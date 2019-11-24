Events Calendar Nov. 26-Dec. 2

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Art

“Into Dust”

One Grand Gallery

Noon–6 p.m.

Free

Recent works by artist Corey Smith.

Music

Cautious Clay

Wonder Ballroom

8:30 p.m.

$18–20

R&B singer and producer comes to the Wonder Ballroom.

Film & Theatre

Pete Davidson

Revolution Hall

7:30 p.m.

$35

Ariana Grande’s ex-boyfriend does stand-up.

Community

Gender, STEM and Opera: Transgressing stereotypes

Lincoln Hall 326

3:30 p.m.

Free

A discussion on the similarities and differences between the male-dominated fields of STEM and opera.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Art

“Vessels of the Late Petroleum Age”

Camerawork Gallery

9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

The artist imagines future archaeologists digging through the rubble of our current age.

Music

Anson Wright Duo

Justa Pasta

7 p.m.

Free

Jazz guitarist and friends play a weekly set.

Film & Theatre

Open Court

Curious Comedy Theater

9:30 p.m.

$5

An open improv space featuring performers from multiple Portland troupes and stages.

Community

City Council Meeting

City Hall

9:30 a.m.

Free

Tell Ted Wheeler your thoughts.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Art

Make a Hand Turkey

Your House

All Day

Free

The best art is the one you make yourself.

Music

Gritz and Gravy

Barbarella

10 p.m.

Free

Finish your gravy day with funky, laid-back grooves.

Film & Theatre

‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’

Regal Fox Tower

9:30 p.m.

$12

Digest your meal with to the soothing sounds of Tom Hanks.

Community

Thanksgiving

Multiple Venues

All Day

Free

Perhaps you’ve heard of it.

Friday, Nov. 29

Art

“Vibes in the Lines”

Froelick Gallery

11 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Free

New oil works by Takahiko Hayashi.

Music

Amenta Abioto, Noah Simpson Group

Turn! Turn! Turn!

8 p.m.

$7

A night of energetic garage-rock.

Film & Theatre

‘La Ruta’

Portland Opera

7:30 p.m.

$30–60

An operatic rendering of the story of a Mexican factory town where women keep disappearing.

Community

35th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

Pioneer Courthouse Square

5:30 p.m.

Free

Portland pretends to be Times Square. The tree looks good, though.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Art

“For the Seventh Generation: A Community of Coastal Watchers”

Elisabeth Jones Arts Center

Noon–5 p.m.

Free

Sections of a 1-mile long mural of the California, Oregon and Washington coast.

Music

Petrushka and Firebird

Lincoln Performance Hall

1 p.m., 5 p.m.

$10–38

A collaboration between the Portland Ballet and the Portland State Orchestra

Film & Theatre

‘Die Hard: The Musical Parody’

Funhouse Lounge

7:30 p.m.

$20–25

Look, either you’re sold already or you’re not.

Community

Late Night Special

Curious Comedy Theater

9:30 p.m.

$10

A recurring late-night variety show with sketches and stand up.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Art

“Seasons in the Mist”

Gallery 903

Noon–5 p.m.

Free

Oil paintings of the Montana landscape by artist Rachel Warner

Music

Holiday Swing Party

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

2 p.m.

$24+

Byron Stripling and the Oregon Symphony play favorite seasonal tunes.

Film & Theatre

Gravity Defiant

The Circus Project

7 p.m.

$5–25

A social justice circus show.

Community

America’s Largest Christmas Bazaar

Portland Expo Center

10 a.m.

$3–8

Get a head start on holiday decorations and gift shopping.







Monday, Dec. 2

Art

“5000 Miles Away”

Ampersand Gallery

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Free

New oil, sculpture and print works from three international artists.

Music

Metal Mondays

Star Bar

10 p.m.

Free

Rock your way into the Christmas season.

Film & Theatre

‘Waves’

Cinema 21

3:40 p.m.

$9

The story of a suburban African-American family navigating loss.

Community

ZooLights

The Oregon Zoo

5 p.m.

$15-20

A Portland tradition featuring over a million Christmas lights.