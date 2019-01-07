Events Calendar Jan. 8–14

Tuesday Jan. 8
Art
Portland Japanese Garden
10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Entry fee included with garden admission
The Portland Japanese Garden is fortunate enough to be the only place in the United States to display this particular collection from famed Japanese Katsushika Hokusai. Hokusai’s mangas are displayed on woodblocks, presented in contrast with work from a few other contemporary manga artists. You only have until the Jan. 13 to catch this exhibit, so don’t miss out.
Music
Heavy Tuesdays
Tonic Lounge
9 p.m.
$2, 21+
Enjoying a night out for under $10 is usually impossible, but with Tonic Lounge’s Heavy Tuesdays you can check out two bands for $2. They even offer $2 beers to add to the appeal. This week features the sludgy post-grunge outfit Fox Medicine along with the doomy stoner metal of Kvasir.
Film & Theater
Teenage Dick: A Smashed Up Adaptation of Richard III
Artists Repertory Theater
Jan. 13–Feb. 3 Sundays, 2 p.m., Feb. 2, 2 p.m and
Jan 6–Feb 3 Tuesdays–Sundays, 7:30 p.m.
$30–$60
If you never felt connected to any of Shakespeare’s works in high school, try taking in a Shakespeare tale with a high school-themed spin. Teenage Dick reimagines this classic tale with a high schooler hellbent on becoming school president and going to nasty lengths to do so, all while wondering if it’s really better to be loved than to be feared.
Community
Trivia Thrilled the Radio Star
Radio Room
8 p.m.
Free
This pop culture-themed trivia night will keep you abreast in all the latest tea while keeping the rest of your senses stimulated with visuals and sounds related to the questions.
Wednesday Jan. 9
Art
Camerawork Gallery
Monday–Saturday
9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free
Artist and photographer Darcie Sternenberg captured a specific vision of vacuity by taking photos at Emigrant Lake Reservoir near Ashland during a drought. You can see this visual bleakness at the gallery until Feb. 1.
Music
KPSU DJs
Kelly’s Olympian
8 p.m.–Midnight
Free, 21+
Happening every Wednesday, relish in the opportunity to see some of your favorite campus DJs off air and in person. Make friends with them. They’re cool.
Film & Theater
The I, Anonymous Show
Curious Comedy Theater
7:30 p.m.
$10
Fans of The Portland Mercury have likely indulged in the utter hilarity that comes with their weekly I, Anonymous column. This show takes that random and accidental humor to the stage. Host Kate Murphy will read some of the funniest submissions, to be judged by a jury of other funny people. It’ll be a laugh riot, for sure.
Community
SCRAP Craft + Drink
Tonic Lounge
7 p.m.
$5–$15 suggested donation, option to pay what you can
All the crafty types in town definitely know of Scrap. The creative reuse center provides tons of environmentally friendly and recycled materials to make stuff with, and at this event you can drink—if you’re of age—while you do it.
Thursday Jan. 10
Art
Nicole Walker talks Sustainability
Powell’s City of Books
7:30 p.m.
Free
Anyone interested in ecological preservation should check this out, especially if they’re finding a hard time balancing sustainable living with ease and convenience. Walker will read and detail facets of her book Sustainability, which includes offering tips on enjoying the best of both worlds.
Music
Shadowplay
The Lovecraft Bar
9:30 p.m., 21+
Free
It’s a whole mood over at the Lovecraft. We may be officially out of the holiday season, but every day is Halloween if you air on the side of gothic. Navigate your dance moves through the fog-filled rooms to DJ Carrion and DJ Novatr0n.
Film & Theater
Don’t Look Back
Clinton Street Theater
7–9 p.m.
$7–$10 suggested donation
Bob Dylan’s folk influence still reigns true today, but most people will never really know what made the artist tick. Filmed by D.A. Pennebaker during a tour in England in 1965, Don’t Look Back offers a glimpse into the singer/songwriter’s personal life. Plus, if you bring two pairs of socks or gloves to be donated to Street Roots, you get in free!
Community
Sign Making for the 2019 Portland Women’s March
Oregon CareWorks
6–7:30 p.m.
Free
Join other advocates for women’s rights in prepping for the upcoming Portland Women’s March by collaborating on sign slogans and ideas. Food and sign-making materials will be provided.
Friday Jan. 11
Art
“Residual Membranes” Opening Reception
Paragon Arts Gallery
6–8 p.m.
Free
Artist Amanda Triplett creates pieces centered around biology and identity using video and recycled fibers. Often monochromatic, Triplett sculptures either replicate body parts, reflect facets of her life or tie into the experiences of motherhood. The “Residual Membranes” exhibit will be on display until Feb. 9.
Music
Secret Drum Band, IE, Sunbathe
Mississippi Studios
9 pm, 21+
$10–$12
So much practice goes into being a good drummer, like all the concentration, rhythm and overall skill required to hit different drums and cymbals with different body parts all at once. It’s a lot, so a whole band of different drummers doing different experimental things all at once is really a sight to behold.
Film & Theater
Whitsell Auditorium
7 p.m.
$8–$10
Written by Hollywood blacklisted screenwriter Paul Jarrico and directed by Ida Lupino and Elmer Clifton, this film noir tells the story of a bored waitress who falls for a charming musician and the life trials that come with her heart’s decision.
Community
Assembly PDX
6:30–8:30 p.m.
$45
If you’re looking for ways to DIY some home decor, this workshop is for you. You’ll learn how to stain wood and vertically mount a staghorn fern, guaranteed to spruce up even the dullest of dorm rooms. All necessary materials will be provided, and you’ll even get home with tips on keeping your plant alive. Space is limited so be sure to reserve a slot ahead of time.
Saturday Jan. 12
Art
“An Evening of Poetry: Kristin Berger, Carey Taylor and Melissa Reeser Poulin”
Mother Foucault’s Bookshop
7 p.m.
Free
All award winning poets, Berger, Taylor and Reeser Poulin offer varying perspectives at art and creativity that are inspiring and moving.
Music
Anime Creek, Emma Lee Toyoda, Sebastian Arrastia
Marrow PDX
8:30 p.m.
$5–$15
Marrow is an all-ages safe haven of creativity and support. From music shows to art workshops and so much more in between, it’s one of the only places in Portland where youth—particularly POC and LGBTQ youth—are the top priority. This show features a dreamy guitar strumming from local Sebastian Arrastia, and some fierce indie from Seattle’s Anime Creek and Emma Lee Toyoda.
Film & Theater
Newmark Theater
7:30 p.m.
$35–$60
They just don’t make cartoons the way they used to. As unfortunate as that may be, at least there’s a way to appreciate a nostalgic Warner Brothers great. Original voice actor Rob Paulsen (Yakko of Animaniacs, Pinky of Pinky and the Brain) and composer Randy Rogel will help us relive all the songs from the series that wouldn’t leave our heads.
Community
Monthly Keaton Otis Vigil
NE 6th St. and NE Halsey St.
6 p.m.
Free
25-year-old Black man Keaton Otis was tased twice and shot 23 times by Portland police on May 12, 2010. His father, Fred Bryant, started holding monthly vigils for him in the location of his killing to commemorate his son’s existence and push for justice. Bryant has since passed away and the community still holds these vigils monthly in honor.
Sunday Jan. 13th
Art
Second Sundays: Art and Human Experience
The Tiny Theater
4–6 p.m.
$12–$15
Artist Sharyll Burroughs will lead a discussion on art’s influence on the meaning of “being human,” as well as interactively contemplating the healing process, freedom and liberation, and the contentious works of artists like Jean Paul Goude and Zbigniew Libera.
Music
Sumac, Divide and Dissolve, Tashi Dorji
Mississippi Studios
9 p.m., 21+
$13–$15
Those in the know of the experimental metal world are aware of Aaron Turner’s prowess. From his participation in bands such as Isis and Old Man Gloom to Mammifer, he’s carved out quite the niche for himself musically. Sumac, however, has become his sludgy northwest baby, including members of Baptists, Russian Circles and Botch. Sumac isn’t for the faint of heart and that’s what makes them so great.
Film & Theater
Winningstad Theatre
6 p.m.
$60
A critically-acclaimed experience, the Portland dates of An Evening with C.S. Lewis were in such high demand extra dates needed to be added. Actor David Payne provides an intimate portrayal of the British author, with the performance set up as an evening in Lewis’s Oxford home. This is the last performance left with many seats available, so snag them while you can.
Community
How to Own and Manage Your Health: A Brunch and Learn
Hatch Innovation Lab
11 am–1 pm
$15-$30
Last year was rough. Let’s try not to let that happen again. Enjoy a nice brunch and learn how to keep your head above water before 2019 swallows you whole.
Monday Jan. 14
Art
Knit 12 Together Knitalong
Twisted
5 p.m.
Free
Since it’s getting cold outside, there’s no better time to put those knitting skills to good use or get some tips on starting to knit. Whether you want to make a scarf or some funky wall art, the knitting group is there to help every Monday.
Music
R&B/Hip-Hop Showcase feat. KayelaJ and Adebisi
Alberta Street Pub
9 p.m.–Midnight, 21+
$5
It’s important to support local hip-hop and R&B because, well, it’s Portland. Every second Monday neo-soul group Adebisi hosts this showcase where they share some of their own sounds while also promoting those of others. This week, it’s feisty lyricist KayelaJ.
Film & Theater
Church of Film Presents: Defying Everybody
Century
9:30 p.m.
Free
The Church of Film always has a deep cut of an artistic piece to share. It’s their thing and we appreciate them for that. Defying Everybody is yet another in their collection. The 1970s Yugoslavian and Soviet picture tackles doom, despair and recovery in an intriguingly emotive way. Fans of foreign film will certainly enjoy this one and the free popcorn too.
Community
Africans Must Lead Speaking Tour
Q Center
6–9 p.m.
Free
Keynote speaker Akile Anai of the Burning Spear Newspaper and President of the International People’s Democratic Uhuru Movement Kalambayi Andenet discuss colonialism, genocide and the advocacy of black people in this call to action dialogue.