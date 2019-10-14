Events Calendar Oct. 15–21

Tuesday, Oct. 15
Art
Camerawork Gallery
9 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free
Catch these works by Baltimore-based photographer Karen Klinedinst until Oct. 25.
Music
Lincoln Performance Hall
7:30 p.m.
$32–57
Come see the winners of the 2016 Walter W. Naumburg Chamber Music Award right on campus.
Film & Theater
‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’
Hollywood Theatre
7 p.m.
$9, $7 w/ Student ID
A screening of the movie in 35mm, followed by a presentation of shorts directed by Quentin Tarantino.
Community
Reject the Pretentious Figure Drawing
The Fun Zone
6–9 p.m.
$10–15
Draw what you want, how you want: “who cares?”
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Art
Doug Jeck, Angela White
Eutectic Gallery
10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
Free
Angela White’s spiderweb-inspired pieces and Doug Jeck’s sculptures are featured in this exhibition.
Music
Kelly’s Olympian
8 p.m.–12 a.m.
Free, 21+
See student media in action! This week’s featured DJ is DJ Gray.
Film & Theater
‘Macbeth’
Portland Center Stage at The Armory
7:30 p.m.
$50, $25 w/ Student ID
Watch power-hungry Lady Macbeth all large and in charge in this stripped down play adaptation.
Community
Portland State Park Blocks
11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.
Free
If you ever wanted to be part of a flash mob, this is your chance.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Art
Gallery 114
Noon–6 p.m.
Free
Jeremy Gregory and Curtis Settino collaborated on this exhibition featuring dioramas and lots of puppets.
Music
Chopsticks
8:30 p.m.
No cover
You KNOW you sing Dashboard Confessional in the shower—now’s your time to shine.
Film & Theater
‘Psycho’
Hollywood Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$9, $7 w/ Student ID
One of Hitchcock’s classics about a runaway, a serial killer (Norman Bates) and his interesting (?) relationship with his mother.
Community
The Fear PDX Haunted House Attraction
Fear PDX
7 p.m.
$28–50
Ride rusty carnival rides, survive the apocalypse, explore a haunted mansion, try not to cry…
Friday, Oct. 18
Art
Adams and Ollman
11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free
These works by Jessica Jackson Hutchins and Ryan McLaughlin are some of the first in the new downtown gallery.
Music
Aladdin Theater
8 p.m.
$20
This locally based folk-rock duo is in town as part of their Run No More tour.
Film & Theater
Hollywood Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$9, $7 w/ Student ID
Producer Gregg Hale will join the audience in the rescreening of this found-footage inspired film.
Community
Portland State of Mind: The Future of Transgender Health
Smith Memorial Student Union 327–9
11 a.m.
Free
Listen to panelists and other community members discuss transgender-inclusive health policies and research.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Art
“The Hysterics” Opening Reception
Stephanie Chefas Projects
5–8 p.m.
Free
Heather Day’s solo exhibition is named for her mark-making techniques.
Music
The Green Note—Fall Auditions
Smith Memorial Student Union
10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Free
Auditions are open for PSU’s A Capella group. Experience is a plus but not required.
Film & Theater
‘A Nightmare on Elm Street: The Play!’
Siren Theater
7:30 p.m.
$15–25
A play adaptation of Freddy Krueger’s havoc-wreaking-nightmare-on-elm-street-dream-haunting ass.
Community
All American Magic PDX
2:05 p.m.
$16–22
Ventriloquists and illusions, if you’re into that sort of thing.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Art
Stumptown 1
7 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free
These nature-inspired paintings are on display at the Southeast Stumptown until Nov. 26.
Music
Wonder Ballroom
8:30 p.m.
$20–22
This up-and-coming singer-songwriter out of the United Kingdom will have you all in your feels.
Film & Theater
World Trade Center Theater
12 p.m.
$23, $9.99 w/ student ID
Special screening of the live stage one-woman production, written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Community
Oregon Zoo
9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Free w/ zoo admission
Scavenger hunt your way through the Oregon Zoo in costume. Disclaimer: lots of children will be there.
Monday, Oct. 21
Art
Littman Gallery
Noon.–5 p.m.
Free
Check out this group exhibition on campus until Oct. 25.
Music
Metal Monday
Star Bar
10 p.m.
Free, 21+
You know what to do.
Film & Theater
Hollywood Theatre
9:30 p.m.
$9, $7 w/ Student ID
Watch Lord Summerisle, pagan rituals and conservative Christians in this 1973 horror classic.
Community
An Evening of Improv Comedy to Benefit Rahab’s Sisters
Portland Center Stage at The Armory
7–9 p.m.
$15
A comedy fest for a good cause. Seriously, you should go.