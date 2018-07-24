Events Calendar July 24-30

Tuesday 7/24

Music

Snow tha Product

Wonder Ballroom

8 p.m.

$18

All ages

Latina MC with a ridiculous flow. The rapper Nicki Minaj wishes she was.

Comedy

Creed Bratton

Hawthorne Theater

8 p.m.

$20 advance

All ages

Guitarist for the Grass Roots and The Office cast member is here to, idk, play music? Do standup? Its kinda unclear. Should still be a good time though.

Books

Broad Band: The Untold Story of the Women Who Made the Internet

Powell’s City of Books

7:30 p.m.

Free

Pre-order a copy of VICE reporter Claire L. Evans’ new book on women’s importance in the history of information technology. Ada Lovelace, in fact, was the first computer programmer all the way back in the 1840s! Tell that to all your Turing-worshipping techbro friends.

Wednesday 7/25

Comedy

Do503 Comedy Showcase

Paris Theater

8 p.m.

$10 advance

All advance ticket buyers get a free $10 gift card to Brunch Box. For a night of Portland’s best comics, I’d take my chances on a brunch place—no matter how much their food tastes like gentrification.

Music

Noontime Showcase: Rose City Trombones

Main Street

12 p.m.

Free

Classically-trained trombonists from the metro area relive their high school marching band days and play arrangements of classical and pop tunes.

Music

Blossom

Holocene

9 p.m.

Free

21+

R&B and Art Pop jams by local underground artists. (Apparently there are “slushie cocktails” at this show? That’s how they get you, free shows with $12 drinks.)

Theater

Phantom of the Opera

Keller Auditorium

7:30 p.m.

$39.25 and up

Opening night! Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic musical should be an exciting update, with new lighting, special effects and choreography.

Thursday 7/26

Film

Top Down Rooftop Cinema: Half Baked

PS2 Parking Structure

7 p.m. doors

$7 w/ PSU ID

The first night of the cinema-under-the-stars series starts with Dave Chappelle’s stoner comedy Half Baked. BYOC.

Festival

Washington County Fair

Hillsboro Fairgrounds

10 a.m.–midnight

Free

A whole weekend of either fondly remembering the innocence of your suburban childhood or reminding yourself why you moved to Portland to go to college.

Comedy

Clue: an Unscripted Mystery

Funhouse Lounge

7 p.m.

$10 presale / $15 door

Opening night of the ongoing improv comedy show, where only one random comic knows they are the killer. The five others know they are innocent but have to pretend they might not be.

Food

Oregon Brewers Festival

Waterfront Park

Noon–9 p.m. Thursday–Saturday, Noon–7 p.m. Sunday

No charge admission, $7 mug for alcohol consumption

21+

Widmer, Bridgeport, and Portland Brewing host this year’s festival with over 80 Oregon breweries, with live music and local food vendors. They expect over 70,000 people this year!

Friday 7/27

Music

Snap! ‘90s Dance Party

Holocene

9 p.m.

$7 door

21+

Doc Adam, Colin Jones and Freaky Outty are back with another night of turntable antics and that old school crate-digging dance music vibe.

Film

The Legend of Suriyothai (2001) / Funeral Parade of Roses (1969)

5th Avenue Cinema

7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Free for students

An epic film of Thai civil war followed by Japanese new wave. Additional screenings Saturday at the same times and Sunday at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. respectively.

Music

[email protected]: American Works

Lincoln Performance Hall

noon

$10 w/ PSU ID

The last [email protected] concert of CMNW’s Summer festival features new pieces by American composers, including Marc-Andre Hamelin, one of the most talented pianists alive.

Music

Reggae on the Patio w/ Trinity Sounds

Star Theater

6 p.m.

Free

Old-school Dub and Reggae DJ session.

Saturday 7/28

DOGS

CORGI BEACH DAY

CANNON BEACH

10 A.M.–4 P.M.

$10 DONATION ENCOURAGED

THEME IS CORGI DETECTIVE AGENCY. CORGI RACES. CORGI COSTUME CONTESTS. TALENT SHOW. LAST YEAR HAD OVER SIX HUNDRED CORGIS. BE THERE OR BE SQUARE KIDDO.

Music

Dirty Dozen Brass Band & Rebirth Brass Band

Dante’s

9 p.m.

$30

21+

Two of the best brass bands of New Orleans are together in Portland, blending the classic Second Line jazz sound with funk and hip-hop. If you needed an excuse to order a Sazerac, this is your night.

Art

Public Tour: Art and Activism

Portland Art Museum

12:30 p.m.–1:30 p.m.

Take a guided tour through the art museum with a discussion on art’s role in public life. Honestly, art museums kinda suck, since they reinforce this idea that “fine art” is something solely for the well-educated and bourgeois-minded, so any discussions on democratizing art are good by me.

Film

Good Manners (2017)

Whitsell Auditorium

9:30 p.m.

$8 w/ PSU ID

The genre tag for this movie on their website is “LGBT Werewolf Fantasy,” and nothing I write will ever be able to convince you to go better than that.

Sunday 7/29

Music

A Dvorak Serenade

Lincoln Performance Hall

4 p.m.

$10 w/ PSU ID

The CMNW summer festival comes to a close.

Vintage

Curiosities Vintage Flea Market

Curiosities in Beaverton (Right next to MAX line)

9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Free

Oddball mix of vendors of vintage clothing, art, mid-century houseware, and all kinds of cool old shit. Right next to the new Beaverton food cart pod!

Festival

Montavilla Street Fair

Montavilla East Tabor

10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free

Food, live music and vendors. Usual street fair stuff, but this time it’s near Mt. Tabor, which has some of the best views in Portland.

Monday 7/30

Books

Rad Girls Can

Powell’s Books on Hawthorne

7:30 p.m.

Free

Rad Girls Can: Stories of Bold, Brave, and Brilliant Young Women recounts the stories of dozens of inspiring young women, from Malala Yousafzai to Anne Frank to Barbara Rose Johns.

Music

Monday Soundscapes

Director Park

6:30 p.m.

Free

Local musicians provide ambient sound in the park.