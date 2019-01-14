Events Calendar Jan. 15-21

Tuesday, Jan. 15

Art

“Chasing Sophia” by Miles Cleveland Goodwin

Froelick Gallery

10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Entry fee included with garden admission

These dark, emotive and reflective pieces by Goodwin are only on display until Jan. 19, so it’s best to see their expressiveness while you can.



Music

Jacob Banks, Jamie N. Commons

Wonder Ballroom

8:30 p.m.

$22

Nigeria-born and England-bred, Jacob Banks’ sonic scope blends richly developed African beats with finely crafted 808 and synth play for an all-around interesting and enjoyable sound.

Film & Theater

If Beale Street Could Talk

Cinema 21

Through Jan. 17: daily 4:00, 6:45, 9:15 p.m. plus Sat–Sun 1:15 p.m.

$10 ($9 with student ID)

The director of Moonlight tells a tale of a lovelorn Harlem couple torn apart by a crime one of them didn’t commit.



Community

Women and Trans Bike Night

Bike Farm

5–8 p.m.

Free

This safe event for women and trans riders to bond with each other happens every first and third Tuesday of the month, so mark your calendars.



Wednesday, Jan. 16

Art

“Hoops”

Nationale

Wednesday–Monday Noon–6 p.m.

Free

Fashion designer and artist Kate Towers brings her two worlds together with a variety of stylish yet functional indoor basketball hoops. Guests have until Jan. 22 to shoot in the hoops, but there is no dunking allowed.



Music

Surfer Rosie, Cay is Okay, Wayside Ghost

Mississippi Studios

8 p.m.

$6–8, 21+

Grunge meets moody pop with Surfer Rosie’s indelible sounds.



Film & Theater

Shoplifters

Living Room Theater

11:50 a.m., 2:00 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:50 p.m.

$11 ($8 with student ID)

A family of shoplifters adopts a little girl they found in the freezing cold and navigate how to incorporate this new being into their present life.



Community

Street Fighter V Tournament

Black Water

7–11 p.m.

$10

Street Fighter champions unite! A $10 registration fee grants you a chance to battle it out for a cash prize.



Thursday, Jan. 17

Art

Kristina Collantes, Leonardo Santamaria, Shoko Ishida

Nucleus Portland

Noon–5 p.m.

Free

Dreamy and lost faces are the running theme of this three-person art exhibit on display until Jan. 30.



Music

Toro Y Moi DJ set

45 East

9 p.m., 21+

$20

Toro Y Moi’s catchy, indie beats have delighted many for over a decade now. That catchiness is sure to translate over to whatever he spins tonight.



Film & Theater

Drag Dangerzone: A Drag Open Mic

Crush

9 p.m., 21+

$7

The first of the year, this Drag Dangerzone’s theme is art. Join host Valerie DeVille in taking in all the amazing performances.



Community

Rose City Classic Dog Show

Portland Expo Center

7:30 a.m., runs until Jan. 20

$10–30

Start your day the puppy way by checking out some doggos in this historic dog show.



Friday, Jan. 18

Art

“Visual Narrative: Prints that Tell a Story”

Multnomah Arts Center

9 a.m.–9:30 p.m.

Free

This group show displays various mediums of art from 30 of its 60 members, pieced together to tell a visual story.



Music

School of Rock: A Tribute to the History of Portland

Holocene

6 p.m.

$12–15

Portland has produced some pretty influential art (hello, Elliott Smith), so the students of the School of Rock will pay tribute to them in this benefit show for the PROWUS music scholarship fund.



Film & Theater

The Cat Returns

OMSI Empirical Theater

7:30 p.m.

$7

It’s kind of like Alice in Wonderland with more cats. Kind of.



Community

Glow Skate

Oaks Amusement Park

7 p.m.

$8 admission, $2–5 skate rental

Roller skating is actually really fun. It’s more fun with free glow sticks, so come rave skate every third Friday of the month until May.



Saturday, Jan. 19

Art

Claiming Voice: Emerging artist group exhibition

Pacific Northwest College of Art Gallery 157

11 a.m.–5 p.m., runs until Jan. 26

Free

Curated by Sara Siestreem, this group exhibition features mixed media sculpture, painting and printmaking from Kathi Miller, Mark Dunst, Ekaterina Kolpakova, Drew Stinus Fredenburg and Elizabeth Serreau.



Music

Songs From Under The Floorboard: 300th Anniversary Show

Black Water

8 p.m.

$10, 21+

Dave Cantrell’s beloved post-punk radio show has reached its 300th episode, and Arctic Flowers, We Are Like The Spider and Vice Device are taking the stage to celebrate it.



Film & Theater



“Minority Retort”

Siren Theater

8 p.m.

$10

This month’s showcase of comedians of color features San Francisco-based funny woman Karinda Dobbins.



Community

#MeToo Speak Out and Women’s March

Terry Schrunk Plaza

10 a.m.

Free

Attendees have the opportunity to grab the mic and speak out about their experiences with sexual assault, gender oppression and discrimination.

Sunday, Jan. 20

Art

“Soft Curses”

Stephanie Chefas Projects

Tuesday–Friday, Noon–6 p.m.

Free

Local artist Anya Roberts-Toney has debuted a new collection of pieces that creatively dissect feminine power and strength. The exhibit is on display until Jan. 31.



Music

Pickathon 21st Year Kickoff Party

Revolution Hall

7 p.m.

Free with RSVP

Now that Pickathon is old enough to legally drink, let’s see who’s playing the festival this year. The lineup will be announced at this free party.



Film & Theater

Limelight

Fifth Avenue Cinema

3 p.m.

RSVP via Facebook

The center of this Charlie Chaplin film is definitely the clown ballet.



Community

Student March Against Trump

Shemanski Park

Noon

Free

Last year was rough; let’s try not to let that happen again. Enjoy a nice brunch and learn how to keep your head above water before 2019 swallows you whole.



Monday, Jan. 21

Art

“Sun Breathing”

Upfor Gallery

Wednesday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

These works by Rebecca Reeves are influenced by the change in the earth’s atmosphere.



Music

Metal Monday

Holocene

9 p.m., 21+

$5–8

Headbang at Holocene for their Metal Monday nights! This one features tech-death act Earth Eater.



Film & Theater

The Passenger

Whitsell Auditorium

7 p.m.

$8–10

Jack Nicholson stars in this Michelangelo Antonioni film about a war correspondent who gets caught up in a deadly mix-up in southern Europe.



Community

Front Porch Sessions

The Secret Society

8 p.m.

$10

Hosted by Chris Williams, this storytelling event is all about community members sharing the stories of their lives.

