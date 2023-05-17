Events Calendar May 17-23, 2023

 

Art

Music

Film/Theater

Community

Wed, May 17

Bright Galaxy


Bottle & Bottega


6 p.m.


$42


Learn to paint a wonderful scene with wine and instruction from an artist

Emily King


Revolution Hall


8 p.m.


$35


Singer-songwriter with a soulful voice and captivating stage presence

Couch Change


Haymaker PDX


8 p.m.


Free


A showcase of local comedy hosted by Matt Franco and Elijah Manh

Open Meeting


McMenamins Broadway Pub


7 p.m.


Free


A safe space for men to share their divorce experiences and challenges

Thurs, May 18

Lucid Lake in Spring


Bottle & Bottega


6 p.m.


$44


Learn to paint a moon over a lake with instruction from an artist

Noon Concert Series


Lincoln Recital Hall


12 p.m.


Free


A concert featuring PSU voice students, faculty and special guests

Harvey’s Pop-up Comedy


Stage 722


6:30 p.m.


$10


A showcase of local comedians with 10-minute sets

Slamlandia


Literary Arts


7 p.m.


Free


A poetry open mic and slam for all literary communities

Fri, May 19

Portland Tattoo Expo


Portland Marriott Downtown Waterfront


3 p.m.


$21+


Get a tattoo from a talented tattoo artist, with live music, good food and good vibes

Gaythiest


McMenamins Mission Theater


7 p.m.


$12+


A high-energy punk rock band with fierce music and thought-provoking lyrics centered around atheism

Filmed by Bike Festival


Hollywood Theatre


10 a.m.


Price varies


A film festival featuring bike-themed movies from around the world, along with live entertainment

Urban Forests For the Birds 


Portland Audubon Wildlife Sanctuary


9 a.m.


Free


A 172-acre sanctuary with forested hiking trails, a wildlife care center and more

Sat, May 20

Museum Free Day


Portland Art Museum


10 a.m.


Free


Free admission in celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Oregon Symphony


Arlene Schnitzer Hall


7:30 p.m.


$25+


Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake, a timeless love story, in a marriage of melody and movement

Dan Soder


Helium Comedy Club


10 p.m.


$27


A stand-up comedian known for his sharp wit, relatable humor and charismatic stage presence

Farmers Market


PSU Park Blocks


10 a.m.


Free


Shop local vendors, browse produce and listen to live music

Sun, May 21

Blooming Spring Tulips


Bottle & Bottega


11 a.m.


$42


Learn to paint blooming tulips in this class instructed by an artist

Kali Uchis


Keller Auditorium


8 p.m.


$40+


A singer-songwriter with a captivating voice and a mix of R&B, pop and Latin sounds

Canoa: A Shameful Memory


5th Avenue Cinema


3 p.m.


Students: Free

General: $7


A powerful Mexican film depicting the tragic consequences of prejudice and misinformation

Bridal & Wedding Expo


Portland Expo Center


12:30 p.m.


Free


Wedding professionals ready to help find the perfect gown, reception venue and much more

Mon, May 22

Mr. Kent Ford


The Lakewood Center For The Arts


6:30 p.m.


Free


Solo play celebrating Kent Ford, co-founder of Portland’s Black Panther Party, directed by Damaris Webb

John Craigie


Mississippi Studios


8 p.m.


$30


Portland-based singer performing The Beatles with his folk and soul style

Comedy Open Mic


Cheerful Tortoise


9 p.m.


Free


Five-minute comedy sets with a feature comedian on campus at PSU

National Geographic Live


Newmark Theatre


7:30 p.m.


$5+


A talk exploring the remarkable ways people around the world are adapting to our changing planet

Tues, May 23

Sticker Fest


The Cleaners


9 a.m.


Free


Awesome art pop up, with accessories made by local artists

Alex Lahey


Polaris Hall


8 p.m.


$20


Alex explores queerness and otherness with witty, introspective tracks

Comedy Open Mic


Montavilla Station


7 p.m.


Free


Three-minute comedy sets hosted by Lucas Copp

NW Fire and Security Expo


DoubleTree Hotel Portland


7 a.m.


Free


Network with industry professionals, with lunch, happy hour, prizes and more

 