Events Calendar Nov. 13–19

Tuesday Nov. 13
Art
“Never Was A Thing”
Elizabeth Leach Gallery
10:30 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free
Isaac Layman’s “photographic constructions” focuses on immediate environments and will be on display at the Elizabeth Leach Gallery until Dec. 29.
Music
Irkallian Oracle
Twilight Cafe and Bar
9 p.m.
$10
21+
All the way from Gothenburg, Sweden, Irkallian Oracle storm the Twilight for a night of mystical black metal. Hellvetron and Triumvir Foul will support.
Film & Theater
The Hip Hop Nutcracker
Keller Auditorium
7:30 p.m.
$25–55
Come for the opening night of this unique reimagining of Pyotr Illyich Tchaikovsky’s popular holiday musical featuring all-star dancers, a DJ and an onstage electric violinist. Funky!
Community
Book Talk: Grit and Ink
Oregon Historical Society
7 p.m.
Free
Historian and author William F. Willingham will discuss his new book, Grit and Ink: An Oregon Family’s Adventures in Newspapering, 1908–2018 at OHS this Tuesday.
Wednesday Nov. 14
Art
Mirenda book release w/ Grim Wilkins
Floating World Comics
5–7 p.m.
Free
Vancouver-based cartoonist Grim Wilkins visits Floating World Comics for a book release party and signing.
Music
Tangueros del Sur: Romper el Piso
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
7:30 p.m.
$30–70
World renowned tango dancer and choreographer Natalia Hills brings her 16-piece tango troupe to Portland to perform a 90-minute version of Romper el Piso (Break the Floor).
Film & Theater
Queer Commons: Rafiki
Hollywood Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$7–9
Rafiki is a controversial 2018 love story that was initially banned in Kenya for positive depictions of queer romance until winning a landmark supreme court case in September.
Community
“CVs and Resumes for Graduate School”
University Services 402
1 p.m.
Free
Considering grad school? Join the Advising & Career Services office as they host a workshop on how to prepare CVs and resumes properly.
Thursday Nov. 15
Art
“Liberation Stories”
Froelick Gallery
10:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
Free
Victor Maldonado’s latest exhibition showcases a series of acrylic paintings inspired by the artist’s experience as a Mexican-born American living in the current era of political policies and rhetoric.
Music
Cro-Mags & Eyehategod
Hawthorne Theatre
8 p.m.
$25–28, 21+
NYC hardcore legends are back once again for a night of so-called street justice at the Hawthorne with Louisiana swamplords Eyehategod.
Film & Theater
Yemeniettes
Clinton Street Theater
7 p.m.
$7–10 suggested donation
The Clinton Street Theater and KBOO.FM present a new documentary focused on three teenage girls attempting to launch a business in modern day Yemen. Donations accepted.
Community
“Limetown”
Powell’s City of Books
7:30 p.m.
Free
Tonight at Powell’s, expect a few surprises from Zack Akers & Skip Bronkie, who are in town for a special signing and Q-and-A to celebrate their new book, Limetown: The Prequel to the #1 Podcast.
Friday Nov. 16
Art
“SALUT!”: A Coaster Art Show
Nucleus Portland
7–10 p.m.
Free
Coaster artwork from over 50 artists will be on display at Nucleus’ gallery and bar for their upcoming “Salut!” group exhibition, an ode to the friendly feelings of camaraderie we enjoy before drinking.
Music
Tacocat
Polaris Hall
8 p.m.
$17—20
Catchy bubblegum hooks abound as Seattle’s Tacocat glitterizes Polaris Hall with their unique brand of pop-punk. Supported by Black Belt Eagle Scout and Plastic Cactus.
Film & Theater
Space is the Place
Northwest Film Center
7:30 p.m.
$5
Sun Ra’s 1974 neo-blaxploitation, sci-fi musical extravaganza screens this Friday at the Northwest Film Center.
Community
2018 Olio Nuovo Festival
Red Ridge Farms
10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Free
If you’re up for a day trip this weekend, be sure to visit Red Ridge Farm’s annual olive oil festival. The farm will host a tour of their olive mill and local food producers, plus live Italian music. Ottimo!
Saturday Nov. 17
Art
Japanese Poetry, Art & Culture Weekend
Portland Art Museum
10 a.m.–5 p.m.
$17–20
Enjoy a day of Japanese calligraphy & ikebana demonstrations, musical performances and poetry readings at the Portland Art Museum. Be sure to taste a few Japanese sweets made by local vendors, too!
Music
Sidewalk Slam w/ Born Sick
Yamhill Pub
7 p.m.
$3
21+
Punk & metal collide at the Yamhill Pub this Saturday night. Five bands for $3—what a deal!
Film & Theater
WYRD WAR: Deadly Prey
Hollywood Theatre
7 p.m.
$7–9
Wyrd War, Portland’s self-proclaimed “guerilla action group,” presents a screening of Deadly Prey, a 1980s straight-to-VHS action movie based on 1924 short story, “The Most Dangerous Game.” Wyrd indeed.
Community
“Celebrating Porsche 911”
World of Speed
9 a.m.–5 p.m.
$10
Rev your engines: An actual Porsche 911 will be on display at World of Speed in celebration of its debut 55 years ago.
Sunday Nov. 18
Art
Wild Arts Festival
Audubon Society of Portland
11 a.m.–5 a.m.
$8
Visit the Audubon Society in northwest Portland for the city’s premiere animal-related art and book show. Should be a hooooooo-t. Owl humor.
Music
Natasha Kmeto w/ Claire George
Rontoms
8 p.m.
Free
21+
Rejoice in the groove! Edgy electro DJ and vocalist Natasha Kmeto is in town for a free gig at Rontoms this weekend.
Film & Theater
Neil Hamburger
Mississippi Studios
9 p.m.
$20, 21+
Love him or hate him, Neil Hamburger is a must-see act. The infamous and polarizing performance artist arrives in Portland for one special night of “comedy.”
Community
Barley, Barrels, Bottles & Brews
Oregon Historical Society
Noon–5 p.m.
Free
Celebrate 200 years of beer in Oregon with this exhibition focused on beer-making culture and the history of hop growing in the state.
Monday Nov. 19
Art
“In/Habitable”
Broadway Gallery
7:30 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free
Artist Megan Hanley was the recipient of the 2017 Portland State’s Deinum Prize for Visionaries and Provocateurs. Her stunning bacterial-and-viral-inspired work in mixed mediums will be on display until Dec. 31.
Music
Metal Monday
Holocene
9 p.m.
$5–8
21+
Most people don’t think of Holocene as a haven for metalheads, but things change this Monday as the club serves up a night of the heaviest glam, black and death metal tunes. \,,/>.<\,,/
Film & Theater
Breaking In w/ Bill Forsyth
The Hollywood Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$7–9
Fun fact: 1989’s Breaking In was filmed on location in Portland and starred the late Burt Reynolds. The 72-year-old Scottish director Bill Forsyth will host tonight’s screening and hold a Q-and-A afterward.
Community
“Hobbies and Pastimes”
Pittock Mansion
10 a.m.–4 p.m.
$8–11
Volunteer decorators will exhibit a variety of holiday hobbies and pastimes at the historical Pittock Mansion.