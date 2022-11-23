Events – November 23-26, 2022

|
Art
|
Music
|
Film/Theater
|
Community
|
Wed, Nov. 23
|
Mt. Hood
Bottle & Bottega
11 a.m.
$42
Learn to paint Mt. Hood with instruction from an artist, while drinking mimosas
|
Sol
Doug Fir
8 p.m.
$17
Sol rose to number one in 2012 on the iTunes hip-hop chart
|
Arrowood Open Mic
Arrowood
8 p.m.
Free
Open mic stand-up comedy with four-minute sets
|
2022 Harvest Festival
Shemanski Park
10 a.m.
Free
Shop for baked goods and artisanal food products, with art and live music
|
Thurs, Nov. 24
|
Crafting Circle
Ritual Dyes
4 p.m.
Free
Meet other crafters and work collectively and independently on yarn projects
|
Hanz Araki
Mississippi Studios
7 p.m.
$22
Flutist, whistle player and singer considered one of the most talented Irish musicians in the U.S. today
|
The Real Comedy Spot
Kelly’s Olympian
5:30 p.m.
Free
Live comedy open mic with four-minute stand-up sets, hosted by Hyjinx
|
The Juicy Jam
Sweet N’ Juicy
7 p.m.
Free
Discover people to jam with—instrumentalists can be the backing band to songwriters
|
Fri, Nov. 25
|
Gorge-ous
Bottle & Bottega
1:30 p.m.
$42
Learn to paint a beautiful gorge from inside a studio, with instruction from an artist
|
The Next Waltz
Alberta Rose Theatre
8 p.m.
$35
A stellar lineup of Portland all-stars playing the music from The Band’s final concert
|
Tesla City Stories
1422 SW 11th Ave
7:30 p.m.
$20
Vintage radio comedy and drama live on stage, with live music and prizes
|
Kids Open Mic
Hammer and Jacks
5 p.m.
Free
Low-stakes place for your child to perform a song, a joke or a poem
|
Sat, Nov. 26
|
Geek the Halls 2022
DoubleTree Hotel (Lloyd Center)
10a.m.–5 p.m.
Free
80+ local artists with gifts for each and every nerd in your life
|
Modest Mouse
McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
8 p.m.
$50
An alternative rock band formed in 1992, known for musical idiosyncrasy and darkly comical lyrics
|
The Traveler
5th Avenue Cinema
7 & 9:30 p.m.
Free for students/$7 general admission
A 1974 Iranian film about a troubled boy that wants to see a soccer game
|
Drop-In Pickleball
Friendly House
12:30 p.m.
$5
A paddle sport for two to four players that combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis
|
Sun, Nov. 27
|
Dioramas Crafternoon
SCRAP PDX
2 p.m.
$7.50
Turn box lids into little tableaus, featuring collage bits, fabric, mini figurines and fake plants
|
Bugs Bunny at the Symphony
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
2 p.m.
$30+
A projection of a dozen iconic Looney Tunes while the Oregon Symphony plays their classical scores live
|
Portland’s Singing Christmas Tree
Sunset Church
2 & 6 p.m.
$27+
Let Christmas come alive as the 300-voice choir creates an extravaganza for the whole family
|
HighVIBE Cannabis Flow
7384b SE Milwaukie Ave
7 p.m.
$35
Go deeper into the emotional experience of yoga with cannabis inspired music & yoga flow
|
Mon, Nov. 28
|
Messy Art: Explore!
Sellwood Community House
10:15 a.m.
$15
Self-expression through adult-child interaction. Discover a world of endless imagination!
|
Steve Vai
Roseland Theater
8 p.m.
$40
Rock guitarist, composer, songwriter, producer and three-time Grammy Award-winning artist
|
The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show
Embassy Suites – Downtown
6 p.m.
$67.95
Tackle a challenging crime while you feast on a fantastic dinner
|
Intro to Meditation
1404 SE 25th Ave
7 p.m.
Free
Practice sitting, standing and walking meditation with techniques focusing on breath and body
|
Tues, Nov. 29
|
Mixed Media Skulls Class
Earth Space PDX
6:30 p.m.
$55
Students will learn how to use watercolor and other media to create stylistic skull art
|
Peach Pit
McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
8 p.m.
$120
The alternative indie/rock band describe their own music as “chewed bubblegum pop”
|
The Montavilla Mic
Montavilla Station
7 p.m.
Free
Live comedy open mic with five-minute sets and music, hosted by Lucas Copp
|
Storytime
Green Bean Books
11 a.m.
Free
Live illustrated book reading for children at a bookstore. Wearing a mask is required.