Events Calendar October 5–11

|
Art
|
Music
|
Film/Theater
|
Community
|
Wed, Oct. 5
|
Kitchen Essentials
Cookshop, 2627 SE Clinton St
9 a.m.–12 p.m.
$400
Learn important skills and techniques to become an efficient, knowledgeable and thoughtful cook. Geared toward beginner/intermediate cooks.
|
The Paper Kites
Aladdin Theater
8 p.m.
$30
Alternative/indie music from New York
|
HCA Stand-Up 101 Graduation Showcase
Helium Comedy Club
8 p.m.
$12
A showcase of comedians that have taken a class to develop five minutes of material
|
The War Zone 2019–2022
Starbucks, 720 SW Broadway
11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
$35
A conversation about the weirdness and protests of Portland
|
Thurs, Oct. 6
|
Robo Boogie Creative Workshop
Evolve, 2905 NE Prescott St
5:30–8:30 p.m.
$45
Explore AI in today’s brand landscape through a series of playful activities. No code skills or AI knowledge required.
|
Todd Snider
Revolution Hall
8 p.m.
$30
Music that incorporates folk, rock, blues, alt country and funk
|
Rob Anderson
Mississippi Studios
10 p.m.
$25
Rob Anderson performs original music, comedic presentations and personal stories he’s kept far from the Internet
|
October Book Club: The Power of the Habit by Charles Duhigg
BHHS East Portland
12 p.m.
Free
“Each month, read one book that supports our visions and goals then join us for snacks and a lively discussion!”
|
Fri, Oct. 7
|
The House That Haunts Us All!
AFRU Gallery
7 p.m.
Free
A show of the classic Halloween houses we all loved going to when we were young—when Halloween was REAL fun!
|
Blood Red Shoes
Holoscene
5 p.m.
$18
Music that has been called too heavy for the indie scene, too punk for the pop kids, too melodic for the hipster punks and too danceable for the hard rockers
|
Little Shop of Horrors
Theatre in the Grove
7:30 p.m.
$18
Opening night of the play about an exotic plant with a mysterious craving for fresh blood
|
Fearlandia Haunted House
Fearlandia
7–10 p.m.
$20
The Capital City of Fear is back with a new location and two new themes: Night Terrors and Carn-Evil
|
Sat, Oct. 8
|
Bead & Creative Arts Festival
Double Tree by Hilton near Lloyd Center
10 a.m.–6 p.m.
$5
A sale featuring 70–80 artisan vendors
|
Yellow Ostrich
Bunk Bar
9 p.m.
$15
American indie rock from Brooklyn
|
Midsummer Night’s Dream
Keller Auditorium
7:30 p.m.
$30
Watch a classic performance with a beloved score performed live by the OBT Orchestra
|
Cascade Cars and Coffee
Best Buy Cascade Station
8–10 a.m.
Free
Come support local businesses and check out cars of all makes and models, stock and modified
|
Sun, Oct. 9
|
Make your own herbal product series: Skincare
The Herb Shoppe
3–4:30 p.m.
$50
Indulge in natural skin & hair care with the help of plants
|
Diplo
Bridge City Block Party
2 p.m.
$60
Electric dance music from one of the most dynamic forces in music today
|
H.P. Lovecraft Film Festival
Hollywood Theatre
1–11 p.m.
Watch short and feature films from Lovecraft with special guest Jeffrey Combs
|
Jantzen Beach Carousel Pop-Up
Portland Expo Center
12 p.m.
Learn about the carousel’s past and our exciting plans for its future
|
Mon, Oct. 10
|
AutobiographicaDevising for Solo Performance
The Armory: Vigeland Rehearsal Hall
6–8 p.m.
$180
This workshop is for femme-identified people. Learn to take pieces of your life and turn it into a performance.
|
Atmosphere
Roseland Theater
8 p.m.
$35
Hip hop/rap music
|
It’s Gonna Be Okay
Eastburn Public House
8 p.m.
Free
A showcase of local Portland comedians
|
Trivia Monday
Automatic Bar
7–9 p.m.
Free
Play trivia in teams and place top three to win prizes!
|
Tues, Oct. 11
|
Learn and Play Go
Alder Commons
6–9 p.m.
Free
Join a game and play—or learn to play—the ancient board game of Go
|
Citizen
Aladdin Theater
7:30 p.m.
$24
American rock band from SE Michigan and NW Ohio
|
Comedy Open Mic
Suki’s Bar
9 p.m.
Free
Watch people perform stand up comedy, or try yourself! Sign ups start at 8:45 p.m.
|
Portland Independent and Private School Fair
OMSI
5:30 p.m.
Free
Meet with 21 local schools and learn about their extraordinary teachers, small class sizes and collaborative learning environments
|
