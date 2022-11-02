Events Calendar Nov. 2–8

|
Art
Music
Film/Theater
Community
Wed, Nov. 2
Celebration of the Chrysanthemum
Lan Su Chinese Garden
10 a.m.
$11+
The history of the chrysanthemum is honored through presentations on Chinese medicine, floral art displays and more
Whiskey Myers
Arlene Schnitzer Hall
8 p.m.
$45
Country/folk rock music
Dough – Comedy Show
Mississippi Pizza
8 p.m.
$5
A showcase of local Portland comedians, hosted by Lance Edward and Thomas Lundy
The St.Cousair Story
Room 327/8/9, Smith Memorial Student Union
6 p.m.
Mr. Kuze tells about the beginning of St.Cousair as a small ski lodge in Nagano, Japan
Thurs, Nov. 3
Art Lab: Playful Portraits
Apple Pioneer Place
4 p.m.
Free
Transform an everyday photo into a work of art inspired by three artists
Post Malone
Moda Center
8 p.m.
$65+
An artist acclaimed for blending genres of hip-hop, pop, R&B and trap
Kurtis Conner Live
Arlene Schnitzer Hall
7 p.m.
$40+
A fun-filled night of stand-up comedy from YouTuber/podcaster/country music artist/mayor
Thursday Night Food Pantry
PACS (Portland Adventist Community Services)
5 p.m.
Free
Groceries for people in need
Fri, Nov. 4
Open Studio Day
SCRAP PDX
12 p.m.
Free
Bring whatever project you’re creating and work on it with some like-minded crafters
Ninja Sex Party
Revolution Hall
8 p.m.
$278
American musical comedy duo known for rock music
Decasia
5th Avenue Cinema
7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
Free for students/$7 general admission
An experimental silent documentary about mortality
Bingo
Maybelle Center for Community
10 a.m.
Free
Join the fun in a few games of bingo
Sat, Nov. 5
Portland Book Festival
Portland Art Museum
10 a.m.
$15
All-ages celebration of books and community with author discussions, pop-up reading, writing workshops and more
Bret McKenzie
Revolution Hall
8 p.m.
$35
From the duo Flight of the Conchords, Mckenzie tours with his solo album, Songs Without Jokes
Warren Miller’s Daymaker
Aladdin Theater
7 p.m.
$24
Warren Miller Entertainment’s 73rd annual ski and snowboard film
Youth, Violence, and Community Healing
Leodis V. McDaniel High School
3 p.m.
Free
Discuss the recent surge of tragic events due to the devastating effects of youth violence
Sun, Nov. 6
Mimosa Morning
Bottle & Bottega
11 a.m.
$38
Painting led by an instructor, with alcohol available for purchase
The Longest Johns
Doug Fir Lounge
9 p.m.
$15
A British folk musical group from Bristol, England
Worlds Hottest Goss
Studio One Theaters
8:30 p.m.
Free
James Hartenfeld and Clancy Kramer present talented local Portland comedians
Karaoke
Triple Nickel Pub
9 p.m.
Free
Watch other people sing, or try it yourself!
Mon, Nov. 7
Painting Essentials
Portland Art Guild
10 a.m.
$168
A workshop to help artists develop a better understanding of the essentials of acrylic painting
King Buffalo
Doug Fir Lounge
9 p.m.
$20
An alternative/indie music trio
Open Mic Comedy
The High Dive
10 p.m.
Free
Try a four-minute comedy set, you may win the open mic champion belt!
Casual Commander
The 4th Wall PDX
6 p.m.
Free
Bring your own deck or borrow one to play Casual Commander—all skill levels are welcome
Tues, Nov. 8
Smolder
Carnation Contemporary
12 p.m.
Free
Through video and sculpture, explore the rising anxiety surrounding various catastrophes
Songwriters in the Round
Alberta Street Pub
7 p.m.
$10
Enjoy a variety of music, storytelling and sometimes spontaneous collaboration from featured songwriters
Montavilla Station Open Mic
Montavilla Station
7 p.m.
Free
Five to seven-minute comedy sets hosted by Lucas Copp, with music from DJ Zay
Reframing Racism Workshop
Center for Equity and Inclusion
4 p.m.
$600
An opportunity for people to build a foundational understanding of equity, diversity and inclusion