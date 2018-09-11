Events Calendar Sept. 11-17

Tuesday 9/11

Politics

Resist Trump Tuesday at Senator Wyden’s in Portland

911 NE 11th Ave.

11:30 a.m.

It’s 9/11 and Sen. Wyden’s, D-Ore., office is located at 911 NE 11th. Resist Trump Tuesday may happen every week, but today is Patriot Day, and it’s super easy to remember the address. Meet with Wyden’s staff, and learn what’s happening with the resistance.

Craft Class

Modern Macrame Mobile Workshop

Modern Macrame Studio

6 p.m.

$150

Learn to make a Summer Solstice mobile from rope, hoops and beads with rising-star designer Emily Katz, leader of the macramé craft revival. Modern macrame is swoon-worthy beautiful, and there’s a lot of instagram love for Katz’s immaculately styled take on bohemian home decor to prove it.

Community

Next Level Polyamory

SE Uplift

7 p.m.

$100+

This is the second in a four-week series by Portland Underground Graduate School. Learn all about healthy non-monogamy and New Relationship Energy in the city where, according to The Guardian, “you can’t throw a stone without finding a poly relationship.”

Cannabis

Edibles 101 with Junior Burdett

Oregon’s Finest: Convention Center Dispensary

6 p.m.

Free

21+

Portland is also the city where you can’t throw a stone without hitting a weed store, and for those who prefer to eat their cannabis, there’s no shortage of medicated mints, marshmallows, gummies, crackers, vegan butters and even coffee beans for sale. Whatever happened to good old homemade pot brownies? Get back to basics with this free crash course on handcrafted edibles.

Wednesday 9/12

Lecture

Joshua Beckman: On The Porous Experience of Poems in Physical and Imaginative Space

Literary Arts

7 p.m.

$40

Joshua Beckman, editor-in-chief of Wave Books, spent 2014 giving talks around the country about poetry for the Bagley Wright Lecture Series. He will speak about the experience of making poetry and the social dynamics between poet and audience.

Workshop

Chinese Herbal First Aid, A Hands-On Workshop

The Herb Shoppe

7 p.m.

$40

Learn to make so-called herbal ice in this introduction to Chinese herbal medicine with Suzanne Chi, a practitioner of acupuncture and Chinese medicine.

Film

The Nerd Out presents Cosplay & Movie Night

The Nerd Out

8 p.m.

It’s Northwest Star Trek Week! Celebrate with a Star Trek cosplay contest, Star Trek-themed drinks, and a showing of Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home at 8:30 p.m. (there be whales here!)

Thursday 9/13

Craft Class

St. Johns Bridge at Iron Horse

Iron Horse Restaurant

6:30 p.m.

$35

Feast on Mexican food while creating your own 16×20 acrylic-on-canvas painting of Portland’s Gothic icon, the St. John’s Bridge. All materials—including party platters and a festive atmosphere—will be provided, and you’ll finish your painting in one evening. Presented by Free to Be Art.

Art

Whimsy In Color

PSU’s Littman Gallery

6 p.m.

Encaustic paintings by Karl W. Kaiser and ceramic works by Sara Swink. Kaiser’s juicy swaths of color and Rothko-esque horizontal geometry evoke vivid sunsets after brilliant days at the beach, while the physical quality of encaustic (hot wax) adds dimensional layers of candy stripes that protrude from the canvas in unexpected ways.

Music

Tegan & Sara Tribute Night

McMenamins Al’s Den

7 p.m.

Free

21+

Local songwriters Bad Wolf Bay, Amy Bleu, and When We Met play their favorite songs by Canadian indie pop twins Tegan & Sara.

Friday 9/14

Film

Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin (2018)

NW Film Center

7:30 p.m.

$13 w/ PSU ID

Ursula K. Le Guin (1929–2018) was a Portland treasure. A pioneering woman in the male-dominated sci-fi genre, her gender-bending and anti-capitalist novels have won numerous awards and are taught in college classrooms. Get there at 6 p.m. for a reception in the courtyard, and stick around for a post-show Q-&-A with Director Arwen Curry. Also showing Saturday and Sunday.

Music

BlackGummy

No Vacancy Lounge

9 p.m.

$15

The mysterious story surrounding BlackGummy involves an L.A. music producer’s trip to the Middle East and Asia and the discovery of an alien idol who fused with the explorer to become a powerful force of dark industrial/techno originality.

Film

Fags in the Fast Lane (2017)

Clinton Street Theater

11 p.m.

$7

This over-the-top psychedelic gay superhero camp classic from Australia is described by Josh Sinbad Collins as “a welcome poke at our ever-increasingly PC world.”

Saturday 9/15

Art

Portland Mini Maker Faire 2018

OMSI

9:30 a.m.

$16

Meet the makers, masterminds and mad scientists of Portland at this showcase of DIY ingenuity and technological inventiveness. Robots, 3D printing, hands-on activities, art, and did we mention robots? Whether you love steampunk or Star Wars, there’s something here for the geeky kid in you.

Festival

Mexicadelia PDX

Dig A Pony

4 p.m.

Free

This “genre-be-damned” festival from Guadalajara, Mexico kicks off tonight and continues Sunday. Also at Rontoms (free) and Monday at Mississippi Studios ($5 cover). Sales of a compilation cassette tape will benefit local immigrant rights advocacy group Pueblo Unido PDX.

Theater

The Color Purple (the musical)

Portland Center Stage at the Armory

7:30 p.m.

$25–57

Tony-award winning musical based on the Pulitzer Prize winning novel by Alice Walker.

Classical Music

Queer Opera Experience Debut Concert

Lincoln Hall Studio Theater

7:30 p.m.

$10

Seven women sing opera with a queer twist: Roles are not based on gender. From Mozart to Leonard Bernstein, the opera will be made “hella gay,” as cast member Samantha Peters puts it.

Rock Music

Latter Day Skanks Single Release w/ Utility & Ghost Ring

Starday Tavern

8 p.m.

Free

21+

Your post-Queer Opera date: Head out to a dive bar on Southeast Foster for an unorthodox onslaught of sweet, catchy blasphemy from those crossdressing, hard-rocking ex-Mormon punks The Latter Day Skanks.

Sunday 9/16

Film

Sing-A-Long Sound of Music (1965)

Cinema 21

2 p.m.

$15

Costume contest! Interactive fun pack! Lyrics on the screen so you can trill along with Julie Andrews and all those blond-haired kids as they bravely resist the Nazi takeover of Austria, singing all the way.

Fashion

4th Annual Unchain the Fashion: Alt/Goth/Fantasy Design Showcase

Star Theater

8 p.m.

$5

21+

Blacklickorish Latex, Mutiny Apparel, Screamvina Designs and Splatter Sportswear are just a few of the local brands showing off their scary, sexy clothing lines. Find corsets, fascinators, bat wings, makeup artists and models. The evening ends with HIVE dance party.

Music

The Variants/Bryan James/The Junebugs/Pauly Creep-O/Bip

Twilight Cafe & Bar

8 p.m.

$7

Queer frontier rock, high-energy folk rock, creepy cellos and more.

Theater

Mortified Portland

Alberta Rose Theatre

7 p.m.

$16–23

18+

Real life Portlanders share their most mortifying childhood artifacts on stage, as seen in the Netflix documentary Mortified Nation.

Monday 9/17

Film

The Smallest Show on Earth (1957)

Portland Art Museum

8 p.m.

$35–65

21+

This classic British black and white comedy chronicles the struggles and surprises in the life of a mom and pop cinema. Imported 35mm print.

Music

The Zombies

Revolution Hall

8 p.m.

$35–65

21+

It’s the time of the season for the British Invasion! The band includes original 1960s members Colin Blunstone (lead vocals) and Rod Argent (keyboards & vocals). Southern soulstress Liz Brasher opens.

Nightlife

Dirty Mondays

Dirty Nightclub

10 p.m.

21+

There aren’t a lot of Monday nights left before fall term starts, and you’re going to want your head clear for that Tuesday morning foreign language class, so now’s the time for Dirty Mondays. The drinks will be flowing and the dance floor throbbing to new hip-hop tracks. Hosted by Dirty Mondays and Dirty Nightlife.