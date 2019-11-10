Events Calendar November 12–18

Tue, Nov. 12

Art

Blue Sky: “Ahead”

Blue Sky Gallery

Noon–5 p.m.

Free

A new exhibition of work by six local photographers representing the future of Oregon photography.

Music

The Ghost of Paul Revere

Doug Fir Lounge

8 p.m.

$13–15

Folk rock band from the other Portland.

Film & Theatre

“They Came from the Bins”

Kickstand Comedy Space

9 p.m.

$5

Improv showcase where props and characters are drawn from Goodwill bins.

Community

InFARMation: Increasing Food Access in Oregon

Patagonia Downtown

7–9 p.m.

Free

Learn about food insecurity and stretching your dollar at this panel featuring free food and drink samples.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Art

“Give Me the Message!”

Cooley Gallery at Reed College

Noon–5 p.m.

Free

Political posters from Cuba, France and the United States, 1960–75.

Music

Son Little

The Old Church

8 p.m.

$20

Prolific Philadelphia-based R&B musician brings his sound to the intimate church venue.

Film & Theatre

“Lana Del Slay”

Bit House Saloon

8 p.m.

$5

A cabaret tribute to the pop icon Lana Del Rey.

Community

‘Shine of the Ever’ Book Talk

Powell’s City of Books

7:30 p.m.

Free

Claire Rudy Foster discusses her new short story collection about the queer community of ‘90s Portland.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Art

“No Human Involved”

PICA

Noon–6 p.m.

Free

Work by 15 artists exploring the complex nature of sex workers and their lives.

Music

Queer Latin Night

Crush Bar

8 p.m.

Free Entry

Dance to Latin hits and throwbacks.

Film & Theatre

“Clown Down” with Carla Rossi

Center of Contemporary Art and Culture

8–9 p.m.

Pay What You Can

A drag queen gets stuck underneath a cabinet and contemplates the nature of life, art and Mister Rogers.

Community

Vikings Volleyball vs. Idaho State

Viking Pavilion

7 p.m.

$5–25

Come support the women’s volleyball team as they take on Idaho State.

Friday, Nov. 15

Art

“Just because you feel it doesn’t mean it’s there”

P:ear Gallery

9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Free

Abstract works by artist Ryan Birkland and houseless youth in P:ear’s development program.

Music

Nots

Polaris Hall

8 p.m.

$12–14

A post-punk group of four Memphis women exploring new dimensions in the genre.

Film & Theatre

Hump! Film Festival

Revolution Hall

9 p.m.

$20–25

A display of short amateur porn films in the spirit of body and sex positivity.

Community

Gem Faire

Oregon Convention Center

Noon–6 p.m.

$7

A display of jewelry from across the West Coast.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Art

“Works on Paper”

PDX Contemporary Art Gallery

11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

A display of personal painted notes and expressions from artist Nancy Lorenz.

Music

Ghost Light

Wonder Ballroom

8 p.m.

$15

Five person artsy-rock band touring on their anticipated debut album.

Film & Theatre

‘Wolves Eat Elk’

Boiler Room Studio in Lincoln Hall

7:30 p.m.

$6–15

A soil scientist is pulled into a fantastical world of Elk Kingdoms and talking wolves.

Community

Soul’d Out: The Economics of Our Black Body

Interstate Firehouse Cultural Center

7:30 p.m.

Free

A performance piece investigating how Black bodies are used in the American economy.

Sunday, Nov. 17

Art

Lilla Lit Fall Reading: “Brave”

Leach Botanical Gardens

4–6 p.m.

$10 suggested donation

Roundtable readings from Oregon authors in a lush botanical setting.

Music

A Tuba to Cuba: Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Revolution Hall

7 p.m.

$26

The world renowned New Orleans brass band tours in support of their new documentary about the Cuban roots of jazz.

Film & Theatre

‘Flash! Ah-Ahhh!’

Clinton Street Theater

2 p.m.

$18–23

A final revival of the camp ‘80s production about Flash Gordon.

Community

“Ghosts of Highway 20”

Central Library

2–3:30 p.m.

Free

The team behind a new true crime podcast about an Oregon serial killer discusses their investigation.

Monday, Nov. 18

Art

“White Noise”

North View Gallery

8 a.m.–4 p.m.

Free

Large-scale photography about the crisis of white male masculinity in America.

Music

Milk Carton Kids

Mississippi Studios

8 p.m.

$16–20

The eclectic folk duo has performed on NPR’s Tiny Desk and internationally and are known for their Simon and Garfunkel-like harmonies.

Film & Theatre

‘Princess Mononoke’

Regal Fox Tower Stadium 10

7 p.m.

$12.50

Catch a subbed version of one of Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli’s most acclaimed works.

Community

University Choir and Community Chorus Fall Concert

Lincoln Recital Hall

7 p.m.

Free

Catch the fall performance of Portland’s oldest continuously performing choir.