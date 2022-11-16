Events Calendar Nov. 16–22, 2022

|
Art
Music
Film/Theater
Community
Wed, Nov. 16
The Art of Traditional Hebrew Scribing
The Eastside Jewish Commons
7 p.m.
$500
Learn the basics of Hebrew scribing in this weekly two-hour class
AWOLNATION
Roseland Theater
7:30 p.m.
$48
Rock band from Los Angeles
King of the Yees
Imago Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$45
Filled with mysterious intrigue and zany theatricality, KING OF THE YEES will make you wonder how well we ever know our parents!
IXL Live
Courtyard by Marriott Portland Downtown/Convention Center
8:30 a.m.
$75
This hands-on workshop will take you on a deep dive using IXL’s real-time diagnostic, curriculum and analytics
Thurs, Nov. 17
|
Roll Hardy
Russo Lee Gallery
11 a.m.
Free
Exhibition of paintings of industrial and domestic zones in and around the Portland area
Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers
Star Theater
7 p.m.
$17
An eight-year-old rock band from Michigan, led by Joe Hertler
The Endless
Alberta Abbey
9 p.m.
$15+
A drag and burlesque tribute to Neil Gaiman’s critically acclaimed comic book The Sandman
Portland Holiday Market
Portland Expo Center, Hall E
10 a.m.
$10
The one place you can go to get all your holiday shopping done
Fri, Nov. 18
|
Gem Faire Hillsboro
Westside Commons, Hillsboro
12 p.m.
Free
One of the largest gem, jewelry & bead shows in the country
Lucius
McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
8:30 p.m.
$32+
Four-piece alternative/indie pop band from Brooklyn
George Lopez
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
7 p.m.
$40+
George Lopez’s multi-faceted career encompasses television, film and stand-up comedy
Portland’s Fall Cider Fest
Pine Street Taproom
11 a.m.
$25
A variety of 20 ciders on tap for you to try, along with a full bar
Sat, Nov. 19
|
Story Time and Art Activity
JSMA at PSU
11 a.m.
Free
Latoya Lovely will read food-related stories to kids and their guardians in the galleries
Wasted Yuth
Dante’s
9 p.m.
$10
Hardcore punk band
Portland Opera: Beatrice
Walters Cultural Art Center
2 p.m.
Free
The exciting and inspiring story of one of Oregon’s unsung heroes, Beatrice Morrow Cannady
Diva Drag Brunch
Swan Dive
11 a.m.
$20
This show features drag, burlesque, acrobatics, live singing and more
Sun, Nov. 20
|
Walk Through the Woods
Bottle & Bottega
3 p.m.
$45
Painting party with step by step instruction from an artist
O Fortuna
First United Methodist Church
4 p.m.
$15 general public/$7 students and seniors
The Portland State Chamber Choir, Rose Choir and Thorn Choir present their loudest fall concert yet
Mysterious Object at Noon
5th Avenue Cinema
3 p.m.
Free for students/$7 general admission
An experimental documentary from Thailand, by filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul
Sunday Meditation
Shambhala
9 a.m.
Free
Open for anyone interested in mindfulness. Practice will start with morning chants followed by silent meditation.
Mon, Nov. 21
|
St. Johns in the Mist
Bottle & Bottega
6 p.m.
$45
Learn to paint the misty bridge with instruction from an artist
Karaoke From Hell
Dante’s
9 p.m.
$5
The original live karaoke band, rocking in Portland for 25 years and counting
Watch it Later
Growler’s Taproom
7 a.m.
Free
A live comedy podcast featuring rotating guest comedians, hosted by Ikes and Christ
My People’s Market
Oregon Convention Center
11 a.m.
Free
Enjoy perennial market favorites and newcomers, a wellness area, music and exciting food and beverage options
Tues, Nov. 22
|
Wreath Making Workshops
Portland Nursery
3 p.m.
$45
Hand-craft your own personalized holiday wreath to get in the spirit of the holiday season
Ruby Waters
Hawthorne Theatre
8 p.m.
$15
Canadian singer/songwriter in the category of alternative and indie
David Sedaris
Arlene Schnitzer Hall
7:30 p.m.
$32+
With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, David Sedaris has become one of the United States’ preeminent humor writers
Story Time with Olive & Dingo
Uplifted Boutique and Makers Market
10:30 a.m.
$5
A rockin’ show filled with singing dreams, wiggling and performing delightful and wild stories for kids