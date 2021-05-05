Events Calendar May 4th

TUES., MAY 4

DAVE’S HOT CHICKEN IS OPEN

Tualatin

11 a.m.

Carnivores rejoice! Dave’s Hot Chicken—the famous purveyors of the Nashville delicacy—have opened a new location in Oregon. It’s not quite in Portland—the only location so far is in Tualatin, and it’s not servicing the greater metro area yet via any of the big delivery apps—but if reports are to be trusted, it’s well worth the somewhat annoying drive.

STAR WARS DAY

Every May 4 is—officially—international Star Wars day. The Star Wars fandom owes so much to fan interactivity; these films are fine to watch alone, but they’re infinitely more entertaining when you’re in a room full of people who can collaboratively quote Darth Vader or mock the terrible CGI in Attack of the Clones. Depending on you and your friends’ vaccination status, an in-person Star Wars marathon may not be in the cards this year, but streaming service Disney+ has a GroupWatch feature now, which is probably the next best thing. There are so many Star Wars films now that a complete marathon will need to consist of all nine films in the main saga, all of the Mandalorian, Rogue One, Solo and probably the Star Wars Rebels cartoon, for good measure. Well, how big of a fan are you?

WED., MAY 5

ADAM SCHLESINGER: A MUSIC CELEBRATION

Streaming via Rolling Live Studios

5 p.m.

$20

A year ago, COVID-19 claimed the life of Fountains of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger, one of the greatest pop songwriters of his generation or any other. Those in the know have always held Schlesinger’s work in high regard, but the songwriter’s untimely passing revealed just how big of an influence his work had on younger generations of musicians and songwriters. A tribute compilation titled Saving For a Custom Van was quickly issued, and, unusually for a tribute to a storied power pop band, its contributors were mostly up-and-coming indie groups whose members are under 40. In addition to his work in Fountains of Wayne, Shlesinger wrote the iconic theme song for That Thing You Do!—the best Beatles pastiche of all time—and co-wrote material for the Josie and the Pussycats reboot. These two films were massive millennial cultural touchstones in their own right, and Schlesinger’s contributions cannot be overstated. The tribute livestream, set to air on May 5, is a little different—most of all the acts playing are Schlesinger’s peers in the industry who worked with him at some point during his vast and varied career. Some of the heavy hitters include Micky Dolenz from the Monkees, Glenn Tilbrook from Squeeze and Fred Armise—plus many, many more.

STORYTIME IN THE GROVE

Live via Washington County Library Services

10 a.m.

Free

“Storytime in the Grove will stream live to the Facebook group page each week. Your kids can comment on Facebook, and we will be able to respond in almost real time, as we sing, read, explore, and play online. See you online friends!”

SAT MAY 8

SKATEMOBILE AT THE WATERFRONT

Hampton Opera Center

1 p.m.

$10–20

Ongoing, every weekend, through May 31

“Roller skate rentals on the waterfront! By popular demand we’re extending our SKATEMOBILE series through May – now with a new location! Our unique, socially-distanced outdoor skating events will be coming to the Hampton Opera Center parking lot every weekend through the month. Tickets are limited to 75 attendees per session and go FAST, reserve your spot in advance. Skaters are welcome to cruise all over the gorgeous SE waterfront with their rentals, and explore our city this summer on wheels. Check out the map of suggested routes and enjoy the choose-your-own-adventure!”

VAN MORRISON AT REAL WORLD STUDIOS

Livestream via nugs.net

12 noon

$14.99

Classic rocker Van Morrison found a way to wriggle back into headlines last year when he teamed up with similarly tone-deaf guitarist Eric Clapton to release an anti-masker anthem called “Stand and Deliver.” The song is predictably terrible, and not just because of its irresponsible lyrics which were penned by two embarrassingly passé boomers who can afford to protect themselves from COVID-19 exposure indefinitely. “Stand and Deliver” is nightmarishly goofy, white boy blues rock, the musical manifestation of a mesh bag filled with your grandpa’s dirty, yellowed knee-high socks. It belongs in a Cialis commercial. I’m not sure about that Clapton guy, but Van Morrison? He’s inarguably released some of the greatest rock albums of all time. Maybe his unfortunate heel turn is why this livestream is so affordable—and hey, I’m not complaining.





