Events Calendar Nov. 19-25

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Art

Oregon Jewish Voices 20th Anniversary

Oregon Jewish Museum

7:30–9:30 p.m.

$10

Roundtable readings from local Jewish poets and writers.

Music

Jackstraw

LaurelThirst Public House

6 p.m.

Free

Like if your dad and his friends started a bluegrass band.

Film & Theatre

The Moth Storyslam

Holocene

7 p.m.

$15

Potential storytellers put their names in a hat and are called on to share a true story with no notes.

Community

Viking Volleyball vs. Sacramento State

Viking Pavilion

7 p.m.

Support the Lady Viks

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Art

insofar as i knew

Fourteen30 Contemporary

10 a.m.–5 p.m.

New canvas works by Jae Yeun Choi and Maysha Mohamedi.

Music

Julia Jacklin

Aladdin Theater

8 p.m.

$18–22

Sadgirl indie-folk at its finest.

Film & Theatre

‘Wolves Eat Elk’

Boiler Room Studio in Lincoln Hall

7:30 p.m.

$6–15

A soil scientist is pulled into a fantastical world of Elk Kingdoms and talking wolves.

Community

Retro Video Game Trivia

Retro Game Bar

7 p.m.

Free

Prizes awarded to the top two teams.

Thursday, Nov. 21

Art

Crista Ames

Eutectic Gallery

10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

A new exhibition of sculptures by the Washington artist.

Music

Una Noche de Bienestar: Building Hope in the Immigrant Community

Revolution Hall

8 p.m.

A celebration of immigrant culture in Portland benefiting public housing.

Film & Theatre

‘My Summer as a Goth’

Whitsell Auditorium

7 p.m.

$8

A local coming-of-age film with a limited release in Portland

Community

John Arcudi: From Hell’s Heart

Broadway Books

7 p.m.

Free

An illustrated celebration of Herman Melville’s birthday.

Friday, Nov. 22

Art

$5 after 5 P.M.

Portland Art Museum

5 p.m.

$5

Discounted admission after 5 p.m. Check out the Hank Willis Thomas exhibit.

Music

Soul Stew

Goodfoot

9 p.m.

$7

Get funky with DJ Aquaman.

Film & Theatre

Death and Delight

BodyVox Dance Center

7:30 p.m.

$25–59

A dance theater reinterpretation of two Shakespeare works.

Community



Bed Laugh & Beyond

The Siren Theater

7 p.m.

$10

A comedy student showcase.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Art

Chasing Jessie Applegate

Ford Gallery

9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

A new series of paintings by Kirista Trask investigating eight generations of women in her family.

Music

Finehouse: A Tribute to Amy Winehouse

Alberta Rose Theatre

7 p.m.

$18

A 10-piece band pays tribute to the late, great Amy Winehouse.

Film & Theatre

‘Burn This’

Shoe Box Theater

7:30 p.m.

$10–25

An apartment of young artists deal with desire and grief.

Community

Rose City High Rollers vs. Nightmare Squad

Oaks Amusement Park

7 p.m.

$15

Portland’s own roller derby team faces off against a Los Angeles team in a fundraiser bout.

Sunday, Nov. 24

Art

Thomas C. Bradley: Trophies Unlimited

One Grand Gallery

Noon–6 p.m.

Free

A tribute to the graphic byproduct of late capitalism.

Music

Do Right Sunday

Dig a Pony

9 p.m.

Free

Boogie down for charity.

Film & Theatre

‘Y TU MAMÁ TAMBIÉN’

5th Avenue Cinema

3 p.m.

Free

A magical-realist coming of age story.

Community

The Winter CBD Fair

Lumi Wellness Shop

11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Free

Get well!

Monday, Nov. 25

Art

Sarah Shields

Stumptown Coffee 1

7 a.m.–7 p.m.

Free

Local paintings by Shields displayed in a relaxed coffee shop.

Music

Bridgetown Big Bands

Jack London Revue

7:30 p.m.

$10

A long running big band evening featuring arrangements by Ellington and Basie.

Film & Theatre

PDX Native Film Night: ‘Warrior Women’

Hollywood Theatre

7:30 p.m.

Free

The story of Madonna Thunderhawk, indigenous civil rights activist.

Community

It’s Gonna Be Okay!

EastBurn

8 p.m.

Free

A local comedy showcase committed to diverse local and national acts.