Events Calendar May 17-23, 2023

Art
Music
Film/Theater
Community
Wed, May 17
Bright Galaxy
Bottle & Bottega
6 p.m.
$42
Learn to paint a wonderful scene with wine and instruction from an artist
Emily King
Revolution Hall
8 p.m.
$35
Singer-songwriter with a soulful voice and captivating stage presence
Couch Change
Haymaker PDX
8 p.m.
Free
A showcase of local comedy hosted by Matt Franco and Elijah Manh
Open Meeting
McMenamins Broadway Pub
7 p.m.
Free
A safe space for men to share their divorce experiences and challenges
Thurs, May 18
Lucid Lake in Spring
Bottle & Bottega
6 p.m.
$44
Learn to paint a moon over a lake with instruction from an artist
Noon Concert Series
Lincoln Recital Hall
12 p.m.
Free
A concert featuring PSU voice students, faculty and special guests
Harvey’s Pop-up Comedy
Stage 722
6:30 p.m.
$10
A showcase of local comedians with 10-minute sets
Slamlandia
Literary Arts
7 p.m.
Free
A poetry open mic and slam for all literary communities
Fri, May 19
Portland Tattoo Expo
Portland Marriott Downtown Waterfront
3 p.m.
$21+
Get a tattoo from a talented tattoo artist, with live music, good food and good vibes
Gaythiest
McMenamins Mission Theater
7 p.m.
$12+
A high-energy punk rock band with fierce music and thought-provoking lyrics centered around atheism
Filmed by Bike Festival
Hollywood Theatre
10 a.m.
Price varies
A film festival featuring bike-themed movies from around the world, along with live entertainment
Urban Forests For the Birds
Portland Audubon Wildlife Sanctuary
9 a.m.
Free
A 172-acre sanctuary with forested hiking trails, a wildlife care center and more
Sat, May 20
Museum Free Day
Portland Art Museum
10 a.m.
Free
Free admission in celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Oregon Symphony
Arlene Schnitzer Hall
7:30 p.m.
$25+
Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake, a timeless love story, in a marriage of melody and movement
Dan Soder
Helium Comedy Club
10 p.m.
$27
A stand-up comedian known for his sharp wit, relatable humor and charismatic stage presence
Farmers Market
PSU Park Blocks
10 a.m.
Free
Shop local vendors, browse produce and listen to live music
Sun, May 21
Blooming Spring Tulips
Bottle & Bottega
11 a.m.
$42
Learn to paint blooming tulips in this class instructed by an artist
Kali Uchis
Keller Auditorium
8 p.m.
$40+
A singer-songwriter with a captivating voice and a mix of R&B, pop and Latin sounds
Canoa: A Shameful Memory
5th Avenue Cinema
3 p.m.
Students: Free
General: $7
A powerful Mexican film depicting the tragic consequences of prejudice and misinformation
Bridal & Wedding Expo
Portland Expo Center
12:30 p.m.
Free
Wedding professionals ready to help find the perfect gown, reception venue and much more
Mon, May 22
Mr. Kent Ford
The Lakewood Center For The Arts
6:30 p.m.
Free
Solo play celebrating Kent Ford, co-founder of Portland’s Black Panther Party, directed by Damaris Webb
John Craigie
Mississippi Studios
8 p.m.
$30
Portland-based singer performing The Beatles with his folk and soul style
Comedy Open Mic
Cheerful Tortoise
9 p.m.
Free
Five-minute comedy sets with a feature comedian on campus at PSU
National Geographic Live
Newmark Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$5+
A talk exploring the remarkable ways people around the world are adapting to our changing planet
Tues, May 23
Sticker Fest
The Cleaners
9 a.m.
Awesome art pop up, with accessories made by local artists
Alex Lahey
Polaris Hall
8 p.m.
$20
Alex explores queerness and otherness with witty, introspective tracks
Comedy Open Mic
Montavilla Station
7 p.m.
Free
Three-minute comedy sets hosted by Lucas Copp
NW Fire and Security Expo
DoubleTree Hotel Portland
7 a.m.
Free
Network with industry professionals, with lunch, happy hour, prizes and more