Events Calendar February 4–10

Tue, Feb. 4
Art
Waterstone Gallery
11 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
Free
Opening day of an exhibition featuring works from wood and metal sculptors Michael de Forest and Greg Wilbur.
Music
Doug Fir Lounge
9 p.m.
$13–15 • 21+
Southern blues-rock with an old school sound.
Film & Theatre
First Run: Animated Oscar-Nominated Short Films
Hollywood Theatre
6:30 p.m.
$9, $7 w/ student ID
Get a peek at what is passing for the best of the best in terms of animated short films.
Community
A Slumber Party to Dismantle the Patriarchy
Hand2Mouth/Shout House
6:30 p.m.
Pay what you can
A classic slumber party including snacks, guest interviews, music, face masks, pranks calls and a short work-in-progress performance. Bring a sleeping bag.
Wed, Feb. 5
Art
A Generous Kingdom IV: Art that Explores Symbolism, Story and Beyond
Verum Ultimum Art Gallery
6–8 p.m.
Free
43 pieces from 43 different artists.
Music
Wonder Ballroom
8:30 p.m.
$15–18
Seattle-based feminist punk/indie rock group comes to Portland.
Film & Theatre
‘School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play’
Portland Center Stage at the Armory
7:30 p.m.
$25–87
A coming-of-age story set at an all-girls boarding school in Ghana.
Community
City Hall
9:30 a.m.
Free
9:30 a.m. in the middle of the week is as good a time to get involved as any.
Thu, Feb. 6
Art
Oregon Jewish Museum
11 a.m.–5 p.m.
$8, $5 w/ student ID
A visual study of racism in rural Georgia organized by the International Center of Photography.
Music
Roseland Theater
8 p.m.
$22
Memphis rappers coming to Portland.
Film & Theatre
Deep End Theater
7:30 p.m.
$16
A senior couple has their relationship interrupted by the lives and experiences of their grown children.
Community
Brown Bag Lunch & Learn: Plant Yourself Where You Will Bloom
Central Library – U.S. Bank Room
Noon–1:00 p.m.
Free
Develop your professional skills and learn how to overcome challenges when transitioning into a new job.
Fri, Feb. 7
Art
Blue Sky Gallery
Noon–5 p.m.
Free
Sara Bennet’s Life After Life in Prison: The Bedroom Project features imagery of 21 women after being paroled from maximum-security prison. Natan Dvir’s Platforms will focus on the subways of NYC.
Music
Jack London Revue
9 p.m.
$20–25 • 21+
Portland jazz vocalist Tahirah Memory performs her first show of 2020.
Film & Theatre
Cascade Festival of African Films – The Mercy of the Jungle
PCC Cascade Campus
7 p.m.
Free
Two Rwandan soldiers sent to hunt down the perpetrators of genocide are left behind in thick eastern Congo jungle and must fight for survival.
Community
National University of Natural Medicine
5–6:30 p.m.
Free
A class including an introduction to Tai Chi and Walking Meditation Practice.
Sat, Feb. 8
Art
Seeing It Through: A Visual Manifestation of the Black Panther Party’s Legacy in Portland
Multnomah County Central Library
10 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free
Explore the legacy of the Black Panther Party in Portland.
Music
Hawthorne Theatre
8 p.m.
$25–30
Future mogul comes to the Hawthorne Theatre.
Film & Theatre
St. Johns Meeting Room
3–5 p.m.
Free, first come first serve.
St. Johns Library will be screening four movies that highlight and uplift the Black experience in America. This week is the movie Moonlight.
Community
Barrel Room
Noon
$40
Run around in your underwear to help raise funds for neurofibromatosis.
Sun, Feb. 9
Art
Carnation Contemporary
Noon–5 p.m.
Free
A special exhibit where the gallery collaborated with Tropical Contemporary to bring you works from the Eugene-based collective’s members.
Music
The Spare Room
9 p.m. • 21+
Free
Powerful blues from this Virginia native.
Film & Theatre
Fifth Avenue Cinema
3 p.m.
$5, free w/ student ID
Part documentary and part concert film following Jay Z after his eight and self proclaimed third best album, The Black Album.
Community
How to Have Fun in a Civil War
PCC Cascade
5:15 p.m.
$30 sliding scale
A one-woman show by Somali multimedia artist Ifrah Mansour.
Mon, Feb. 10
Art
Gallery @ the Jupiter Hotel
6 p.m.–8 p.m.
Free
Asher Rose displays portraits of women who he feels should be up for modern sainthood.
Music
The Lovecraft
10 p.m.
Free • 21+
Throwback rave coming to you on the second Monday of every month.
Film & Theatre
OregonMade – The Shining on 35mm
The Hollywood Theatre
7:30 p.m.
General Admission $9 / Students $7
The classic Kubrick film on 35mm.
Community
Valentines
9 p.m.
Free
Weekly Karaoke night with Atlas.