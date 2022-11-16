PSU Vanguard Shield Icon

Events Calendar Nov. 16–22, 2022

 

Art

Music

Film/Theater

Community

Wed, Nov. 16

The Art of Traditional Hebrew Scribing


The Eastside Jewish Commons


7 p.m.


$500


Learn the basics of Hebrew scribing in this weekly two-hour class

AWOLNATION


Roseland Theater


7:30 p.m.


$48


Rock band from Los Angeles

King of the Yees


Imago Theatre


7:30 p.m.


$45


Filled with mysterious intrigue and zany theatricality, KING OF THE YEES will make you wonder how well we ever know our parents!

IXL Live


Courtyard by Marriott Portland Downtown/Convention Center


8:30 a.m.


$75


This hands-on workshop will take you on a deep dive using IXL’s real-time diagnostic, curriculum and analytics

Thurs, Nov. 17

Roll Hardy


Russo Lee Gallery


11 a.m.


Free


Exhibition of paintings of industrial and domestic zones in and around the Portland area

Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers


Star Theater


7 p.m.

$17


An eight-year-old rock band from Michigan, led by Joe Hertler

The Endless


Alberta Abbey


9 p.m.


$15+


A drag and burlesque tribute to Neil Gaiman’s critically acclaimed comic book The Sandman

Portland Holiday Market


Portland Expo Center, Hall E


10 a.m.


$10


The one place you can go to get all your holiday shopping done

Fri, Nov. 18

Gem Faire Hillsboro


Westside Commons, Hillsboro


12 p.m.


Free


One of the largest gem, jewelry & bead shows in the country

Lucius


McMenamins Crystal Ballroom


8:30 p.m.


$32+


Four-piece alternative/indie pop band from Brooklyn

George Lopez 


Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall


7 p.m.


$40+


George Lopez’s multi-faceted career encompasses television, film and stand-up comedy

Portland’s Fall Cider Fest


Pine Street Taproom


11 a.m.


$25


A variety of 20 ciders on tap for you to try, along with a full bar

Sat, Nov. 19

Story Time and Art Activity


JSMA at PSU


11 a.m.


Free


Latoya Lovely will read food-related stories to kids and their guardians in the galleries

Wasted Yuth


Dante’s 


9 p.m.


$10


Hardcore punk band

Portland Opera: Beatrice


Walters Cultural Art Center


2 p.m.


Free


The exciting and inspiring story of one of Oregon’s unsung heroes, Beatrice Morrow Cannady 

Diva Drag Brunch


Swan Dive


11 a.m.


$20


This show features drag, burlesque, acrobatics, live singing and more

Sun, Nov. 20

Walk Through the Woods


Bottle & Bottega


3 p.m.


$45


Painting party with step by step instruction from an artist

O Fortuna


First United Methodist Church 


4 p.m.


$15 general public/$7 students and seniors


The Portland State Chamber Choir, Rose Choir and Thorn Choir present their loudest fall concert yet

Mysterious Object at Noon


5th Avenue Cinema


3 p.m.


Free for students/$7 general admission


An experimental documentary from Thailand, by filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul

Sunday Meditation


Shambhala 


9 a.m.


Free


Open for anyone interested in mindfulness. Practice will start with morning chants followed by silent meditation.

Mon, Nov. 21

St. Johns in the Mist


Bottle & Bottega


6 p.m.


$45


Learn to paint the misty bridge with instruction from an artist

Karaoke From Hell


Dante’s


9 p.m.


$5


The original live karaoke band, rocking in Portland for 25 years and counting

Watch it Later


Growler’s Taproom


7 a.m.


Free


A live comedy podcast featuring rotating guest comedians, hosted by Ikes and Christ

My People’s Market


Oregon Convention Center


11 a.m.


Free


Enjoy perennial market favorites and newcomers, a wellness area, music and exciting food and beverage options

Tues, Nov. 22

Wreath Making Workshops


Portland Nursery


3 p.m.


$45


Hand-craft your own personalized holiday wreath to get in the spirit of the holiday season

Ruby Waters


Hawthorne Theatre


8 p.m.


$15


Canadian singer/songwriter in the category of alternative and indie

David Sedaris


Arlene Schnitzer Hall


7:30 p.m.


$32+


With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, David Sedaris has become one of the United States’ preeminent humor writers

Story Time with Olive & Dingo


Uplifted Boutique and Makers Market


10:30 a.m.


$5


A rockin’ show filled with singing dreams, wiggling and performing delightful and wild stories for kids