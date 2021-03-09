Events Calendar March 9-13

FREE FLU SHOTS AND COVID TESTING

PCC Cascade Campus

11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

Ongoing through March 31

Uninsured and BIPOC folks are prioritized for free flu shots and COVID-19 testing. You have to call in advance to schedule. Walking, driving and biking are all permitted.

THE 31st ANNUAL CASCADE FESTIVAL OF AFRICAN FILMS

Online event, via PCC

Different showings; free

Ongoing through March 10

The Annual Cascade Festival of African Films—which, naturally, will be migrating entirely to the internet this year—features African films by African filmmakers. Among the films showcased this year are Sam Soko’s Softie and You Will Die at Twenty, Sudan’s first Oscar nomination.

DEATH OF NINTENDO

Northwest Film Center’s Whitsell Auditorium

12 midnight

$9

Ongoing through March 15

“Mimaw and her friends Paolo, Kachi and Gilligan go on a journey of self-discovery together as they play games and wrestle with new dilemmas – puppy love, circumcision, and other horror stories. Set in ’90s Manila, Philippines, the story takes us into the colorful pop-culture world of these four 13-year old friends, back in the days when video games were still a novelty.”

THURS., 3/11

ISHIMOTO YASUHIRO

Portland Japanese Garden

9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Included with general admission pricing

Thursday–Monday; ongoing through April 11

In honor of his 100th birthday, the Portland Japanese Garden will be offering a limited exhibit showcasing famed Japanese-American photographer Ishimoto Yasuhiro’s work.

JORYU HANGA KYOKAI, 1956–65

Portland Art Museum

10 a.m.–5 p.m.

$20

Thursday–Sunday; ongoing through April 11

The Portland Art Museum presents an exhibit on Japan’s famous printmaking society, Joryū Hanga Kyōkai—or the Women’s Print Association—with a series of etchings and lithographs from 1956–65.

S.A.M.P.L.E. LAPTOP ENSEMBLE

Portland State

12 noon

Free

“Portland State University’s Sonic Arts and Music Production’s Laptop Ensemble will be streaming several new compositions created in collaboration with PSU’s School of Film production students. In addition, the Advanced Laptop Ensemble will be presenting a new soundtrack to the Western Phytography, a film created by Interbay Cinema Society and Northwest Film Forum.

The Laptop Ensemble is an ensemble of humans, laptops, controllers, and speakers. Ensemble members both compose and perform in the ensemble, exploring computer-mediated instrument design, sound synthesis, programming, and live interactive performance.”

SAT., 3/13

CARCHELLA PDX

Oaks Park

6 p.m.

$59 per vehicle

“The best of the local music scene is showcased at this weekly live concert series enjoyed from the safety of your own vehicle. The show starts off with acoustic music, interviews, and more, then the drive-in gets rocking with a performance by a special headliner band!”





