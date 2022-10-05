PSU Vanguard Shield Icon

Events Calendar October 5–11

 

Art

Music

Film/Theater

Community

Wed, Oct. 5

Kitchen Essentials


Cookshop, 2627 SE Clinton St


9 a.m.–12 p.m.


$400


Learn important skills and techniques to become an efficient, knowledgeable and thoughtful cook. Geared toward beginner/intermediate cooks.

The Paper Kites


Aladdin Theater


8 p.m.


$30


Alternative/indie music from New York

HCA Stand-Up 101 Graduation Showcase


Helium Comedy Club


8 p.m.


$12


A showcase of comedians that have taken a class to develop five minutes of material

The War Zone 20192022


Starbucks, 720 SW Broadway


11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.


$35


A conversation about the weirdness and protests of Portland

Thurs, Oct. 6

Robo Boogie Creative Workshop


Evolve, 2905 NE Prescott St


5:30–8:30 p.m.


$45


Explore AI in today’s brand landscape through a series of playful activities. No code skills or AI knowledge required.

Todd Snider


Revolution Hall


8 p.m.


$30 


Music that incorporates folk, rock, blues, alt country and funk

Rob Anderson


Mississippi Studios


10 p.m.


$25


Rob Anderson performs original music, comedic presentations and personal stories he’s kept far from the Internet

October Book Club: The Power of the Habit by Charles Duhigg


BHHS East Portland


12 p.m.


Free


“Each month, read one book that supports our visions and goals then join us for snacks and a lively discussion!”

Fri, Oct. 7

The House That Haunts Us All!


AFRU Gallery


7 p.m.


Free


A show of the classic Halloween houses we all loved going to when we were young—when Halloween was REAL fun!

Blood Red Shoes


Holoscene 


5 p.m.


$18


Music that has been called too heavy for the indie scene, too punk for the pop kids, too melodic for the hipster punks and too danceable for the hard rockers

Little Shop of Horrors


Theatre in the Grove


7:30 p.m.


$18


Opening night of the play about an exotic plant with a mysterious craving for fresh blood

Fearlandia Haunted House


Fearlandia


7–10 p.m.


$20


The Capital City of Fear is back with a new location and two new themes: Night Terrors and Carn-Evil

Sat, Oct. 8

Bead & Creative Arts Festival


Double Tree by Hilton near Lloyd Center


10 a.m.–6 p.m.


$5


A sale featuring 70–80 artisan vendors

Yellow Ostrich


Bunk Bar


9 p.m.


$15


American indie rock from Brooklyn

Midsummer Night’s Dream


Keller Auditorium


7:30 p.m.


$30


Watch a classic performance with a beloved score performed live by the OBT Orchestra

Cascade Cars and Coffee


Best Buy Cascade Station


8–10 a.m. 


Free


Come support local businesses and check out cars of all makes and models, stock and modified

Sun, Oct. 9

Make your own herbal product series: Skincare


The Herb Shoppe 


3–4:30 p.m.


$50


Indulge in natural skin & hair care with the help of plants

Diplo


Bridge City Block Party


2 p.m.


$60


Electric dance music from one of the most dynamic forces in music today

H.P. Lovecraft Film Festival


Hollywood Theatre


1–11 p.m.


Watch short and feature films from Lovecraft with special guest Jeffrey Combs

Jantzen Beach Carousel Pop-Up


Portland Expo Center


12 p.m.


Learn about the carousel’s past and our exciting plans for its future

Mon, Oct. 10

AutobiographicaDevising for Solo Performance


The Armory: Vigeland Rehearsal Hall


6–8 p.m.


$180


This workshop is for femme-identified people. Learn to take pieces of your life and turn it into a performance.

Atmosphere


Roseland Theater 


8 p.m.


$35


Hip hop/rap music

It’s Gonna Be Okay


Eastburn Public House


8 p.m. 


Free


A showcase of local Portland comedians

Trivia Monday


Automatic Bar


7–9 p.m.


Free


Play trivia in teams and place top three to win prizes!

Tues, Oct. 11

Learn and Play Go


Alder Commons


6–9 p.m.


Free


Join a game and play—or learn to play—the ancient board game of Go

Citizen


Aladdin Theater


7:30 p.m.


$24


American rock band from SE Michigan and NW Ohio

Comedy Open Mic


Suki’s Bar


9 p.m.


Free


Watch people perform stand up comedy, or try yourself! Sign ups start at 8:45 p.m.

Portland Independent and Private School Fair


OMSI


5:30 p.m.


Free


Meet with 21 local schools and learn about their extraordinary teachers, small class sizes and collaborative learning environments

 

 

