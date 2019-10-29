Events Calendar Oct. 29–Nov. 4

Tue, Oct. 29

Art

How to Draw a Ghost

Outlet

5:30–8:30 p.m.

$25

Talk, draw and write poems for or about ghosts.

Music

Natasha Bedingfield

Revolution Hall

8 p.m.

$35, 21+

Bring your “Pocketful of Sunshine” with love for Natasha Bedingfield.

Film & Theatre

Middleditch & Schwartz

Newmark Theatre

7 p.m.

$49.50

Join Middleditch and Ben Schwartz in an improv comedy that will keep you laughing all night long.

Community

Emo Nite

Holocene

$10, 21+

A place to feel like you are still 18, this is an event to sing along to all your favorite late ‘90s and ‘00s emo music.

Wed, Oct. 30

Art

Starry Nightmare

Vine Gogh Artist Bar

6:30–9 p.m.

$35, 21+

A Halloween painting night of “Starry Nightmare,” all materials provided.

Music

Haley Heyndrickx

Mississippi Studios

9:30 P.M.

$30, 21+

Portland native and PSU alumni Haley Heyndrickx brings indie folk back to her hometown.

Film & Theatre

CREATURE FEATURE: B-Movie Comedy From Beyond The Grave

Kickstand Comedy Space

7:30 p.m.

$5

Not only is this improv spooky, but it will also give you something to laugh along to.

Community

OMSI After Dark: Spirits

OMSI

6 p.m.

$15–35, 21+

Celebrate Halloween with goblins, ghosts and drinks.

Thu, October 31

Art

Halloween Night! Free and Open Modeling-Session!

The Ford Food and Drink Cafe

4–6:30 p.m.

Recommended $1-2 tip

Sketch some models and hold a pose on a small stage, and make sure to bring your art supplies.

Music

STRUNG OUT, The Casualties, and Cliterati

Hawthorne Theatre

$20

8 p.m.

Throwback to old school pop punk.

Film & Theatre

‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’

Clinton Street Theater

8:30 p.m.

$12

Showing of film will also include prizes, contest, goodies and more!

Community

South Waterfront Farmers Market

Elizabeth Caruthers Park

2 p.m.

Free

Catch the last South Waterfront Farmers Market of the year.

Fri, November 1

Art

Question Bridge: Black Males

Portland Art Museum

10 a.m.–8 p.m.

$20, $17 w/ student ID

A documentary presented in different art forms, this gallery shows Black men’s diverse experiences.

Music

Jason Mraz

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

8 p.m.

$39–99

“Open up your plans” to be free and not hesitate to see Jason Mraz live.

Film & Theatre

‘La Costa Chica’

Pacific Northwest College of Art

5:30–9 p.m.

Free

Performances and exhibitions on the traditions and stories of Afro-Mexican culture.

Community

The Pumpkin Patch

Sauvie Island

9 a.m.–6 p.m.

$3–10, depending on pumpkin size

Grab a pumpkin and decorate for fall.

Sat, November 2

Art

Community Celebration: Día de Muertos

Portland Art Museum

2–9 p.m.

$20, $17 w/ school ID

See how Mexican communities are brought together through the Day of the Dead.

Music

Madeon

Roseland Theater

8 p.m.

$30

French musician and DJ comes to Portland to give the audience something to dance to.

Film & Theatre

‘PHANTASM’/‘PHANTASM 2’

Hollywood Theatre

7 p.m.

$15

At its 40th anniversary, a double feature of these horror films will take you back to 1979 and 1988.

Community

Frankenstein’s Comicbook Swap

East Portland Eagle Lodge

Noon–6 p.m.

$1

Buy, sell and trade comics.

Sun, November 3

Art

Sitka Art Invitational

Miller Hall, World Forestry Center

10 a.m.–4 p.m.

$7

With over 350 works of art, the nature-inspired work are presented in different forms.

Music

Tiny Moving Parts

Bossanova Ballroom

6:30–11 p.m.

$21

An emo/indie rock band since the 2000’s brings relatable lyrics to the stage.

Film & Theatre:

The Nitemare B4 Xmas

Alberta Rose Theatre

3 p.m.

$30

The Saloon Ensemble performs live onstage the Danny Elfman score with sing-a-longs and more.

Community:

Family Fall Festival

Cedar Hills Recreation Center

1–6 p.m.

Free

Food carts, shows, vendors and more with a sneak peek at GiGi’s Playhouse Down syndrome Achievement Center.

Mon, November 4

Art

Paint Night: Galaxy Wisdom Tree

Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub

7 p.m.

$37

Bring out your inner artist and create a masterpiece starting with a fresh, blank canvas.

Music:

Bishop Briggs

McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

8 p.m.

$29

Pop rock musician, singer and songwriter also gives off indie vibes and brings it to Portland.

Film & Theatre

‘Pan’s Labyrinth’

Hollywood Theatre

7:30 p.m.

$9

A stage meets screen series, this film shows Ofelia, an 11-year-old who must deal with her mother’s new sadistic man.

Community

Real Life Conference

University of Oregon’s Historic White Stag Building

Noon–7:30 p.m.

Donation

A conference of sisterhood with a space for women to uphold each other and share their own struggles.