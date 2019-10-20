Events Calendar Oct. 22–28

Tuesday, Oct. 22
Art
OMSI
$15
9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
See art and science come together through 3D displays of specimens from around the world.
Music
Wage War, Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Dayseeker
Hawthorne Theatre
7 p.m.
$18
Mosh all night to metalcore.
Film & Theatre
Grindhouse Film Festival: ‘The Burning’
Hollywood Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$9
A 1981 film directed by Tony Maylam where revenge with hedge clippers is among summer campers.
Community
QuarterWorld
4–9 p.m.
$3
A musical Tesla Coil, Tessi, provides you with music through technology blaring out sounds as loud as Monster Truck shows.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Art
Roseland Theater
7 p.m.
$25 Presale, $35 at door
RAW, an international arts organization, allows you to experience multiple forms of art, from a pop-up gallery to vendor booths to live performances.
Music
Crystal Ballroom
8:30 p.m.
$35
Danish pop band who brought you “7 Years” and previous The Voice contestant come together to give their fans a night they will never forget.
Film & Theatre
‘Arrival’
OMSI
8 p.m.
$7
Numerous spacecrafts appear from around the world, so it is up to the military to contact alien lifeforms.
Community
Veterans Memorial Coliseum
7–10 p.m.
$20
Experience four haunted houses, each one unique to its theme.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Art
Portland State White Gallery
Noon–5 p.m.
Free
PSU alumni and local Portland Artist Olivia Kincaid takes contemporary portraiture in different ways to relate to family systems.
Music
Veterans Memorial Coliseum
8 p.m.
$31–145
Throwback to an unwritten “Love Song.”
Film & Theatre
Portland Chinatown Museum
5:30–7 p.m.
$15
A documentary reflecting on the consequences of Asian American stereotypes, followed by a discussion with producer Darby Li Po Price.
Community
PSU Rec Center
5–7 p.m.
Free
All body-positive people are welcome to climb together and create a community.
Friday, Oct. 25
Art
Camera Work Gallery
9 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free
Artist Karen Klinedinst from Baltimore is an exploring photographer of nature, place and the environment.
Music
Wonder Ballroom
8 p.m.
$20
Folk-infused music that will get you moving to the beat of the drums.
Film & Theatre
Lloyd Center Mall
7–9:30 p.m.
$20 + fees
Encounter the seasonal scares The Reformers will give you in their latest production.
Community
100 SE Alder Street
4–11 p.m.
Free
Over 100 vendors will be present, including music, merchants, drinks, food, art and community.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Art
The Freakybuttrue Peculiarium and Museum
10 a.m.–7 p.m.
$5
The different, unique arts are created out of imagination, or even nightmares!
Music
Roseland Theater
8 p.m.
$22
Listen to some reggae from Orange County, California.
Film & Theatre
‘Me…Jane’
Newmark Theatre
5–6:30 p.m.
$15–34
Imagination of a child teaches even adults.
Community
‘Stranger Things’ Haunted Corn Maze
Bella Organic Pumpkin Patch & Winery
Opens at dark
$20
This Netflix show inspired haunted corn maze will get you running from spooky things all while having to avoid Demogorgons.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Art
Portland Art Museum
10 a.m.–5 p.m.
$17 w/ student ID
This exhibit shows around 20 works of art donated by Melvin “Pete” Mark Jr. (1926–2017) and his wife Mary Kridel Mark (1930–2008).
Music
Shovels & Rope and John Paul White
Crystal Ballroom
8:30 p.m.
$30
A folk/acoustic band that will get you all in your feels.
Film & Theatre
Hollywood Theatre
9:45 p.m.
$7 w/ student ID
This 1974 film will get you in the Halloween spirit.
Community
Mittleman Jewish Community Center
1–4 p.m.
Free
All ages, religions, ethnicities, genders and more will come together to create kindness tokens that will be taken home and then can be given away as acts of kindness.
Monday, Oct. 28
Art
Paint Nite: Choose Your Fall Design
Bethany Public House
7 p.m.
$43
Get crafty with friends as you go from blank canvas to your own unique masterpiece.
Music
Wonder Ballroom
8 p.m.
$25
Easy-going pop vibes to start off the school week.
Film & Theatre
Hollywood Theatre
9:30 P.M.
$6
Be quizzed on horror and non-horror films. Halloween costumes encouraged and rewarded.
Community
Sauvie Island
9 a.m.–6 p.m.
Prices vary
Go out and pick your pumpkin to carve, decorate or just leave out for Halloween.