Events Calendar Dec. 3–9

Tue, Dec. 3

Art

Brian Oaster & Angelita Surmon

Lan Su Chinese Garden

10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Free, with canned food donation

New oil works by two artists displayed at the Chinese garden.

Music

Kenny G

Arlene Schnitzer Hall

7:30 p.m.

$35+

This saxophonist has the Kim and Kanye stamp of approval.

Film & Theatre

‘The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart’

Tiffany Center

7:30 p.m.

$35–60

The Portland debut of a raucous Scottish play.

Community

Drag Queen Bingo

Rogue Eastside Pub

6 p.m.

Free

Poison Waters hosts this event benefiting Animal Aid and Project POOCH.

Wed, Dec. 4

Art

“Low Tide”

Waterstone Gallery

Noon–6 p.m.

Free

A new series of paintings of the Northern California coast from artist Lisa Onstad.

Music

Bedouine

Doug Fir Lounge

9 p.m.

$15–17

Laid-back folk meets bossanova in this NPR Tiny Desk alum’s set.

Film & Theatre

‘A Christmas Carol’

Portland Playhouse

7 p.m.

$36

The classic holiday story is reimagined with original music.

Community

Rupi Kaur

Arlene Schnitzer Hall

8 p.m.

$29–65

The acclaimed Insta-poet is known for her short and stirring verses.

Thu, Dec. 5

Art

Ellen Lesperance, Stephen Lichty

Adams and Ollman

11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free

New sculptural, knitted and painted-on-paper works from two Portland artists.

Music

Channel Tres

Holocene

8:30 p.m.

$12–15

The Compton producer is known for touring with Vince Staples.

Film & Theatre

‘Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley’

Portland Center Stage at the Armory

7:30 p.m.

$25–67

A fan-imagined sequel to Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice

Community

Celtic Music and Stories for the Season

Cerimon House

7 p.m.

$20

Three Celtic harp musicians share their traditions for the holiday season.

Fri, Dec. 6

Art

Holiday Art Sale

Pacific Northwest College of Art

Noon–7 p.m.

Free

Unique holiday gifts made by student artists.

Music

Vampire Weekend

Crystal Ballroom

8 p.m.

$65–70

An exclusive one-hour acoustic set.

Film & Theatre

‘Melancholy Play: A Chamber Musical’

CoHo Theater

7:30 p.m.

$25–46

A comedy about a perpetually sad woman that discovers the feeling of happiness.

Community

Christmas Ship

North Portland Harbor

7 p.m.

Free

An array of ships decked in Christmas lights patrol the Willamette/Columbia confluence.

Sat, Dec. 7

Art

“Sheesh”

Froelick Gallery

10:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Free

New small paintings by Nat Meade exploring constructs of masculinity.

Music

Old Growth, Perfect Buzz, Tuff Talk’

Turn! Turn! Turn!

8 p.m.

$5

A triple-header of local grunge-rock

Film & Theatre

‘Matilda the Musical’

Northwest Children’s Theater

4:30 p.m.

$16–27

A children’s musical production of the classic movie.

Community

Cinnamon Bear Cruise

Tom McCall Waterfront

2 p.m.

A cruise. A scented bear. A canal: Panama.

Sun, Dec. 8

Art

16 Cranes

Gallery 114

12–6 p.m.

Free

Photography by Jon Gottshall looking at pollution on the Willamette.

Music

A Charlie Brown Christmas

The Old Church

7 p.m.

$15–20

Local jazz musicians play their way through Vince Guaraldi’s classic soundtrack.

Film & Theatre

Fake Radio Presents: ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

Vault Theater

7:30 p.m.

$25

A live production of the original 1947 radio broadcast of this Christmas classic.

Community

She Bop’s 10 Year Anniversary Celebration

Mississippi Studios

8 p.m.

$15

Help celebrate a decade of the women-owned, body-positive sex store.

Mon, Dec. 9

Art

Jeff White

Gallery 903

10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Free

New landscape works evoking the “power of the internal and external forces” of nature.

Music

Mark Diamond

Holocene

8 p.m.

$15

Spacey indie-pop from the Seattle-based artist.

Film & Theatre

‘And With Him Came the West’

Hollywood Theatre

7 p.m.

$7

A new documentary about the real-life cowboy that helped to create the cowboy-movie genre.

Community

School Night Comedy

Blank Slate

8 p.m.

Free

Up-and-coming Portland comics build their chops at this new event.