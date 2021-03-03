Events Calendar March 3-5

TUES., MARCH 2

EXTRA CREDIT: DEBORAH KAPLAN & HARRY ELFONT

Hollywood Theatre

7 p.m.

$5 suggested donation

A Q&A with the directorial debut from classics Can’t Hardly Wait and Josie and the Pussycats. From the press release: “1998’s all-star teen comedy Can’t Hardly Wait captured the spirit of a generation at the edge of the millennium while establishing the voices of filmmakers Deborah Kaplan & Harry Elfont; in 2001, their adaptation of Josie and the Pussycats—and a villainous Parker Posey in braces—offered a prophetic satire of the music and film industries and went on to become a cult legend. For this special ‘Extra Credit’ offering from Movie Madness University Online, join Hollywood Theatre Community Programmer Anthony Hudson for an interview with the writing/directing duo, covering everything from their iconic films and ensemble casts to collaborative filmmaking, The Flintstones, and the cultural impact of introducing Jan Brady to George Glass in their script for A Very Brady Sequel.”

FREE FLU SHOTS AND COVID TESTING

PCC Cascade Campus

11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

Ongoing through March 31

Uninsured and BIPOC folks are prioritized for free flu shots and COVID-19 testing. You have to call in advance to schedule. Walking, driving and biking are all permitted.

THE 31st ANNUAL CASCADE FESTIVAL OF AFRICAN FILMS

Online event, via PCC

Different showings; free

Ongoing through March 10

The Annual Cascade Festival of African Films—which, naturally, will be migrating entirely to the internet this year—features African films by African filmmakers. Among the films showcased this year are Sam Soko’s Softie and You Will Die at Twenty, Sudan’s first Oscar nomination.

WED., MARCH 3

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

Living Room Theaters

2:20 p.m.; 4:20 p.m.; 7 p.m.

$13.75

Ongoing through Thursday March 4

“FBI informant William O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield) infiltrates the Illinois Black Panther Party and is tasked with keeping tabs on their charismatic leader, Chairman Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya). A career thief, O’Neal revels in the danger of manipulating both his comrades and his handler, Special Agent Roy Mitchell (Jesse Plemons). Hampton’s political prowess grows just as he’s falling in love with fellow revolutionary Deborah Johnson (Dominique Fishback). Meanwhile, a battle wages for O’Neal’s soul. Will he align with the forces of good? Or subdue Hampton and The Panthers by any means, as FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover (Martin Sheen) commands?”

MINARI

Living Room Theaters

2:10 p.m.; 4:40 p.m.; 7:15 p.m.

$13.75

Ongoing through Thursday March 4

“A tender and sweeping story about what roots us, MINARI follows a Korean-American family that moves to a tiny Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream. The family home changes completely with the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother. Amidst the instability and challenges of this new life in the rugged Ozarks, MINARI shows the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home.”

THURS., MARCH 4

ISHIMOTO YASUHIRO

Portland Japanese Garden

9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Included with general admission pricing

Thursday–Monday; ongoing through April 11

In honor of his 100th birthday, the Portland Japanese Garden will be offering a limited exhibit showcasing famed Japanese-American photographer Ishimoto Yasuhiro’s work.

JORYU HANGA KYOKAI, 1956–65

Portland Art Museum

10 a.m.–5 p.m.

$20

Thursday–Sunday; ongoing through April 11

The Portland Art Museum presents an exhibit on Japan’s famous printmaking society, Joryū Hanga Kyōkai—or the Women’s Print Association—with a series of etchings and lithographs from 1956–65.

FRI., MARCH 5

DEATH OF NINTENDO

Northwest Film Center’s Whitsell Auditorium

12 midnight

$9

Ongoing through March 15

“Mimaw and her friends Paolo, Kachi and Gilligan go on a journey of self-discovery together as they play games and wrestle with new dilemmas—puppy love, circumcision, and other horror stories. Set in ’90s Manila, Philippines, the story takes us into the colorful pop-culture world of these four 13-year old friends, back in the days when video games were still a novelty.”





