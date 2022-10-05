Events Calendar October 5–11

A conversation about the weirdness and protests of Portland

A showcase of comedians that have taken a class to develop five minutes of material

Learn important skills and techniques to become an efficient, knowledgeable and thoughtful cook. Geared toward beginner/intermediate cooks.

“Each month, read one book that supports our visions and goals then join us for snacks and a lively discussion!”

October Book Club: The Power of the Habit by Charles Duhigg

Rob Anderson performs original music, comedic presentations and personal stories he’s kept far from the Internet

Explore AI in today’s brand landscape through a series of playful activities. No code skills or AI knowledge required.

Fri, Oct. 7

The House That Haunts Us All!

AFRU Gallery

7 p.m.

Free

A show of the classic Halloween houses we all loved going to when we were young—when Halloween was REAL fun!

Blood Red Shoes

Holoscene

5 p.m.

$18

Music that has been called too heavy for the indie scene, too punk for the pop kids, too melodic for the hipster punks and too danceable for the hard rockers

Little Shop of Horrors

Theatre in the Grove

7:30 p.m.

$18

Opening night of the play about an exotic plant with a mysterious craving for fresh blood



