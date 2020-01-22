Events Calendar Jan. 21–27

Tue, Jan. 21
Art
Donna Gottchalk: Brave, Beautiful Outlaws
Blue Sky Gallery
122 NW 8th Ave.
Noon–5 p.m.
Free
The first exhibition of a collection of Donna Gottschalk’s prints. Gottschalk is known for her photographs of family, friends, lovers and activists in the queer community.
Music
The Old Church
8 p.m.
$12
The South African artist and musician plays the intimate Old Church venue on tour with his new solo EP The Belleville Demos.
Film & Theatre
Repressed Cinema – Loaded Guns
The Hollywood Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$9, $7 w/ student ID
Repressed Cinema is a monthly exhibition series at the Hollywood Theater showing vintage and contemporary films that are obscure, neglected and from the fringe.
Community
The Velodrome: Indie Improv Comedy feat. Papa?
Kickstand Comedy
7:30 p.m.
$5
A weekly improv showcase for Portland’s indie improv teams.
Wed, Jan. 22
Art
PDX Contemporary Art
11 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free
A collection of work by the artist Adam Sorensen.
Music
The Liquor Store
8 p.m.
$7
A high energy punk show for a fair price from a band that has been around the Portland music scene for a long time.
Film & Theatre
Reed College
7:30 p.m.
$20–30
A collection of four different Samuel Beckett shorts combined into one performance. Brought to you by the Portland Experimental Theatre Ensemble.
Community
Think & Drink: Democracy & the Courts
Alberta Rose Theatre
7 p.m.
$15–30
Adrienne Nelson and Shanon Wright will discuss key issues and questions surrounding the nature of democracy in America.
Thu, Jan. 23
Art
Fourteen30 Contemporary
10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free
A collection of new works from artists Jae Yrun Choi and Maysha Mohamedi.
Music
Muddy Rudder
8 p.m.
Free • 21+
An old school bluegrass group jamming in a pub.
Film & Theatre
Imago Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$20–40
2017 Pulitzer prize-winning play by Linn Nottage about a group of factory workers in Pennsylvania forced to compete with one another when the economy begins to decline.
Community
Brown Bag Lunch & Learn: How to Get What You Mean, Not What You Say
Multnomah County Central Library
Noon–1 p.m.
Free
An opportunity to help improve your professional and personal skills.
Fri, Jan. 24
Art
Color Line: Black Excellence on the World Stage
Portland Art Museum
10 a.m.–5 p.m.
$20, $17 w/ student ID
A series of reproductions of W.E.B. Du Bois looking into the lives and works of African Americans at the turn of the 20th century.
Music
Goodfoot
9 p.m.
$5 • 21+
A night of classic soul jams.
Film & Theatre
The Anything Goes Variety Show Open Mic
The Magic 8 Club
8 p.m.
Free
Calling all performers to an open mic. If you are interested in showcasing your music, comedy, storytelling, magic, dancing, drag, burlesque or anything else, this a great place to do it.
Community
Portland Ghost Hunt: Paranormal Portland
Portland Saturday Market
8 p.m.–Midnight
$11
A self-guided tour of some of Portland’s spookiest locations. Learn about some of the darker points in Portland’s history and answer questions about what you learn along the way.
Sat, Jan. 25
Art
Froelick Gallery
10:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
Free
A collection of different works from the Brooklyn-based artist Nat Meade and Joe Fedderson.
Music
The World Famous Kenton Club
9 p.m.
$10 • 21+
DJ Le’Mix and Yolo Biafra bring you your monthly dose of disco at the World Famous Kenton Club.
Film & Theatre
The Grand Theater of Wes Anderson
Crush
8 p.m.
$15 • 21+
An evening of burlesque inspired by the works of Wes Anderson
Community
Local 66 Bar and Grill
9 p.m.
Free
A fun night of karaoke could be just what the doctor ordered.
Sun, Jan. 26
Art
Portland Art Museum
11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free
This fair’s seventh year will feature a collection of prints from 18 different dealers spread across North America and Europe, with older works as well as more contemporary ones.
Music
Roseland Theater
8 p.m.
$23
British indie-folk artist whose album has spent time on the number one spot in the UK comes to the Roseland.
Film & Theatre
Chapel Theatre
2 p.m.
$20–25
Set in the ‘60s, this play focuses on the issue of racism and the fears it can inspire.
Community
Ground Kontrol
7 p.m.
Free
A fun opportunity to show off some of your video game trivia knowledge and enjoy a beer.
Mon, Jan. 27
Art
Littman Gallery
Noon–5 p.m.
Free
A collection of works from LUNA, Karen Cheok, Kitty Kai-Xin Gin, Daniel Sandoval, Llorana Luna and Christian Orellana-Bauer.
Music
Kelly’s Olympian
9 p.m.
Free • 21+
The mobile music video museum will be setting up shop in Kelly’s.
Film & Theatre
McMenamins Kennedy School Theater
7 p.m.
Free
Filmed on location in Cottage Grove, Oregon, this evening will be a deep dive into the creation of the film.
Community
Hollywood Theatre
9:30 p.m.
Free
Whether you want to go by yourself or with a team, you will compete against other teams in two rounds of movie trivia. The top three teams will receive prizes.