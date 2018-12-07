Events Calendar Dec. 11–17

Tuesday Dec. 11

Art

“Fragments”

Waterstone Gallery

11 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Free

New photographic works by Kelly Orr are on display at the Waterstone Gallery. Orr explores ideas of “transitory beauty” and the concept of decay in the natural world.



Music

DJ Robert Soxx

Star Bar

10 p.m.

Free, 21+

DJ Robert Soxx will be spinning some of your favorite tunes for Star Bar’s monthly mixtape set.



Film & Theater

“You’re Welcome”

Mississippi Pizza Pub

9:30 p.m.

Free

Swing through Mississippi Pizza Pub every Wednesday for some of the area’s best up-and-coming comedians. Grab a slice while you’re at it.



Community

Barley, Barrels, Bottles & Brews

Oregon Historical Society

Noon–5 p.m.

Free

Celebrate 200 years of beer in Oregon with this exhibition focused on beer-making culture and the history of hop growing in the state.



Wednesday Dec. 12

Art

“Never Was A Thing”

Elizabeth Leach Gallery

10:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free

Isaac Layman’s “photographic constructions” focus on immediate environments and will be on display at the Elizabeth Leach Gallery until Dec. 29.



Music

The Damn Straight

Clyde’s Prime Rib

8 p.m.

Free, 21+

Portland locals The Damn Straight are ready to bring you a night of tasty funk, soul and rock covers and originals at Clyde’s Prime Rib in Northeast Portland.



Film & Theater

Carol in 35mm

Hollywood Theatre

7:30 p.m.

$7–9

Queer Commons Film Festival presents the 2015 drama, Carol, starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara.



Community

Willamette Christmas Ship Excursion

Willamette Shore Trolley Co.

8:30 p.m.

$30

Want to see the Christmas Ships Parade? Catch a ride with the Willamette Shore Trolley just eight miles south of Portland proper.



Thursday Dec. 13

Art

“The Immigrant Experience”

Blackfish Gallery

11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free

Enjoy an exhibition of artwork made by immigrants living in the United States. Please support the immigrant communities in your area.



Music

The English Beat

Wonder Ballroom

8:30 p.m.

$35–40

The influential British new wave and ska group from Birmingham make a stop at the Wonder Ballroom as part of their North American tour.



Film & Theater

Cirque de la Symphonie

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

7:30 p.m.

$25–85

The Oregon Symphony and conductor Norman Huynh will lead this tremendous troupe of aerial artists for a night of breathtaking music and skywalking.

Community



Friday Dec. 14

Art

“Chasing Sofia”

Froelick Gallery

10:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Free

Miles Cleveland Goodwin’s new collection of oil paintings will be on display at the Froelick Gallery until Jan. 19.

Music

Rllrbll w/ Freebase Hyperspace

Kenton Club

9 p.m.

$5, 21+

Quirky experimental group Rllrbll will art-rock the World Famous Kenton Club this Friday with Freebase Hyperspace and No Year.



Film & Theater

Die Hard: The Parody Musical

Funhouse Lounge

7 p.m.

$20–25

This Andy Barnett-produced parody of the murderous Christmas classic features 15 original songs and will play through Sunday afternoon.



Community

“My People’s Market”

Lloyd Center

10 a.m.–9p.m.

Free

Check out the popular My People’s Market pop-up store featuring more than 30 POC-owned vendors. MPM will be at the Lloyd Center until Dec. 29.



Saturday Dec. 15

Art



“A Spiritual Guide to Brute Force”



UPFOR Gallery



11 a.m.–6 p.m.



Free



This will be Ralph Pugay’s second show at UPFOR and will feature a series of drawings and paintings through Dec. 22.



Music

Pyatã & the Rhythm

The Goodfoot

9 p.m.

$10, 21+

Porra! Celebrate Brazilian Night at the Goodfoot with Pyatã and friends with a night packed with Brazilian funk, reggae and rock.



Film & Theater

“I’mma Leave You with This”

Funhouse Lounge

11:59 p.m.

$8–12

Check out this stand-up showcase hosted by Coor Cohen and Riley Fox at the Funhouse late this Saturday featuring a top-secret headliner.



Community

Holiday Spirits Fest 2018

Portland Saturday Market

11 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Free, 21+

Enjoy the wide variety of spirits from local distilleries at this year’s Holiday Spirits Fest hosted by the Portland Saturday Market.



Sunday Dec. 16

Art

“A Gifted Offering”

Eutectic Gallery

10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Free

Eutectic’s end-of-the-year showcase will feature some of the best pottery works from the gallery’s artists. Some pieces will be discounted and available for purchase just in time for the holidays.



Music

HIVE

Star Theater

10:45 p.m.

Free, 21+

One of Portland’s most popular goth and industrial dance nights is back again at the Star Theater. Dance the night away into a cold, dark oblivion.



Film & Theater

Sinferno Cabaret

Dante’s

11 p.m.

Free

One of the longest running Portland showcases is back for another Sunday night of debauchery, excess and fun.



Community

Karaoke Night

Triple Nickel

8 p.m.

Free

Relish in drink specials (if that’s your thing) while you and/or your friends belt out your favorite tunes (if that’s your thing) with KJ Will Reno.

Monday Dec. 18

Art

“Paintings, drawings & sculpture”

Hibiki Miyazaki

Augen Gallery

By appointment

Free

Hibiki Miyazaki’s exhibition features works in a variety of different mediums and showcases a unique flare for the whimsical and fantastic.

Music

Kung Pao Chickens

LaurelThirst Public House

9 p.m.

Free, 21+

Kung Pao Chickens are back at LaurelThirst with their unique blend of Euro-styled jazz not all unlike Django Reinhardt.



Film & Theater

“The Turnout”

The Secret Society

8 p.m.

$10

Storytelling, improv comedy, on-the-spot interviews and even live music are a part of this monthly Monday showcase at the Secret Society.



Community

“The Gathering”

Tonic Lounge

7 p.m.

Free

Bust out your hot decks for a night of Magic: The Gathering at Tonic. Flash the bartender your Magic deck to enjoy drink specials all night long.

