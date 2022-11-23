Events – November 23-26, 2022

Shop for baked goods and artisanal food products, with art and live music

Sol rose to number one in 2012 on the iTunes hip-hop chart

Learn to paint Mt. Hood with instruction from an artist, while drinking mimosas

Discover people to jam with—instrumentalists can be the backing band to songwriters

Live comedy open mic with four-minute stand-up sets, hosted by Hyjinx

Flutist, whistle player and singer considered one of the most talented Irish musicians in the U.S. today

Meet other crafters and work collectively and independently on yarn projects

Low-stakes place for your child to perform a song, a joke or a poem

Vintage radio comedy and drama live on stage, with live music and prizes

A stellar lineup of Portland all-stars playing the music from The Band’s final concert

Learn to paint a beautiful gorge from inside a studio, with instruction from an artist

A paddle sport for two to four players that combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis

A 1974 Iranian film about a troubled boy that wants to see a soccer game

An alternative rock band formed in 1992, known for musical idiosyncrasy and darkly comical lyrics

80+ local artists with gifts for each and every nerd in your life

Go deeper into the emotional experience of yoga with cannabis inspired music & yoga flow

Let Christmas come alive as the 300-voice choir creates an extravaganza for the whole family

A projection of a dozen iconic Looney Tunes while the Oregon Symphony plays their classical scores live

Turn box lids into little tableaus, featuring collage bits, fabric, mini figurines and fake plants

Practice sitting, standing and walking meditation with techniques focusing on breath and body

Tackle a challenging crime while you feast on a fantastic dinner

Self-expression through adult-child interaction. Discover a world of endless imagination!

Tues, Nov. 29

Mixed Media Skulls Class

Earth Space PDX

6:30 p.m.

$55

Students will learn how to use watercolor and other media to create stylistic skull art

Peach Pit

McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

8 p.m.

$120

The alternative indie/rock band describe their own music as “chewed bubblegum pop”

The Montavilla Mic

Montavilla Station

7 p.m.

Free

Live comedy open mic with five-minute sets and music, hosted by Lucas Copp