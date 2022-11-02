PSU Vanguard Shield Icon

Events Calendar Nov. 2–8

 

Art

Music

Film/Theater

Community

Wed, Nov. 2

Celebration of the Chrysanthemum


Lan Su Chinese Garden


10 a.m.


$11+


The history of the chrysanthemum is honored through presentations on Chinese medicine, floral art displays and more

Whiskey Myers


Arlene Schnitzer Hall


8 p.m.


$45


Country/folk rock music

Dough – Comedy Show


Mississippi Pizza


8 p.m.


$5


A showcase of local Portland comedians, hosted by Lance Edward and Thomas Lundy

The St.Cousair Story


Room 327/8/9, Smith Memorial Student Union


6 p.m.


Mr. Kuze tells about the beginning of St.Cousair as a small ski lodge in Nagano, Japan

Thurs, Nov. 3

Art Lab: Playful Portraits


Apple Pioneer Place


4 p.m.


Free


Transform an everyday photo into a work of art inspired by three artists

Post Malone


Moda Center


8 p.m.


$65+


An artist acclaimed for blending genres of hip-hop, pop, R&B and trap

Kurtis Conner Live


Arlene Schnitzer Hall


7 p.m.


$40+


A fun-filled night of stand-up comedy from YouTuber/podcaster/country music artist/mayor

Thursday Night Food Pantry


PACS (Portland Adventist Community Services)


5 p.m.


Free


Groceries for people in need

Fri, Nov. 4

Open Studio Day


SCRAP PDX

12 p.m.


Free


Bring whatever project you’re creating and work on it with some like-minded crafters

Ninja Sex Party


Revolution Hall


8 p.m.


$278


American musical comedy duo known for rock music

Decasia


5th Avenue Cinema


7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.


Free for students/$7 general admission


An experimental silent documentary about mortality

Bingo


Maybelle Center for Community


10 a.m.


Free


Join the fun in a few games of bingo

Sat, Nov. 5

Portland Book Festival


Portland Art Museum


10 a.m.


$15


All-ages celebration of books and community with author discussions, pop-up reading, writing workshops and more

Bret McKenzie


Revolution Hall


8 p.m.


$35


From the duo Flight of the Conchords, Mckenzie tours with his solo album, Songs Without Jokes

Warren Miller’s Daymaker


Aladdin Theater


7 p.m.


$24


Warren Miller Entertainment’s 73rd annual ski and snowboard film

Youth, Violence, and Community Healing


Leodis V. McDaniel High School


3 p.m.


Free


Discuss the recent surge of tragic events due to the devastating effects of youth violence

Sun, Nov. 6

Mimosa Morning


Bottle & Bottega


11 a.m.


$38


Painting led by an instructor, with alcohol available for purchase

The Longest Johns


Doug Fir Lounge


9 p.m.


$15


A British folk musical group from Bristol, England

Worlds Hottest Goss


Studio One Theaters


8:30 p.m.


Free


James Hartenfeld and Clancy Kramer present talented local Portland comedians

Karaoke 


Triple Nickel Pub


9 p.m.


Free


Watch other people sing, or try it yourself!

Mon, Nov. 7

Painting Essentials


Portland Art Guild


10 a.m.


$168


A workshop to help artists develop a better understanding of the essentials of acrylic painting

King Buffalo


Doug Fir Lounge


9 p.m.


$20


An alternative/indie music trio

Open Mic Comedy


The High Dive


10 p.m.


Free


Try a four-minute comedy set, you may win the open mic champion belt!

Casual Commander


The 4th Wall PDX


6 p.m.


Free


Bring your own deck or borrow one to play Casual Commander—all skill levels are welcome

Tues, Nov. 8

Smolder


Carnation Contemporary


12 p.m.


Free


Through video and sculpture, explore the rising anxiety surrounding various catastrophes

Songwriters in the Round


Alberta Street Pub


7 p.m.


$10


Enjoy a variety of music, storytelling and sometimes spontaneous collaboration from featured songwriters

Montavilla Station Open Mic


Montavilla Station


7 p.m.


Free


Five to seven-minute comedy sets hosted by Lucas Copp, with music from DJ Zay

Reframing Racism Workshop


Center for Equity and Inclusion


4 p.m.


$600


An opportunity for people to build a foundational understanding of equity, diversity and inclusion

 