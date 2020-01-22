Events Calendar Jan. 21–27

Tue, Jan. 21

Art

Donna Gottchalk: Brave, Beautiful Outlaws

Blue Sky Gallery

122 NW 8th Ave.

Noon–5 p.m.

Free

The first exhibition of a collection of Donna Gottschalk’s prints. Gottschalk is known for her photographs of family, friends, lovers and activists in the queer community.

Music

Steven Dayvid McKellar

The Old Church

8 p.m.

$12

The South African artist and musician plays the intimate Old Church venue on tour with his new solo EP The Belleville Demos.

Film & Theatre

Repressed Cinema – Loaded Guns

The Hollywood Theatre

7:30 p.m.

$9, $7 w/ student ID

Repressed Cinema is a monthly exhibition series at the Hollywood Theater showing vintage and contemporary films that are obscure, neglected and from the fringe.

Community

The Velodrome: Indie Improv Comedy feat. Papa?

Kickstand Comedy

7:30 p.m.

$5

A weekly improv showcase for Portland’s indie improv teams.

Wed, Jan. 22

Art

Skelton

PDX Contemporary Art

11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

A collection of work by the artist Adam Sorensen.

Music

Frantartica, Voovol, Mare

The Liquor Store

8 p.m.

$7

A high energy punk show for a fair price from a band that has been around the Portland music scene for a long time.

Film & Theatre

Beckett Women

Reed College

7:30 p.m.

$20–30

A collection of four different Samuel Beckett shorts combined into one performance. Brought to you by the Portland Experimental Theatre Ensemble.

Community

Think & Drink: Democracy & the Courts

Alberta Rose Theatre

7 p.m.

$15–30

Adrienne Nelson and Shanon Wright will discuss key issues and questions surrounding the nature of democracy in America.

Thu, Jan. 23

Art

insofar as i knew

Fourteen30 Contemporary

10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free

A collection of new works from artists Jae Yrun Choi and Maysha Mohamedi.

Music

Fern Hill

Muddy Rudder

8 p.m.

Free • 21+

An old school bluegrass group jamming in a pub.

Film & Theatre

Sweat

Imago Theatre

7:30 p.m.

$20–40

2017 Pulitzer prize-winning play by Linn Nottage about a group of factory workers in Pennsylvania forced to compete with one another when the economy begins to decline.

Community

Brown Bag Lunch & Learn: How to Get What You Mean, Not What You Say

Multnomah County Central Library

Noon–1 p.m.

Free

An opportunity to help improve your professional and personal skills.

Fri, Jan. 24

Art

Color Line: Black Excellence on the World Stage

Portland Art Museum

10 a.m.–5 p.m.

$20, $17 w/ student ID

A series of reproductions of W.E.B. Du Bois looking into the lives and works of African Americans at the turn of the 20th century.

Music

Soul Stew – DJ Aquaman

Goodfoot

9 p.m.

$5 • 21+

A night of classic soul jams.

Film & Theatre

The Anything Goes Variety Show Open Mic

The Magic 8 Club

8 p.m.

Free

Calling all performers to an open mic. If you are interested in showcasing your music, comedy, storytelling, magic, dancing, drag, burlesque or anything else, this a great place to do it.

Community

Portland Ghost Hunt: Paranormal Portland

Portland Saturday Market

8 p.m.–Midnight

$11

A self-guided tour of some of Portland’s spookiest locations. Learn about some of the darker points in Portland’s history and answer questions about what you learn along the way.

Sat, Jan. 25

Art

Sheesh & Echo

Froelick Gallery

10:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Free

A collection of different works from the Brooklyn-based artist Nat Meade and Joe Fedderson.

Music

Twirl: A NoPo Queer Disco

The World Famous Kenton Club

9 p.m.

$10 • 21+

DJ Le’Mix and Yolo Biafra bring you your monthly dose of disco at the World Famous Kenton Club.

Film & Theatre

The Grand Theater of Wes Anderson

Crush

8 p.m.

$15 • 21+

An evening of burlesque inspired by the works of Wes Anderson

Community

Saturday Night Karaoke

Local 66 Bar and Grill

9 p.m.

Free

A fun night of karaoke could be just what the doctor ordered.

Sun, Jan. 26

Art

Portland Fine Print Fair

Portland Art Museum

11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free

This fair’s seventh year will feature a collection of prints from 18 different dealers spread across North America and Europe, with older works as well as more contemporary ones.

Music

Michael Kiwnauka

Roseland Theater

8 p.m.

$23

British indie-folk artist whose album has spent time on the number one spot in the UK comes to the Roseland.

Film & Theatre

Blind

Chapel Theatre

2 p.m.

$20–25

Set in the ‘60s, this play focuses on the issue of racism and the fears it can inspire.

Community

The Video Game Quiz Show

Ground Kontrol

7 p.m.

Free

A fun opportunity to show off some of your video game trivia knowledge and enjoy a beer.





Mon, Jan. 27

Art

Golden Night Market

Littman Gallery

Noon–5 p.m.

Free

A collection of works from LUNA, Karen Cheok, Kitty Kai-Xin Gin, Daniel Sandoval, Llorana Luna and Christian Orellana-Bauer.

Music

Eye Candy

Kelly’s Olympian

9 p.m.

Free • 21+

The mobile music video museum will be setting up shop in Kelly’s.

Film & Theatre

The Making of “The General”

McMenamins Kennedy School Theater

7 p.m.

Free

Filmed on location in Cottage Grove, Oregon, this evening will be a deep dive into the creation of the film.

Community

The Movie Quiz

Hollywood Theatre

9:30 p.m.

Free

Whether you want to go by yourself or with a team, you will compete against other teams in two rounds of movie trivia. The top three teams will receive prizes.