Events Calendar Oct. 15–21

Tuesday, Oct. 15



Art

“The Emotional Landscape”

Camerawork Gallery

9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

Catch these works by Baltimore-based photographer Karen Klinedinst until Oct. 25.

Music

The Telegraph Quartet

Lincoln Performance Hall

7:30 p.m.

$32–57

Come see the winners of the 2016 Walter W. Naumburg Chamber Music Award right on campus.

Film & Theater

‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’

Hollywood Theatre

7 p.m.

$9, $7 w/ Student ID

A screening of the movie in 35mm, followed by a presentation of shorts directed by Quentin Tarantino.

Community

Reject the Pretentious Figure Drawing

The Fun Zone

6–9 p.m.

$10–15

Draw what you want, how you want: “who cares?”

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Art

Doug Jeck, Angela White

Eutectic Gallery

10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Free

Angela White’s spiderweb-inspired pieces and Doug Jeck’s sculptures are featured in this exhibition.

Music

KPSU DJs

Kelly’s Olympian

8 p.m.–12 a.m.

Free, 21+

See student media in action! This week’s featured DJ is DJ Gray.

Film & Theater

‘Macbeth’

Portland Center Stage at The Armory

7:30 p.m.

$50, $25 w/ Student ID

Watch power-hungry Lady Macbeth all large and in charge in this stripped down play adaptation.

Community

“Thriller” Flash Mob

Portland State Park Blocks

11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Free

If you ever wanted to be part of a flash mob, this is your chance.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Art

“Neck of the Woods”

Gallery 114

Noon–6 p.m.

Free

Jeremy Gregory and Curtis Settino collaborated on this exhibition featuring dioramas and lots of puppets.

Music

Emo Karaoke Night

Chopsticks

8:30 p.m.

No cover

You KNOW you sing Dashboard Confessional in the shower—now’s your time to shine.

Film & Theater

‘Psycho’

Hollywood Theatre

7:30 p.m.

$9, $7 w/ Student ID

One of Hitchcock’s classics about a runaway, a serial killer (Norman Bates) and his interesting (?) relationship with his mother.

Community

The Fear PDX Haunted House Attraction

Fear PDX

7 p.m.

$28–50

Ride rusty carnival rides, survive the apocalypse, explore a haunted mansion, try not to cry…

Friday, Oct. 18

Art

“David”

Adams and Ollman

11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free

These works by Jessica Jackson Hutchins and Ryan McLaughlin are some of the first in the new downtown gallery.

Music

The Talbott Brothers

Aladdin Theater

8 p.m.

$20

This locally based folk-rock duo is in town as part of their Run No More tour.

Film & Theater

‘The Blair Witch Project’

Hollywood Theatre

7:30 p.m.

$9, $7 w/ Student ID

Producer Gregg Hale will join the audience in the rescreening of this found-footage inspired film.

Community

Portland State of Mind: The Future of Transgender Health

Smith Memorial Student Union 327–9

11 a.m.

Free

Listen to panelists and other community members discuss transgender-inclusive health policies and research.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Art

“The Hysterics” Opening Reception

Stephanie Chefas Projects

5–8 p.m.

Free

Heather Day’s solo exhibition is named for her mark-making techniques.

Music

The Green Note⁠—Fall Auditions

Smith Memorial Student Union

10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Free

Auditions are open for PSU’s A Capella group. Experience is a plus but not required.

Film & Theater



‘A Nightmare on Elm Street: The Play!’

Siren Theater

7:30 p.m.

$15–25

A play adaptation of Freddy Krueger’s havoc-wreaking-nightmare-on-elm-street-dream-haunting ass.

Community

All American Magic

All American Magic PDX

2:05 p.m.

$16–22

Ventriloquists and illusions, if you’re into that sort of thing.

Sunday, Oct. 20

Art

Sarah Shields

Stumptown 1

7 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

These nature-inspired paintings are on display at the Southeast Stumptown until Nov. 26.

Music

Jade Bird

Wonder Ballroom

8:30 p.m.

$20–22

This up-and-coming singer-songwriter out of the United Kingdom will have you all in your feels.

Film & Theater

‘Fleabag’ Live

World Trade Center Theater

12 p.m.

$23, $9.99 w/ student ID

Special screening of the live stage one-woman production, written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Community

Howloween

Oregon Zoo

9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free w/ zoo admission

Scavenger hunt your way through the Oregon Zoo in costume. Disclaimer: lots of children will be there.

Monday, Oct. 21

Art

te·nac·i·ty

Littman Gallery

Noon.–5 p.m.

Free

Check out this group exhibition on campus until Oct. 25.

Music

Metal Monday

Star Bar

10 p.m.

Free, 21+

You know what to do.

Film & Theater

‘The Wicker Man’

Hollywood Theatre

9:30 p.m.

$9, $7 w/ Student ID

Watch Lord Summerisle, pagan rituals and conservative Christians in this 1973 horror classic.

Community

An Evening of Improv Comedy to Benefit Rahab’s Sisters

Portland Center Stage at The Armory

7–9 p.m.

$15

A comedy fest for a good cause. Seriously, you should go.