turnout”
The Secret Society
8 p.m.
$10
Storytelling, improv comedy, on-the-spot interviews and even live music are a part of this monthly Monday showcase at the Secret Society.
Community
“The Gathering”
Tonic Lounge
7 p.m.
Free
Bust out your hot decks for a night of Magic: The Gathering at Tonic. Flash the bartender your Magic deck to enjoy drink specials all night long.