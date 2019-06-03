Events Calendar June 4–10

Tuesday, June 4



Art



Wayne Jiang & Deb Stoner

Lan Su Chinese Garden

10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Free

New works from Wayne Jiang and Deb Stoner are on display until July 31.

Music

Citizen, Knuckle Puck

Wonder Ballroom

7 p.m.

$20–22

Sadasses who love Midwest emo, this one’s for you.

Film & Theater

‘Native Gardens’

Portland Center Stage

2 p.m.; 7:30 p.m.

$25

Cultures clash in this comedy about neighbors feuding over a prized garden.

Community

Hawthorne Farmers Market Opening Day

1844 SE Cesar E. Chavez Blvd

4 p.m.

Free

More than 60 local vendors will be at the opening day of this market, with acoustic group Strumshine providing live music.

Wednesday, June 5

Art

“For the Seventh Generation”

Elisabeth Jones Art Center

Noon–5 p.m.

Free

This project features a two-foot by one-mile panoramic mural representing the coasts of Washington, Oregon and California, dedicated to ocean protection.

Music

KPSU DJs

Kelly’s Olympian

8 p.m.

Free, 21+

Kelly’s features a live DJ from KPSU every Wednesday. This week, it’s DJ Gray.

Film & Theater

Portland Horror Film Festival 2019

Hollywood Theatre

6:30 p.m., through June 8

$20

The opening line-up for this four-day film festival will feature premieres of Stay Out Stay Alive and Satanic Panic.

Community

Satanaraoke

High Water Mark

9 p.m.

Free

Pretty much exactly what it sounds like.

Thursday, June 6

Art

“This Place”

Waterstone Gallery

Noon–6 p.m.

Free

Local painter Shawn Demarest’s exhibition features “urban street scenes with a twist.”

Music

Holocene’s 16th Birthday: License to Vibe

Holocene

8 p.m.

Free, 21+

To celebrate the warehouse venue’s 16th year of business, admission is free and Amenta Abioto and Chong the Nomad are headlining.

Film & Theater

The Legend of Georgia McBride

The Sanctuary at Sandy Plaza

7:30 p.m.

$20

An Elvis impersonator down on his luck tries drag—and loves it.

Community

PSU BBQ!

Green Zebra on Broadway

11:30 a.m.

Free

Green Zebra will be serving hot dogs, burgers, veggies and fruit as a thank you to their supporters.

Friday, June 7

Art

8th Annual Recycled Rain Project

Ford Gallery

9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

The medium for this group exhibition is collected rainwater and has a focus on human’s water usage.

Music

Mono, Emma Ruth Rundle

Aladdin Theater

9 p.m.

$18–20

Experimental melodic outfit Mono will grace the stage with their presence at this all-ages show.

Film & Theater

Urban Tellers

The Old Church

8 p.m.

$15–20

Locals tell their true stories in this series hosted by Lynne Duddy and Lawrence Howard. Friday’s show is the last of the season.

Community

Remote.ly’s Latte Art Throwdown

Remote.ly

7 p.m.

Free

Local baristas are invited to compete for the best latte art skills. Free Ecliptic beer will be provided for guests, so that’s a plus.

Saturday, June 8

Art

“Agog”

Oranj Studio

9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free

Abstract works by Renée Zangara will be on display until June 30.

Music

Northwest Queer Chorus Pride Concert

Rose City Park Methodist Church

7:30 p.m.

$10–12

Celebrate pride with an inspiring and uplifting concert honoring the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots.

Film & Theater



‘The Secret of NIMH’ (1982)

Hollywood Theatre

7 p.m.

$7–9.

Intelligent rats team up to save a widow mouse and her family in this 1982 animated classic shown in 35mm.

Community

Q Makers Market

Q Center

Noon–4 p.m.

Free

More than 80 multicultural businesses will be at this marketplace for Portland’s diverse entrepreneurs, artists and vendors.

Sunday, June 9

Art

“Self Portrait Party”

Wolff Gallery

11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

Artist Rachel Mulder used mediums from etching to human hair to create this exhibition.

Music

Lewis Capaldi, Sam Fischer

Roseland Theater

8 p.m.

$22.50–25

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi will be at the Roseland with his debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.

Film & Theater

‘Beirut’

Shoe Box Theater

2:30 p.m.

$15–25

This dystopian play is fitting for the times.

Community

Dragon Boat Races

Tom McCall Waterfront Park

8:30 a.m.

Free

It’s that time of year again. Cheer on your favorite teams at this all-day event part of Rose Festival.

Monday, June 10

Art

Oliver Klink

Cameraworks Gallery

9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free

This exhibition is a series of photographs taken from Klink’s book, The Soul of the Bürkitshi, about women in Mongolia hunting with eagles.

Music

Blossom

Portland Center Stage

7 p.m.

$15–35

This concert and album release party for local R&B artist Blossom is sure to be packed, so get there early.

Film & Theater

‘Rocketman’

McMenamins Mission Theater

12:15 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 10:30 p.m.

$7–10

Taron Egerton stars in this biopic about Elton John’s breakthrough years.

Community

New Oregon Breweries Showcase

Bailey’s Taproom

Noon

No cover

Part of PDX Beer Week, this showcase introduces you to more than 10 breweries (and a cidery!) and over 20 brews.