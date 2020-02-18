Events Calendar Feb. 18–24

Tue, Feb. 18
Art
Portland Art Museum
10 a.m.–5 p.m.
$17–20
A series of works from Robert Colescott that explore Black representation in fine art through the ‘70s and ‘80s.
Music
Portland Community College Rock Creek Campus
7:30 p.m.
Free
Experience Music series shines a light on the sounds of Son de Cuba.
Film & Theatre
7:30 p.m.
Ellyn Bye Studio at the Armory
$25 and up
Off-Broadway musical turned hit independent film makes its way back to Portland.
Community
Bike Farm
4:30–7 p.m.
Free
Fix your own bike in a female friendly environment.
Wed, Feb. 19
Art
UnionKnott
8 a.m.–8 p.m.
Free
Larry Yes, Portland-based artist and folk singer/songwriter, brings us a collection of new work.
Music
Aladdin Theater
8 p.m.
$22–24
English country, soul and roots rock singer/songwriter Yola Carter comes to Portland.
Film & Theatre
PCC Cascade
7 p.m.
Free
The first ever Moroccan film to be selected at the Cannes Film Festival is presented at PCC as the African Film Heritage Series continues.
Community
City Hall
9:30 a.m.
Free
Ted will be there.
Thu, Feb. 20
Art
Upfor Gallery
11 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free
A series of works spanning across different disciplines from Singapore/London-based artist Iyvone Khoo.
Music
Star Theater
9 p.m.
$15
Zeppelin is back, baby.
Film & Theatre
PCC Cascade
7 p.m.
Free
Documentary following the resistance of young freedom fighters as they liberate their city from armed Islamist occupiers.
Community
Black Celebration Month: Algorithms of Oppression
Reed College, Vollum Lecture Hall
6:30 p.m.
Dr. Safiya Noble talks about how tech often discriminates against people of color, and especially women of color.
Fri, Feb. 21
Art
What Needs to Be Said: Hallie Ford Fellows of the Visual Arts
Disjecta
Noon–5 p.m.
Free
A collection of work from Oregon artists who have won the Hallie Ford Fellowship.
Music
Crystal Ballroom
8 p.m.
$25–30
Jazz saxophonist, flutist, and vocalist is back in Portland.
Film & Theatre
PCC Cascade
7 p.m.
Free
A film that follows a young boy with dreams of going to school but is unable to as he has to take care of his Uncles oxen herd. Magical events ensue.
Community
Local 66 Bar and Grill
7 p.m.
Free • 21+
So, you think you are good at pool?
Sat, Feb. 22
Art
Green Flash Where the Grass Grows Greener
Ampersand Gallery & Fine Books
11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free
Ten new pieces from Portland artist Dennis Foster.
Music
Roseland Theater
8 p.m.
$26–40 • 21+
What more needs to be said?
Film & Theatre
PCC Cascade
7 p.m.
Free
Nigerian-American high schooler Eze is sent to live with his aunt in Lagos, Nigeria where he can hopefully get out of trouble and in touch with his African roots.
Community
Igniting Voices: Celebrating Trans & Nonbinary Stories & Lives
Eliot Center
3–6 p.m.
$30 sliding scale
Trans/nonbinary people share true stories from their lives. There will be a community marketplace after the event.
Sun, Feb. 23
Art
Gallery 114
12 p.m.—6 p.m.
Free
Work from artists involved in the Portland Art and Learning Studio.
Music
The Ranger Station
8 p.m.
$5 • 21+
Great indie-folk music headed up by queer singer/songwriter Mackenzie Hilmes.
Film & Theatre
Fifth Avenue Cinema
3 p.m.
$5 General Admission / Free for Students
1959 film written and directed by Sara Gomez, one of the few films written and directed by a black woman in this time.
Community
Triple Nickel
8 p.m.
Free • 21+
Show them what you got!
Mon, Feb. 24
Art
Concordia University Library
12 p.m–12 a.m.
Free
A series of new paintings from Portland based artist Heather Goodwind.
Music
Omar Sosa, Yilian Canizares: Aguas Trio
The Old Church
7:30 p.m.
$25
Afro-Cuban/Western classical music/jazz brought to you by pianist Omar Sosa and violinist-vocalist Yilian Canizares.
Film & Theatre
Hollywood Theatre
7:00 p.m.—9:45 p.m.
Free tickets available
“Public office is the last refuge of the incompetent!”
Community
Hollywood Theatre
9:30 p.m.
Free
Come and put your movie knowledge to the test.