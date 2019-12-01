Events Calendar Dec. 3–9

Tue, Dec. 3
Art
Brian Oaster & Angelita Surmon
Lan Su Chinese Garden
10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Free, with canned food donation
New oil works by two artists displayed at the Chinese garden.
Music
Arlene Schnitzer Hall
7:30 p.m.
$35+
This saxophonist has the Kim and Kanye stamp of approval.
Film & Theatre
‘The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart’
Tiffany Center
7:30 p.m.
$35–60
The Portland debut of a raucous Scottish play.
Community
Rogue Eastside Pub
6 p.m.
Free
Poison Waters hosts this event benefiting Animal Aid and Project POOCH.
Wed, Dec. 4
Art
“Low Tide”
Waterstone Gallery
Noon–6 p.m.
Free
A new series of paintings of the Northern California coast from artist Lisa Onstad.
Music
Doug Fir Lounge
9 p.m.
$15–17
Laid-back folk meets bossanova in this NPR Tiny Desk alum’s set.
Film & Theatre
Portland Playhouse
7 p.m.
$36
The classic holiday story is reimagined with original music.
Community
Arlene Schnitzer Hall
8 p.m.
$29–65
The acclaimed Insta-poet is known for her short and stirring verses.
Thu, Dec. 5
Art
Ellen Lesperance, Stephen Lichty
Adams and Ollman
11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free
New sculptural, knitted and painted-on-paper works from two Portland artists.
Music
Holocene
8:30 p.m.
$12–15
The Compton producer is known for touring with Vince Staples.
Film & Theatre
‘Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley’
Portland Center Stage at the Armory
7:30 p.m.
$25–67
A fan-imagined sequel to Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice
Community
Celtic Music and Stories for the Season
Cerimon House
7 p.m.
$20
Three Celtic harp musicians share their traditions for the holiday season.
Fri, Dec. 6
Art
Pacific Northwest College of Art
Noon–7 p.m.
Free
Unique holiday gifts made by student artists.
Music
Crystal Ballroom
8 p.m.
$65–70
An exclusive one-hour acoustic set.
Film & Theatre
‘Melancholy Play: A Chamber Musical’
CoHo Theater
7:30 p.m.
$25–46
A comedy about a perpetually sad woman that discovers the feeling of happiness.
Community
North Portland Harbor
7 p.m.
Free
An array of ships decked in Christmas lights patrol the Willamette/Columbia confluence.
Sat, Dec. 7
Art
“Sheesh”
Froelick Gallery
10:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
Free
New small paintings by Nat Meade exploring constructs of masculinity.
Music
Old Growth, Perfect Buzz, Tuff Talk’
Turn! Turn! Turn!
8 p.m.
$5
A triple-header of local grunge-rock
Film & Theatre
Northwest Children’s Theater
4:30 p.m.
$16–27
A children’s musical production of the classic movie.
Community
Tom McCall Waterfront
2 p.m.
A cruise. A scented bear. A canal: Panama.
Sun, Dec. 8
Art
Gallery 114
12–6 p.m.
Free
Photography by Jon Gottshall looking at pollution on the Willamette.
Music
The Old Church
7 p.m.
$15–20
Local jazz musicians play their way through Vince Guaraldi’s classic soundtrack.
Film & Theatre
Fake Radio Presents: ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’
Vault Theater
7:30 p.m.
$25
A live production of the original 1947 radio broadcast of this Christmas classic.
Community
She Bop’s 10 Year Anniversary Celebration
Mississippi Studios
8 p.m.
$15
Help celebrate a decade of the women-owned, body-positive sex store.
Mon, Dec. 9
Art
Gallery 903
10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
Free
New landscape works evoking the “power of the internal and external forces” of nature.
Music
Holocene
8 p.m.
$15
Spacey indie-pop from the Seattle-based artist.
Film & Theatre
Hollywood Theatre
7 p.m.
$7
A new documentary about the real-life cowboy that helped to create the cowboy-movie genre.
Community
Blank Slate
8 p.m.
Free
Up-and-coming Portland comics build their chops at this new event.