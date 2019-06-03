Events Calendar June 4–10

Tuesday, June 4
Art
Lan Su Chinese Garden
10 a.m.–7 p.m.
Free
New works from Wayne Jiang and Deb Stoner are on display until July 31.
Music
Wonder Ballroom
7 p.m.
$20–22
Sadasses who love Midwest emo, this one’s for you.
Film & Theater
Portland Center Stage
2 p.m.; 7:30 p.m.
$25
Cultures clash in this comedy about neighbors feuding over a prized garden.
Community
Hawthorne Farmers Market Opening Day
1844 SE Cesar E. Chavez Blvd
4 p.m.
Free
More than 60 local vendors will be at the opening day of this market, with acoustic group Strumshine providing live music.
Wednesday, June 5
Art
Elisabeth Jones Art Center
Noon–5 p.m.
Free
This project features a two-foot by one-mile panoramic mural representing the coasts of Washington, Oregon and California, dedicated to ocean protection.
Music
Kelly’s Olympian
8 p.m.
Free, 21+
Kelly’s features a live DJ from KPSU every Wednesday. This week, it’s DJ Gray.
Film & Theater
Portland Horror Film Festival 2019
Hollywood Theatre
6:30 p.m., through June 8
$20
The opening line-up for this four-day film festival will feature premieres of Stay Out Stay Alive and Satanic Panic.
Community
High Water Mark
9 p.m.
Free
Pretty much exactly what it sounds like.
Thursday, June 6
Art
Waterstone Gallery
Noon–6 p.m.
Free
Local painter Shawn Demarest’s exhibition features “urban street scenes with a twist.”
Music
Holocene’s 16th Birthday: License to Vibe
Holocene
8 p.m.
Free, 21+
To celebrate the warehouse venue’s 16th year of business, admission is free and Amenta Abioto and Chong the Nomad are headlining.
Film & Theater
The Sanctuary at Sandy Plaza
7:30 p.m.
$20
An Elvis impersonator down on his luck tries drag—and loves it.
Community
Green Zebra on Broadway
11:30 a.m.
Free
Green Zebra will be serving hot dogs, burgers, veggies and fruit as a thank you to their supporters.
Friday, June 7
Art
8th Annual Recycled Rain Project
Ford Gallery
9 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free
The medium for this group exhibition is collected rainwater and has a focus on human’s water usage.
Music
Aladdin Theater
9 p.m.
$18–20
Experimental melodic outfit Mono will grace the stage with their presence at this all-ages show.
Film & Theater
The Old Church
8 p.m.
$15–20
Locals tell their true stories in this series hosted by Lynne Duddy and Lawrence Howard. Friday’s show is the last of the season.
Community
Remote.ly’s Latte Art Throwdown
Remote.ly
7 p.m.
Free
Local baristas are invited to compete for the best latte art skills. Free Ecliptic beer will be provided for guests, so that’s a plus.
Saturday, June 8
Art
Oranj Studio
9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free
Abstract works by Renée Zangara will be on display until June 30.
Music
Northwest Queer Chorus Pride Concert
Rose City Park Methodist Church
7:30 p.m.
$10–12
Celebrate pride with an inspiring and uplifting concert honoring the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots.
Film & Theater
Hollywood Theatre
7 p.m.
$7–9.
Intelligent rats team up to save a widow mouse and her family in this 1982 animated classic shown in 35mm.
Community
Q Center
Noon–4 p.m.
Free
More than 80 multicultural businesses will be at this marketplace for Portland’s diverse entrepreneurs, artists and vendors.
Sunday, June 9
Art
Wolff Gallery
11 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free
Artist Rachel Mulder used mediums from etching to human hair to create this exhibition.
Music
Roseland Theater
8 p.m.
$22.50–25
Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi will be at the Roseland with his debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.
Film & Theater
‘Beirut’
Shoe Box Theater
2:30 p.m.
$15–25
This dystopian play is fitting for the times.
Community
Dragon Boat Races
Tom McCall Waterfront Park
8:30 a.m.
Free
It’s that time of year again. Cheer on your favorite teams at this all-day event part of Rose Festival.
Monday, June 10
Art
Cameraworks Gallery
9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free
This exhibition is a series of photographs taken from Klink’s book, The Soul of the Bürkitshi, about women in Mongolia hunting with eagles.
Music
Portland Center Stage
7 p.m.
$15–35
This concert and album release party for local R&B artist Blossom is sure to be packed, so get there early.
Film & Theater
McMenamins Mission Theater
12:15 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 10:30 p.m.
$7–10
Taron Egerton stars in this biopic about Elton John’s breakthrough years.
Community
Bailey’s Taproom
Noon
No cover
Part of PDX Beer Week, this showcase introduces you to more than 10 breweries (and a cidery!) and over 20 brews.