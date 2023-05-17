Events Calendar May 17-23, 2023

A safe space for men to share their divorce experiences and challenges

A showcase of local comedy hosted by Matt Franco and Elijah Manh

Singer-songwriter with a soulful voice and captivating stage presence

Learn to paint a wonderful scene with wine and instruction from an artist

A poetry open mic and slam for all literary communities

A showcase of local comedians with 10-minute sets

Learn to paint a moon over a lake with instruction from an artist

Fri, May 19

Portland Tattoo Expo

Portland Marriott Downtown Waterfront

3 p.m.

$21+

Get a tattoo from a talented tattoo artist, with live music, good food and good vibes

Gaythiest

McMenamins Mission Theater

7 p.m.

$12+

A high-energy punk rock band with fierce music and thought-provoking lyrics centered around atheism

Filmed by Bike Festival

Hollywood Theatre

10 a.m.

Price varies

A film festival featuring bike-themed movies from around the world, along with live entertainment