Events Calendar Nov. 2–8

Wed, Nov. 2

Celebration of the Chrysanthemum

Lan Su Chinese Garden

10 a.m.

$11+

The history of the chrysanthemum is honored through presentations on Chinese medicine, floral art displays and more

Whiskey Myers

Arlene Schnitzer Hall

8 p.m.

$45

Country/folk rock music

Dough – Comedy Show

Mississippi Pizza

8 p.m.

$5

A showcase of local Portland comedians, hosted by Lance Edward and Thomas Lundy