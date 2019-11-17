Events Calendar Nov. 19-25

Tuesday, Nov. 19
Art
Oregon Jewish Voices 20th Anniversary
Oregon Jewish Museum
7:30–9:30 p.m.
$10
Roundtable readings from local Jewish poets and writers.
Music
LaurelThirst Public House
6 p.m.
Free
Like if your dad and his friends started a bluegrass band.
Film & Theatre
Holocene
7 p.m.
$15
Potential storytellers put their names in a hat and are called on to share a true story with no notes.
Community
Viking Volleyball vs. Sacramento State
Viking Pavilion
7 p.m.
Support the Lady Viks
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Art
Fourteen30 Contemporary
10 a.m.–5 p.m.
New canvas works by Jae Yeun Choi and Maysha Mohamedi.
Music
Aladdin Theater
8 p.m.
$18–22
Sadgirl indie-folk at its finest.
Film & Theatre
Boiler Room Studio in Lincoln Hall
7:30 p.m.
$6–15
A soil scientist is pulled into a fantastical world of Elk Kingdoms and talking wolves.
Community
Retro Game Bar
7 p.m.
Free
Prizes awarded to the top two teams.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Art
Eutectic Gallery
10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
A new exhibition of sculptures by the Washington artist.
Music
Una Noche de Bienestar: Building Hope in the Immigrant Community
Revolution Hall
8 p.m.
A celebration of immigrant culture in Portland benefiting public housing.
Film & Theatre
Whitsell Auditorium
7 p.m.
$8
A local coming-of-age film with a limited release in Portland
Community
John Arcudi: From Hell’s Heart
Broadway Books
7 p.m.
Free
An illustrated celebration of Herman Melville’s birthday.
Friday, Nov. 22
Art
Portland Art Museum
5 p.m.
$5
Discounted admission after 5 p.m. Check out the Hank Willis Thomas exhibit.
Music
Goodfoot
9 p.m.
$7
Get funky with DJ Aquaman.
Film & Theatre
BodyVox Dance Center
7:30 p.m.
$25–59
A dance theater reinterpretation of two Shakespeare works.
Community
The Siren Theater
7 p.m.
$10
A comedy student showcase.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Art
Ford Gallery
9 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free
A new series of paintings by Kirista Trask investigating eight generations of women in her family.
Music
Finehouse: A Tribute to Amy Winehouse
Alberta Rose Theatre
7 p.m.
$18
A 10-piece band pays tribute to the late, great Amy Winehouse.
Film & Theatre
Shoe Box Theater
7:30 p.m.
$10–25
An apartment of young artists deal with desire and grief.
Community
Rose City High Rollers vs. Nightmare Squad
Oaks Amusement Park
7 p.m.
$15
Portland’s own roller derby team faces off against a Los Angeles team in a fundraiser bout.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Art
Thomas C. Bradley: Trophies Unlimited
One Grand Gallery
Noon–6 p.m.
Free
A tribute to the graphic byproduct of late capitalism.
Music
Dig a Pony
9 p.m.
Free
Boogie down for charity.
Film & Theatre
5th Avenue Cinema
3 p.m.
Free
A magical-realist coming of age story.
Community
Lumi Wellness Shop
11 a.m.–3 p.m.
Free
Get well!
Monday, Nov. 25
Art
Stumptown Coffee 1
7 a.m.–7 p.m.
Free
Local paintings by Shields displayed in a relaxed coffee shop.
Music
Jack London Revue
7:30 p.m.
$10
A long running big band evening featuring arrangements by Ellington and Basie.
Film & Theatre
PDX Native Film Night: ‘Warrior Women’
Hollywood Theatre
7:30 p.m.
Free
The story of Madonna Thunderhawk, indigenous civil rights activist.
Community
EastBurn
8 p.m.
Free
A local comedy showcase committed to diverse local and national acts.