Events Calendar February 4–10

Tue, Feb. 4

Art

Re / Emergence

Waterstone Gallery

11 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Free

Opening day of an exhibition featuring works from wood and metal sculptors Michael de Forest and Greg Wilbur.

Music

Mattiel, Calvin Love

Doug Fir Lounge

9 p.m.

$13–15 • 21+

Southern blues-rock with an old school sound.

Film & Theatre

First Run: Animated Oscar-Nominated Short Films

Hollywood Theatre

6:30 p.m.

$9, $7 w/ student ID

Get a peek at what is passing for the best of the best in terms of animated short films.

Community

A Slumber Party to Dismantle the Patriarchy

Hand2Mouth/Shout House

6:30 p.m.

Pay what you can

A classic slumber party including snacks, guest interviews, music, face masks, pranks calls and a short work-in-progress performance. Bring a sleeping bag.

Wed, Feb. 5

Art

A Generous Kingdom IV: Art that Explores Symbolism, Story and Beyond

Verum Ultimum Art Gallery

6–8 p.m.

Free

43 pieces from 43 different artists.

Music

Chasity Belt, Loose Tooth

Wonder Ballroom

8:30 p.m.

$15–18

Seattle-based feminist punk/indie rock group comes to Portland.

Film & Theatre

‘School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play’

Portland Center Stage at the Armory

7:30 p.m.

$25–87

A coming-of-age story set at an all-girls boarding school in Ghana.

Community

City Council Meeting

City Hall

9:30 a.m.

Free

9:30 a.m. in the middle of the week is as good a time to get involved as any.

Thu, Feb. 6

Art

Southern Rites

Oregon Jewish Museum

11 a.m.–5 p.m.

$8, $5 w/ student ID

A visual study of racism in rural Georgia organized by the International Center of Photography.

Music

Young Dolph, Key Glock

Roseland Theater

8 p.m.

$22

Memphis rappers coming to Portland.

Film & Theatre

Syncopation

Deep End Theater

7:30 p.m.

$16

A senior couple has their relationship interrupted by the lives and experiences of their grown children.

Community

Brown Bag Lunch & Learn: Plant Yourself Where You Will Bloom

Central Library – U.S. Bank Room

Noon–1:00 p.m.

Free

Develop your professional skills and learn how to overcome challenges when transitioning into a new job.

Fri, Feb. 7

Art

Sara Bennet, Natan Dvir

Blue Sky Gallery

Noon–5 p.m.

Free

Sara Bennet’s Life After Life in Prison: The Bedroom Project features imagery of 21 women after being paroled from maximum-security prison. Natan Dvir’s Platforms will focus on the subways of NYC.

Music

Tahirah Memory

Jack London Revue

9 p.m.

$20–25 • 21+

Portland jazz vocalist Tahirah Memory performs her first show of 2020.

Film & Theatre

Cascade Festival of African Films – The Mercy of the Jungle

PCC Cascade Campus

7 p.m.

Free

Two Rwandan soldiers sent to hunt down the perpetrators of genocide are left behind in thick eastern Congo jungle and must fight for survival.

Community

Portland Community Tai Chi

National University of Natural Medicine

5–6:30 p.m.

Free

A class including an introduction to Tai Chi and Walking Meditation Practice.

Sat, Feb. 8

Art

Seeing It Through: A Visual Manifestation of the Black Panther Party’s Legacy in Portland

Multnomah County Central Library

10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

Explore the legacy of the Black Panther Party in Portland.

Music

Phora

Hawthorne Theatre

8 p.m.

$25–30

Future mogul comes to the Hawthorne Theatre.

Film & Theatre

Black History Month Film Fest

St. Johns Meeting Room

3–5 p.m.

Free, first come first serve.

St. Johns Library will be screening four movies that highlight and uplift the Black experience in America. This week is the movie Moonlight.

Community

Cupid’s Undie Run

Barrel Room

Noon

$40

Run around in your underwear to help raise funds for neurofibromatosis.

Sun, Feb. 9

Art

Pink Sheets

Carnation Contemporary

Noon–5 p.m.

Free

A special exhibit where the gallery collaborated with Tropical Contemporary to bring you works from the Eugene-based collective’s members.

Music

Tevis Hodge Jr.

The Spare Room

9 p.m. • 21+

Free

Powerful blues from this Virginia native.

Film & Theatre

‘Fade to Black’

Fifth Avenue Cinema

3 p.m.

$5, free w/ student ID

Part documentary and part concert film following Jay Z after his eight and self proclaimed third best album, The Black Album.

Community

How to Have Fun in a Civil War

PCC Cascade

5:15 p.m.

$30 sliding scale

A one-woman show by Somali multimedia artist Ifrah Mansour.

Mon, Feb. 10

Art

Lady Saints

Gallery @ the Jupiter Hotel

6 p.m.–8 p.m.

Free

Asher Rose displays portraits of women who he feels should be up for modern sainthood.

Music

Black Acid

The Lovecraft

10 p.m.

Free • 21+

Throwback rave coming to you on the second Monday of every month.

Film & Theatre

OregonMade – The Shining on 35mm

The Hollywood Theatre

7:30 p.m.

General Admission $9 / Students $7

The classic Kubrick film on 35mm.

Community

Karaoke Night at Valentines

Valentines

9 p.m.

Free

Weekly Karaoke night with Atlas.