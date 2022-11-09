PSU Vanguard Shield Icon

Events Calendar November 9-15, 2022

 

Art

Music

Film/Theater

Community

Wed, Nov. 9

Portland Bridge


Bottle & Bottega


6 p.m.


$47


Learn how to paint a Portland bridge with instruction from an artist

Mother Mother


McMenamins Crystal Ballroom


7 p.m.


$40


Indie/alternative rock music

Sarah Hester Ross


Helium Comedy Club


8 p.m.


$25


Las Vegas headliner and TikTok viral star brings laughs to Portland

Past Lives Community Tea


Past Lives


7 p.m.


Free


Get together to meet new members and catch up on Past Lives news & events

Thurs, Nov. 10

Paint Your Bitmoji


SuiteSpot


6 p.m.


$50


A night of good music, company and painting your favorite bitmoji

Lizzo


Moda Center


8 p.m.


$45+


R&B/soul music from Grammy award winner

Bangerz Comedy


Neighbors Taproom


8 p.m.


Free


A showcase of local Portland comedic talent, hosted by Eliza and Bjorn

A Night for Gaming & Community 


Catalyst: A Sex Positive Place


7 p.m.


$10


Enjoy games, movies, snuggles and puzzles in a sex positive community

Fri, Nov. 11

No School Camp


Cookshop


9 a.m.


$95


This cooking and crafting camp is for kids entering first through fifth grade

The French Connection


Lincoln Recital Hall, PSU


7:30 p.m.


Free for students/$30 general admission


Tomás Cotik and Grace Choi present a tour de force through the Sonata genre

In the Mirror of Maya Deren


5th Avenue Cinema


7:30 & 9 p.m.


Free for students/$7 general admission


A 2002 documentary, providing a fascinating portrait of a groundbreaking and influential artist

Kumoricon


Oregon Convention Center


8 a.m.


$80


An annual tradition of bringing anime fans together for an extravaganza of Japanese popular culture

Sat, Nov. 12

Thanksgiving Crafting Fest


Experiment PDX


12 p.m.


$15


Make Thanksgiving art and decorations for your holiday enjoyment! Open to all ages.

Jason Ross


45 East


10 p.m.


$25


Melodic bass, trance and progressive house music

All American Magic and Ventriloquist Show


Lloyd Center


7 p.m.


$12


Two-hour family show filled with mind-bending illusions, starring illusionist Mark Benthimer

Trinity Artisan Fair


Trinity Cathedral


10 a.m.


$2 or two cans of food


Back for the first time since the pandemic, explore goods and gifts from local artists

Sun, Nov. 13

Louise Erdrich 


Newmark Theatre


1 p.m.


$44


Louise Erdrich will discuss her new book, The Sentence, with local poet and musician, Trevino Brings Plenty

Smashing Pumpkins


Moda Center


6:30 p.m.


$45


An alternative rock band from Chicago

Q Shorts


Hollywood Theatre


4:30 p.m.


$10


Five short docs celebrating the unique and bold stories of our diverse community

Depressed Cake Shop


Opal 25


1 p.m.


 Free


A pop-up bakery to raise awareness of mental illness through the sale of cakes

Mon, Nov. 14

The Art of Memory: Autofiction


Literary Arts


6:30 p.m.


$245


Seminar about how autofiction blends truth and fiction to produce stories rooted in a writer’s life

Phantogram


Revolution Hall


7 p.m.


$35


Alternative/indie music from a New York music duo

Mr. Burns


Diver Studio Theater


9:30 p.m.


$3


The play explores myth-making and popular culture and is structured around a Simpsons episode

Stern Army Pinball Tournament


Ground Kontrol


7 p.m.


Free/$5 entry fee for participants


Pinball tournament with cash prizes and goodies

Tues, Nov. 15

Blu DeTiger


Wonder Ballroom


8:30 p.m.


$20


Singer and bassist Blu DeTiger makes arty funk and disco-influenced indie pop

The Flaming Lips


McMenamins Crystal Ballroom


8 p.m.


$45


A psychedelic rock band formed in 1983 in Oklahoma City

Portland Queer Film Festival


Cinema 21


6:45 p.m.


$75


Festival  showcasing narrative and documentary features made by and for the LGBTQ+ community

America Recycle Day


IKEA


10 a.m.


Free


Bring your batteries, plastic, cardboard and metal and get it recycled for you

 