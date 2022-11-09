Events Calendar November 9-15, 2022

|
Wed, Nov. 9
Portland Bridge
Bottle & Bottega
6 p.m.
$47
Learn how to paint a Portland bridge with instruction from an artist
Mother Mother
McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
7 p.m.
$40
Indie/alternative rock music
Sarah Hester Ross
Helium Comedy Club
8 p.m.
$25
Las Vegas headliner and TikTok viral star brings laughs to Portland
Past Lives Community Tea
Past Lives
7 p.m.
Free
Get together to meet new members and catch up on Past Lives news & events
Thurs, Nov. 10
Paint Your Bitmoji
SuiteSpot
6 p.m.
$50
A night of good music, company and painting your favorite bitmoji
Lizzo
Moda Center
8 p.m.
$45+
R&B/soul music from Grammy award winner
Bangerz Comedy
Neighbors Taproom
8 p.m.
Free
A showcase of local Portland comedic talent, hosted by Eliza and Bjorn
A Night for Gaming & Community
Catalyst: A Sex Positive Place
7 p.m.
$10
Enjoy games, movies, snuggles and puzzles in a sex positive community
Fri, Nov. 11
No School Camp
Cookshop
9 a.m.
$95
This cooking and crafting camp is for kids entering first through fifth grade
The French Connection
Lincoln Recital Hall, PSU
7:30 p.m.
Free for students/$30 general admission
Tomás Cotik and Grace Choi present a tour de force through the Sonata genre
In the Mirror of Maya Deren
5th Avenue Cinema
7:30 & 9 p.m.
Free for students/$7 general admission
A 2002 documentary, providing a fascinating portrait of a groundbreaking and influential artist
Kumoricon
Oregon Convention Center
8 a.m.
$80
An annual tradition of bringing anime fans together for an extravaganza of Japanese popular culture
Sat, Nov. 12
Thanksgiving Crafting Fest
Experiment PDX
12 p.m.
$15
Make Thanksgiving art and decorations for your holiday enjoyment! Open to all ages.
Jason Ross
45 East
10 p.m.
$25
Melodic bass, trance and progressive house music
All American Magic and Ventriloquist Show
Lloyd Center
7 p.m.
$12
Two-hour family show filled with mind-bending illusions, starring illusionist Mark Benthimer
Trinity Artisan Fair
Trinity Cathedral
10 a.m.
$2 or two cans of food
Back for the first time since the pandemic, explore goods and gifts from local artists
Sun, Nov. 13
Louise Erdrich
Newmark Theatre
1 p.m.
$44
Louise Erdrich will discuss her new book, The Sentence, with local poet and musician, Trevino Brings Plenty
|
Smashing Pumpkins
Moda Center
6:30 p.m.
$45
An alternative rock band from Chicago
Q Shorts
Hollywood Theatre
4:30 p.m.
$10
Five short docs celebrating the unique and bold stories of our diverse community
Depressed Cake Shop
Opal 25
1 p.m.
Free
A pop-up bakery to raise awareness of mental illness through the sale of cakes
Mon, Nov. 14
The Art of Memory: Autofiction
Literary Arts
6:30 p.m.
$245
Seminar about how autofiction blends truth and fiction to produce stories rooted in a writer’s life
Phantogram
Revolution Hall
7 p.m.
$35
Alternative/indie music from a New York music duo
Mr. Burns
Diver Studio Theater
9:30 p.m.
$3
The play explores myth-making and popular culture and is structured around a Simpsons episode
Stern Army Pinball Tournament
Ground Kontrol
7 p.m.
Free/$5 entry fee for participants
Pinball tournament with cash prizes and goodies
Tues, Nov. 15
Blu DeTiger
Wonder Ballroom
8:30 p.m.
$20
Singer and bassist Blu DeTiger makes arty funk and disco-influenced indie pop
The Flaming Lips
McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
8 p.m.
$45
A psychedelic rock band formed in 1983 in Oklahoma City
Portland Queer Film Festival
Cinema 21
6:45 p.m.
$75
Festival showcasing narrative and documentary features made by and for the LGBTQ+ community
America Recycle Day
IKEA
10 a.m.
Free
Bring your batteries, plastic, cardboard and metal and get it recycled for you