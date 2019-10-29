Events Calendar Oct. 29–Nov. 4

Tue, Oct. 29
Art
Outlet
5:30–8:30 p.m.
$25
Talk, draw and write poems for or about ghosts.
Music
Revolution Hall
8 p.m.
$35, 21+
Bring your “Pocketful of Sunshine” with love for Natasha Bedingfield.
Film & Theatre
Newmark Theatre
7 p.m.
$49.50
Join Middleditch and Ben Schwartz in an improv comedy that will keep you laughing all night long.
Community
Holocene
$10, 21+
A place to feel like you are still 18, this is an event to sing along to all your favorite late ‘90s and ‘00s emo music.
Wed, Oct. 30
Art
Vine Gogh Artist Bar
6:30–9 p.m.
$35, 21+
A Halloween painting night of “Starry Nightmare,” all materials provided.
Music
Mississippi Studios
9:30 P.M.
$30, 21+
Portland native and PSU alumni Haley Heyndrickx brings indie folk back to her hometown.
Film & Theatre
CREATURE FEATURE: B-Movie Comedy From Beyond The Grave
Kickstand Comedy Space
7:30 p.m.
$5
Not only is this improv spooky, but it will also give you something to laugh along to.
Community
OMSI
6 p.m.
$15–35, 21+
Celebrate Halloween with goblins, ghosts and drinks.
Thu, October 31
Art
Halloween Night! Free and Open Modeling-Session!
The Ford Food and Drink Cafe
4–6:30 p.m.
Recommended $1-2 tip
Sketch some models and hold a pose on a small stage, and make sure to bring your art supplies.
Music
STRUNG OUT, The Casualties, and Cliterati
Hawthorne Theatre
$20
8 p.m.
Throwback to old school pop punk.
Film & Theatre
Clinton Street Theater
8:30 p.m.
$12
Showing of film will also include prizes, contest, goodies and more!
Community
South Waterfront Farmers Market
Elizabeth Caruthers Park
2 p.m.
Free
Catch the last South Waterfront Farmers Market of the year.
Fri, November 1
Art
Portland Art Museum
10 a.m.–8 p.m.
$20, $17 w/ student ID
A documentary presented in different art forms, this gallery shows Black men’s diverse experiences.
Music
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
8 p.m.
$39–99
“Open up your plans” to be free and not hesitate to see Jason Mraz live.
Film & Theatre
Pacific Northwest College of Art
5:30–9 p.m.
Free
Performances and exhibitions on the traditions and stories of Afro-Mexican culture.
Community
Sauvie Island
9 a.m.–6 p.m.
$3–10, depending on pumpkin size
Grab a pumpkin and decorate for fall.
Sat, November 2
Art
Community Celebration: Día de Muertos
Portland Art Museum
2–9 p.m.
$20, $17 w/ school ID
See how Mexican communities are brought together through the Day of the Dead.
Music
Roseland Theater
8 p.m.
$30
French musician and DJ comes to Portland to give the audience something to dance to.
Film & Theatre
Hollywood Theatre
7 p.m.
$15
At its 40th anniversary, a double feature of these horror films will take you back to 1979 and 1988.
Community
East Portland Eagle Lodge
Noon–6 p.m.
$1
Buy, sell and trade comics.
Sun, November 3
Art
Miller Hall, World Forestry Center
10 a.m.–4 p.m.
$7
With over 350 works of art, the nature-inspired work are presented in different forms.
Music
Bossanova Ballroom
6:30–11 p.m.
$21
An emo/indie rock band since the 2000’s brings relatable lyrics to the stage.
Film & Theatre:
Alberta Rose Theatre
3 p.m.
$30
The Saloon Ensemble performs live onstage the Danny Elfman score with sing-a-longs and more.
Community:
Cedar Hills Recreation Center
1–6 p.m.
Free
Food carts, shows, vendors and more with a sneak peek at GiGi’s Playhouse Down syndrome Achievement Center.
Mon, November 4
Art
Paint Night: Galaxy Wisdom Tree
Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub
7 p.m.
$37
Bring out your inner artist and create a masterpiece starting with a fresh, blank canvas.
Music:
McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
8 p.m.
$29
Pop rock musician, singer and songwriter also gives off indie vibes and brings it to Portland.
Film & Theatre
Hollywood Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$9
A stage meets screen series, this film shows Ofelia, an 11-year-old who must deal with her mother’s new sadistic man.
Community
University of Oregon’s Historic White Stag Building
Noon–7:30 p.m.
Donation
A conference of sisterhood with a space for women to uphold each other and share their own struggles.