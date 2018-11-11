Events Calendar Nov. 13–19

Tuesday Nov. 13

Art

“Never Was A Thing”

Elizabeth Leach Gallery

10:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free

Isaac Layman’s “photographic constructions” focuses on immediate environments and will be on display at the Elizabeth Leach Gallery until Dec. 29.

Music

Irkallian Oracle

Twilight Cafe and Bar

9 p.m.

$10

21+

All the way from Gothenburg, Sweden, Irkallian Oracle storm the Twilight for a night of mystical black metal. Hellvetron and Triumvir Foul will support.

Film & Theater

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Keller Auditorium

7:30 p.m.

$25–55

Come for the opening night of this unique reimagining of Pyotr Illyich Tchaikovsky’s popular holiday musical featuring all-star dancers, a DJ and an onstage electric violinist. Funky!

Community

Book Talk: Grit and Ink

Oregon Historical Society

7 p.m.

Free

Historian and author William F. Willingham will discuss his new book, Grit and Ink: An Oregon Family’s Adventures in Newspapering, 1908–2018 at OHS this Tuesday.

Wednesday Nov. 14

Art

Mirenda book release w/ Grim Wilkins

Floating World Comics

5–7 p.m.

Free

Vancouver-based cartoonist Grim Wilkins visits Floating World Comics for a book release party and signing.

Music

Tangueros del Sur: Romper el Piso

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

7:30 p.m.

$30–70

World renowned tango dancer and choreographer Natalia Hills brings her 16-piece tango troupe to Portland to perform a 90-minute version of Romper el Piso (Break the Floor).

Film & Theater

Queer Commons: Rafiki

Hollywood Theatre

7:30 p.m.

$7–9

Rafiki is a controversial 2018 love story that was initially banned in Kenya for positive depictions of queer romance until winning a landmark supreme court case in September.

Community

“CVs and Resumes for Graduate School”

University Services 402

1 p.m.

Free

Considering grad school? Join the Advising & Career Services office as they host a workshop on how to prepare CVs and resumes properly.

Thursday Nov. 15

Art

“Liberation Stories”

Froelick Gallery

10:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Free

Victor Maldonado’s latest exhibition showcases a series of acrylic paintings inspired by the artist’s experience as a Mexican-born American living in the current era of political policies and rhetoric.

Music

Cro-Mags & Eyehategod

Hawthorne Theatre

8 p.m.

$25–28, 21+

NYC hardcore legends are back once again for a night of so-called street justice at the Hawthorne with Louisiana swamplords Eyehategod.

Film & Theater

Yemeniettes

Clinton Street Theater

7 p.m.

$7–10 suggested donation

The Clinton Street Theater and KBOO.FM present a new documentary focused on three teenage girls attempting to launch a business in modern day Yemen. Donations accepted.

Community

“Limetown”

Powell’s City of Books

7:30 p.m.

Free

Tonight at Powell’s, expect a few surprises from Zack Akers & Skip Bronkie, who are in town for a special signing and Q-and-A to celebrate their new book, Limetown: The Prequel to the #1 Podcast.

Friday Nov. 16

Art

“SALUT!”: A Coaster Art Show

Nucleus Portland

7–10 p.m.

Free

Coaster artwork from over 50 artists will be on display at Nucleus’ gallery and bar for their upcoming “Salut!” group exhibition, an ode to the friendly feelings of camaraderie we enjoy before drinking.

Music

Tacocat

Polaris Hall

8 p.m.

$17—20

Catchy bubblegum hooks abound as Seattle’s Tacocat glitterizes Polaris Hall with their unique brand of pop-punk. Supported by Black Belt Eagle Scout and Plastic Cactus.



Film & Theater

Space is the Place

Northwest Film Center

7:30 p.m.

$5

Sun Ra’s 1974 neo-blaxploitation, sci-fi musical extravaganza screens this Friday at the Northwest Film Center.

Community

2018 Olio Nuovo Festival

Red Ridge Farms

10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Free

If you’re up for a day trip this weekend, be sure to visit Red Ridge Farm’s annual olive oil festival. The farm will host a tour of their olive mill and local food producers, plus live Italian music. Ottimo!

Saturday Nov. 17

Art

Japanese Poetry, Art & Culture Weekend

Portland Art Museum

10 a.m.–5 p.m.

$17–20

Enjoy a day of Japanese calligraphy & ikebana demonstrations, musical performances and poetry readings at the Portland Art Museum. Be sure to taste a few Japanese sweets made by local vendors, too!

Music

Sidewalk Slam w/ Born Sick

Yamhill Pub

7 p.m.

$3

21+

Punk & metal collide at the Yamhill Pub this Saturday night. Five bands for $3—what a deal!

Film & Theater

WYRD WAR: Deadly Prey

Hollywood Theatre

7 p.m.

$7–9

Wyrd War, Portland’s self-proclaimed “guerilla action group,” presents a screening of Deadly Prey, a 1980s straight-to-VHS action movie based on 1924 short story, “The Most Dangerous Game.” Wyrd indeed.

Community

“Celebrating Porsche 911”

World of Speed

9 a.m.–5 p.m.

$10

Rev your engines: An actual Porsche 911 will be on display at World of Speed in celebration of its debut 55 years ago.

Sunday Nov. 18

Art

Wild Arts Festival

Audubon Society of Portland

11 a.m.–5 a.m.

$8

Visit the Audubon Society in northwest Portland for the city’s premiere animal-related art and book show. Should be a hooooooo-t. Owl humor.

Music

Natasha Kmeto w/ Claire George

Rontoms

8 p.m.

Free

21+

Rejoice in the groove! Edgy electro DJ and vocalist Natasha Kmeto is in town for a free gig at Rontoms this weekend.



Film & Theater

Neil Hamburger

Mississippi Studios

9 p.m.

$20, 21+

Love him or hate him, Neil Hamburger is a must-see act. The infamous and polarizing performance artist arrives in Portland for one special night of “comedy.”

Community

Barley, Barrels, Bottles & Brews

Oregon Historical Society

Noon–5 p.m.

Free

Celebrate 200 years of beer in Oregon with this exhibition focused on beer-making culture and the history of hop growing in the state.

Monday Nov. 19

Art

“In/Habitable”

Broadway Gallery

7:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free

Artist Megan Hanley was the recipient of the 2017 Portland State’s Deinum Prize for Visionaries and Provocateurs. Her stunning bacterial-and-viral-inspired work in mixed mediums will be on display until Dec. 31.

Music

Metal Monday

Holocene

9 p.m.

$5–8

21+

Most people don’t think of Holocene as a haven for metalheads, but things change this Monday as the club serves up a night of the heaviest glam, black and death metal tunes. \,,/>.<\,,/

Film & Theater

Breaking In w/ Bill Forsyth

The Hollywood Theatre

7:30 p.m.

$7–9

Fun fact: 1989’s Breaking In was filmed on location in Portland and starred the late Burt Reynolds. The 72-year-old Scottish director Bill Forsyth will host tonight’s screening and hold a Q-and-A afterward.

Community

“Hobbies and Pastimes”

Pittock Mansion

10 a.m.–4 p.m.

$8–11

Volunteer decorators will exhibit a variety of holiday hobbies and pastimes at the historical Pittock Mansion.