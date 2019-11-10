Events Calendar November 12–18

Tue, Nov. 12
Art
Blue Sky Gallery
Noon–5 p.m.
Free
A new exhibition of work by six local photographers representing the future of Oregon photography.
Music
Doug Fir Lounge
8 p.m.
$13–15
Folk rock band from the other Portland.
Film & Theatre
Kickstand Comedy Space
9 p.m.
$5
Improv showcase where props and characters are drawn from Goodwill bins.
Community
InFARMation: Increasing Food Access in Oregon
Patagonia Downtown
7–9 p.m.
Free
Learn about food insecurity and stretching your dollar at this panel featuring free food and drink samples.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Art
Cooley Gallery at Reed College
Noon–5 p.m.
Free
Political posters from Cuba, France and the United States, 1960–75.
Music
The Old Church
8 p.m.
$20
Prolific Philadelphia-based R&B musician brings his sound to the intimate church venue.
Film & Theatre
Bit House Saloon
8 p.m.
$5
A cabaret tribute to the pop icon Lana Del Rey.
Community
Powell’s City of Books
7:30 p.m.
Free
Claire Rudy Foster discusses her new short story collection about the queer community of ‘90s Portland.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Art
PICA
Noon–6 p.m.
Free
Work by 15 artists exploring the complex nature of sex workers and their lives.
Music
Crush Bar
8 p.m.
Free Entry
Dance to Latin hits and throwbacks.
Film & Theatre
Center of Contemporary Art and Culture
8–9 p.m.
Pay What You Can
A drag queen gets stuck underneath a cabinet and contemplates the nature of life, art and Mister Rogers.
Community
Vikings Volleyball vs. Idaho State
Viking Pavilion
7 p.m.
$5–25
Come support the women’s volleyball team as they take on Idaho State.
Friday, Nov. 15
Art
“Just because you feel it doesn’t mean it’s there”
P:ear Gallery
9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Free
Abstract works by artist Ryan Birkland and houseless youth in P:ear’s development program.
Music
Polaris Hall
8 p.m.
$12–14
A post-punk group of four Memphis women exploring new dimensions in the genre.
Film & Theatre
Revolution Hall
9 p.m.
$20–25
A display of short amateur porn films in the spirit of body and sex positivity.
Community
Oregon Convention Center
Noon–6 p.m.
$7
A display of jewelry from across the West Coast.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Art
PDX Contemporary Art Gallery
11 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free
A display of personal painted notes and expressions from artist Nancy Lorenz.
Music
Wonder Ballroom
8 p.m.
$15
Five person artsy-rock band touring on their anticipated debut album.
Film & Theatre
Boiler Room Studio in Lincoln Hall
7:30 p.m.
$6–15
A soil scientist is pulled into a fantastical world of Elk Kingdoms and talking wolves.
Community
Soul’d Out: The Economics of Our Black Body
Interstate Firehouse Cultural Center
7:30 p.m.
Free
A performance piece investigating how Black bodies are used in the American economy.
Sunday, Nov. 17
Art
Lilla Lit Fall Reading: “Brave”
Leach Botanical Gardens
4–6 p.m.
$10 suggested donation
Roundtable readings from Oregon authors in a lush botanical setting.
Music
A Tuba to Cuba: Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Revolution Hall
7 p.m.
$26
The world renowned New Orleans brass band tours in support of their new documentary about the Cuban roots of jazz.
Film & Theatre
Clinton Street Theater
2 p.m.
$18–23
A final revival of the camp ‘80s production about Flash Gordon.
Community
Central Library
2–3:30 p.m.
Free
The team behind a new true crime podcast about an Oregon serial killer discusses their investigation.
Monday, Nov. 18
Art
North View Gallery
8 a.m.–4 p.m.
Free
Large-scale photography about the crisis of white male masculinity in America.
Music
Mississippi Studios
8 p.m.
$16–20
The eclectic folk duo has performed on NPR’s Tiny Desk and internationally and are known for their Simon and Garfunkel-like harmonies.
Film & Theatre
Regal Fox Tower Stadium 10
7 p.m.
$12.50
Catch a subbed version of one of Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli’s most acclaimed works.
Community
University Choir and Community Chorus Fall Concert
Lincoln Recital Hall
7 p.m.
Free
Catch the fall performance of Portland’s oldest continuously performing choir.