Events Calendar Feb. 18–24

Tue, Feb. 18

Art

Art and Race Matters

Portland Art Museum

10 a.m.–5 p.m.

$17–20

A series of works from Robert Colescott that explore Black representation in fine art through the ‘70s and ‘80s.

Music

Son de Cuba

Portland Community College Rock Creek Campus

7:30 p.m.

Free

Experience Music series shines a light on the sounds of Son de Cuba.

Film & Theatre

‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’

7:30 p.m.

Ellyn Bye Studio at the Armory

$25 and up

Off-Broadway musical turned hit independent film makes its way back to Portland.

Community

Women and Trans Bike Night!

Bike Farm

4:30–7 p.m.

Free

Fix your own bike in a female friendly environment.

Wed, Feb. 19

Art

Have a Seat

UnionKnott

8 a.m.–8 p.m.

Free

Larry Yes, Portland-based artist and folk singer/songwriter, brings us a collection of new work.

Music

Yola

Aladdin Theater

8 p.m.

$22–24

English country, soul and roots rock singer/songwriter Yola Carter comes to Portland.

Film & Theatre

‘Alyam, Alyam / Oh the Days!’

PCC Cascade

7 p.m.

Free

The first ever Moroccan film to be selected at the Cannes Film Festival is presented at PCC as the African Film Heritage Series continues.

Community

City Council Meeting

City Hall

9:30 a.m.

Free

Ted will be there.

Thu, Feb. 20

Art

Absence of Myth

Upfor Gallery

11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

A series of works spanning across different disciplines from Singapore/London-based artist Iyvone Khoo.

Music

Led Zeppelin 2

Star Theater

9 p.m.

$15

Zeppelin is back, baby.

Film & Theatre

‘Gao, Resistance of a People’

PCC Cascade

7 p.m.

Free

Documentary following the resistance of young freedom fighters as they liberate their city from armed Islamist occupiers.

Community

Black Celebration Month: Algorithms of Oppression

Reed College, Vollum Lecture Hall

6:30 p.m.

Dr. Safiya Noble talks about how tech often discriminates against people of color, and especially women of color.

Fri, Feb. 21

Art

What Needs to Be Said: Hallie Ford Fellows of the Visual Arts

Disjecta

Noon–5 p.m.

Free

A collection of work from Oregon artists who have won the Hallie Ford Fellowship.

Music

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe

Crystal Ballroom

8 p.m.

$25–30

Jazz saxophonist, flutist, and vocalist is back in Portland.

Film & Theatre

‘Mabata Bata’

PCC Cascade

7 p.m.

Free

A film that follows a young boy with dreams of going to school but is unable to as he has to take care of his Uncles oxen herd. Magical events ensue.

Community

TGIF 9 Ball Tournament

Local 66 Bar and Grill

7 p.m.

Free • 21+

So, you think you are good at pool?

Sat, Feb. 22

Art

Green Flash Where the Grass Grows Greener

Ampersand Gallery & Fine Books

11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free

Ten new pieces from Portland artist Dennis Foster.

Music

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony

Roseland Theater

8 p.m.

$26–40 • 21+

What more needs to be said?

Film & Theatre

‘Nigerian Prince’

PCC Cascade

7 p.m.

Free

Nigerian-American high schooler Eze is sent to live with his aunt in Lagos, Nigeria where he can hopefully get out of trouble and in touch with his African roots.

Community

Igniting Voices: Celebrating Trans & Nonbinary Stories & Lives

Eliot Center

3–6 p.m.

$30 sliding scale

Trans/nonbinary people share true stories from their lives. There will be a community marketplace after the event.

Sun, Feb. 23

Art

Ebullience

Gallery 114

12 p.m.—6 p.m.

Free

Work from artists involved in the Portland Art and Learning Studio.

Music

New Here

The Ranger Station

8 p.m.

$5 • 21+

Great indie-folk music headed up by queer singer/songwriter Mackenzie Hilmes.

Film & Theatre

De Cierta Manera

Fifth Avenue Cinema

3 p.m.

$5 General Admission / Free for Students

1959 film written and directed by Sara Gomez, one of the few films written and directed by a black woman in this time.

Community

Karaoke Night

Triple Nickel

8 p.m.

Free • 21+

Show them what you got!





Mon, Feb. 24

Art

Heather Goodwind

Concordia University Library

12 p.m–12 a.m.

Free

A series of new paintings from Portland based artist Heather Goodwind.

Music

Omar Sosa, Yilian Canizares: Aguas Trio

The Old Church

7:30 p.m.

$25

Afro-Cuban/Western classical music/jazz brought to you by pianist Omar Sosa and violinist-vocalist Yilian Canizares.

Film & Theatre

The Wiz

Hollywood Theatre

7:00 p.m.—9:45 p.m.

Free tickets available

“Public office is the last refuge of the incompetent!”

Community

The Movie Quiz

Hollywood Theatre

9:30 p.m.

Free

Come and put your movie knowledge to the test.