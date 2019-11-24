Events Calendar Nov. 26-Dec. 2

Tuesday, Nov. 26
Art
One Grand Gallery
Noon–6 p.m.
Free
Recent works by artist Corey Smith.
Music
Wonder Ballroom
8:30 p.m.
$18–20
R&B singer and producer comes to the Wonder Ballroom.
Film & Theatre
Revolution Hall
7:30 p.m.
$35
Ariana Grande’s ex-boyfriend does stand-up.
Community
Gender, STEM and Opera: Transgressing stereotypes
Lincoln Hall 326
3:30 p.m.
Free
A discussion on the similarities and differences between the male-dominated fields of STEM and opera.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Art
“Vessels of the Late Petroleum Age”
Camerawork Gallery
9 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free
The artist imagines future archaeologists digging through the rubble of our current age.
Music
Justa Pasta
7 p.m.
Free
Jazz guitarist and friends play a weekly set.
Film & Theatre
Curious Comedy Theater
9:30 p.m.
$5
An open improv space featuring performers from multiple Portland troupes and stages.
Community
City Hall
9:30 a.m.
Free
Tell Ted Wheeler your thoughts.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Art
Your House
All Day
Free
The best art is the one you make yourself.
Music
Barbarella
10 p.m.
Free
Finish your gravy day with funky, laid-back grooves.
Film & Theatre
‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’
Regal Fox Tower
9:30 p.m.
$12
Digest your meal with to the soothing sounds of Tom Hanks.
Community
Multiple Venues
All Day
Free
Perhaps you’ve heard of it.
Friday, Nov. 29
Art
Froelick Gallery
11 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
Free
New oil works by Takahiko Hayashi.
Music
Amenta Abioto, Noah Simpson Group
Turn! Turn! Turn!
8 p.m.
$7
A night of energetic garage-rock.
Film & Theatre
‘La Ruta’
Portland Opera
7:30 p.m.
$30–60
An operatic rendering of the story of a Mexican factory town where women keep disappearing.
Community
35th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting
Pioneer Courthouse Square
5:30 p.m.
Free
Portland pretends to be Times Square. The tree looks good, though.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Art
“For the Seventh Generation: A Community of Coastal Watchers”
Elisabeth Jones Arts Center
Noon–5 p.m.
Free
Sections of a 1-mile long mural of the California, Oregon and Washington coast.
Music
Lincoln Performance Hall
1 p.m., 5 p.m.
$10–38
A collaboration between the Portland Ballet and the Portland State Orchestra
Film & Theatre
‘Die Hard: The Musical Parody’
Funhouse Lounge
7:30 p.m.
$20–25
Look, either you’re sold already or you’re not.
Community
Curious Comedy Theater
9:30 p.m.
$10
A recurring late-night variety show with sketches and stand up.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Art
Gallery 903
Noon–5 p.m.
Free
Oil paintings of the Montana landscape by artist Rachel Warner
Music
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
2 p.m.
$24+
Byron Stripling and the Oregon Symphony play favorite seasonal tunes.
Film & Theatre
The Circus Project
7 p.m.
$5–25
A social justice circus show.
Community
America’s Largest Christmas Bazaar
Portland Expo Center
10 a.m.
$3–8
Get a head start on holiday decorations and gift shopping.
Monday, Dec. 2
Art
Ampersand Gallery
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Free
New oil, sculpture and print works from three international artists.
Music
Star Bar
10 p.m.
Free
Rock your way into the Christmas season.
Film & Theatre
‘Waves’
Cinema 21
3:40 p.m.
$9
The story of a suburban African-American family navigating loss.
Community
The Oregon Zoo
5 p.m.
$15-20
A Portland tradition featuring over a million Christmas lights.