Events – November 23-26, 2022

 

Art

Music

Film/Theater

Community

Wed, Nov. 23

Mt. Hood


Bottle & Bottega


11 a.m.


$42


Learn to paint Mt. Hood with instruction from an artist, while drinking mimosas

Sol


Doug Fir


8 p.m.


$17


Sol rose to number one in 2012 on the iTunes hip-hop chart

Arrowood Open Mic


Arrowood


8 p.m.


Free


Open mic stand-up comedy with four-minute sets

2022 Harvest Festival


Shemanski Park


10 a.m.


Free


Shop for baked goods and artisanal food products, with art and live music

Thurs, Nov. 24

Crafting Circle


Ritual Dyes


4 p.m.


Free


Meet other crafters and work collectively and independently on yarn projects

Hanz Araki


Mississippi Studios


7 p.m.


$22


Flutist, whistle player and singer considered one of the most talented Irish musicians in the U.S. today

The Real Comedy Spot


Kelly’s Olympian


5:30 p.m.


Free


Live comedy open mic with four-minute stand-up sets, hosted by Hyjinx

The Juicy Jam


Sweet N’ Juicy


7 p.m.


Free


Discover people to jam with—instrumentalists can be the backing band to songwriters

Fri, Nov. 25

Gorge-ous


Bottle & Bottega


1:30 p.m.


$42


Learn to paint a beautiful gorge from inside a studio, with instruction from an artist

The Next Waltz


Alberta Rose Theatre


8 p.m.


$35


A stellar lineup of Portland all-stars playing the music from The Band’s final concert

Tesla City Stories


1422 SW 11th Ave


7:30 p.m.


$20


Vintage radio comedy and drama live on stage, with live music and prizes

Kids Open Mic


Hammer and Jacks


5 p.m.


Free


Low-stakes place for your child to perform a song, a joke or a poem

Sat, Nov. 26

Geek the Halls 2022


DoubleTree Hotel (Lloyd Center)


10a.m.–5 p.m.


Free


80+ local artists with gifts for each and every nerd in your life

Modest Mouse


McMenamins Crystal Ballroom


8 p.m.


$50


An alternative rock band formed in 1992, known for musical idiosyncrasy and darkly comical lyrics

The Traveler


5th Avenue Cinema


7 & 9:30 p.m.


Free for students/$7 general admission


A 1974 Iranian film about a troubled boy that wants to see a soccer game

Drop-In Pickleball


Friendly House


12:30 p.m.


$5


A paddle sport for two to four players that combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis

Sun, Nov. 27

Dioramas Crafternoon


SCRAP PDX


2 p.m.


$7.50


Turn box lids into little tableaus, featuring collage bits, fabric, mini figurines and fake plants

Bugs Bunny at the Symphony


Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall


2 p.m.


$30+


A projection of a dozen iconic Looney Tunes while the Oregon Symphony plays their classical scores live

Portland’s Singing Christmas Tree


Sunset Church


2 & 6 p.m.


$27+


Let Christmas come alive as the 300-voice choir creates an extravaganza for the whole family

HighVIBE Cannabis Flow


7384b SE Milwaukie Ave


7 p.m.


$35


Go deeper into the emotional experience of yoga with cannabis inspired music & yoga flow

Mon, Nov. 28

Messy Art: Explore!


Sellwood Community House


10:15 a.m.


$15


Self-expression through adult-child interaction. Discover a world of endless imagination!

Steve Vai


Roseland Theater


8 p.m.


$40


Rock guitarist, composer, songwriter, producer and three-time Grammy Award-winning artist 

The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show


Embassy Suites – Downtown


6 p.m.


$67.95


Tackle a challenging crime while you feast on a fantastic dinner

Intro to Meditation


1404 SE 25th Ave


7 p.m.


Free


Practice sitting, standing and walking meditation with techniques focusing on breath and body

Tues, Nov. 29

Mixed Media Skulls Class


Earth Space PDX


6:30 p.m.


$55


Students will learn how to use watercolor and other media to create stylistic skull art 

Peach Pit


McMenamins Crystal Ballroom


8 p.m.


$120


The alternative indie/rock band  describe their own music as “chewed bubblegum pop”

The Montavilla Mic


Montavilla Station


7 p.m.


Free


Live comedy open mic with five-minute sets and music, hosted by Lucas Copp

Storytime 


Green Bean Books


11 a.m.


Free


Live illustrated book reading for children at a bookstore. Wearing a mask is required.

 