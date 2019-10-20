Events Calendar Oct. 22–28

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Art

“Exquisite Creatures”

OMSI

$15

9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

See art and science come together through 3D displays of specimens from around the world.

Music

Wage War, Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Dayseeker

Hawthorne Theatre

7 p.m.

$18

Mosh all night to metalcore.

Film & Theatre

Grindhouse Film Festival: ‘The Burning’

Hollywood Theatre

7:30 p.m.

$9

A 1981 film directed by Tony Maylam where revenge with hedge clippers is among summer campers.

Community

Tessi Show

QuarterWorld

4–9 p.m.

$3

A musical Tesla Coil, Tessi, provides you with music through technology blaring out sounds as loud as Monster Truck shows.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Art

“Stellar”

Roseland Theater

7 p.m.

$25 Presale, $35 at door

RAW, an international arts organization, allows you to experience multiple forms of art, from a pop-up gallery to vendor booths to live performances.

Music

Lukas Graham and Lauren Duski

Crystal Ballroom

8:30 p.m.

$35

Danish pop band who brought you “7 Years” and previous The Voice contestant come together to give their fans a night they will never forget.

Film & Theatre

‘Arrival’

OMSI

8 p.m.

$7

Numerous spacecrafts appear from around the world, so it is up to the military to contact alien lifeforms.

Community

Underhill Haunted House

Veterans Memorial Coliseum

7–10 p.m.

$20

Experience four haunted houses, each one unique to its theme.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Art

“Perpetuating Family Systems”

Portland State White Gallery

Noon–5 p.m.

Free

PSU alumni and local Portland Artist Olivia Kincaid takes contemporary portraiture in different ways to relate to family systems.

Music

Sara Bareilles

Veterans Memorial Coliseum

8 p.m.

$31–145

Throwback to an unwritten “Love Song.”

Film & Theatre

‘Model Minority: Do the Math’

Portland Chinatown Museum

5:30–7 p.m.

$15

A documentary reflecting on the consequences of Asian American stereotypes, followed by a discussion with producer Darby Li Po Price.

Community

Queer Climbing Night

PSU Rec Center

5–7 p.m.

Free

All body-positive people are welcome to climb together and create a community.

Friday, Oct. 25

Art

“The Emotional Landscape”

Camera Work Gallery

9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

Artist Karen Klinedinst from Baltimore is an exploring photographer of nature, place and the environment.

Music

Noah Kahan

Wonder Ballroom

8 p.m.

$20

Folk-infused music that will get you moving to the beat of the drums.

Film & Theatre

‘We’re All Gonna Die’

Lloyd Center Mall

7–9:30 p.m.

$20 + fees

Encounter the seasonal scares The Reformers will give you in their latest production.

Community

Portland Night Market

100 SE Alder Street

4–11 p.m.

Free

Over 100 vendors will be present, including music, merchants, drinks, food, art and community.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Art

“Freakybuttrue Peculiarium”

The Freakybuttrue Peculiarium and Museum

10 a.m.–7 p.m.

$5

The different, unique arts are created out of imagination, or even nightmares!

Music

Common Kings

Roseland Theater

8 p.m.

$22

Listen to some reggae from Orange County, California.

Film & Theatre

‘Me…Jane’

Newmark Theatre

5–6:30 p.m.

$15–34

Imagination of a child teaches even adults.

Community

‘Stranger Things’ Haunted Corn Maze

Bella Organic Pumpkin Patch & Winery

Opens at dark

$20

This Netflix show inspired haunted corn maze will get you running from spooky things all while having to avoid Demogorgons.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Art

“The Mark Legacy”

Portland Art Museum

10 a.m.–5 p.m.

$17 w/ student ID

This exhibit shows around 20 works of art donated by Melvin “Pete” Mark Jr. (1926–2017) and his wife Mary Kridel Mark (1930–2008).

Music

Shovels & Rope and John Paul White

Crystal Ballroom

8:30 p.m.

$30

A folk/acoustic band that will get you all in your feels.

Film & Theatre

‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’

Hollywood Theatre

9:45 p.m.

$7 w/ student ID

This 1974 film will get you in the Halloween spirit.

Community

Amplify Kindness! PDX

Mittleman Jewish Community Center

1–4 p.m.

Free

All ages, religions, ethnicities, genders and more will come together to create kindness tokens that will be taken home and then can be given away as acts of kindness.

Monday, Oct. 28

Art

Paint Nite: Choose Your Fall Design

Bethany Public House

7 p.m.

$43

Get crafty with friends as you go from blank canvas to your own unique masterpiece.

Music

Tiffany Young

Wonder Ballroom

8 p.m.

$25

Easy-going pop vibes to start off the school week.

Film & Theatre

Night of the Quizzing Dead

Hollywood Theatre

9:30 P.M.

$6

Be quizzed on horror and non-horror films. Halloween costumes encouraged and rewarded.

Community

The Pumpkin Patch

Sauvie Island

9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Prices vary

Go out and pick your pumpkin to carve, decorate or just leave out for Halloween.