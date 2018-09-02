Events Sept. 4-10

Tuesday 9/4

Crafts

Free Craft Night

Nectar Frozen Yogurt Lounge

5 p.m.

Free

It’s still summer and frozen yogurt sounds good. Have some while learning basic origami. Supplies and instruction provided by collage.

Film

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

McMenamins Mission Theater

5:30 p.m.

$4

An archaeology professor saves a precious artifact from Nazis. Heads explode. Steven Spielberg’s cult classic plays through Sunday. but the Mission will bring all the Indiana Jones sequels to its screen over the coming weeks. Plan your perfect recurring date night!

Country Dance

Honky Tonk Tuesday

Secret Society Ballroom

7 p.m.

$8

21+

Take a quick lesson, then dance the night away to live Western swing and classic country music. All levels of dance experience welcome.

Karaoke

Satanaraoke

High Water Mark Lounge

9 p.m.

Free

21+

Karaoke “for the weirdos, queers, goths, and punks.” Hosted by KJ Dungeonmaster.

Wednesday 9/5

Causes

Intersectionality, Gender and the #Metoo Conversation

YWCA of Greater Portland

3 p.m.

$10 w/ PSU ID

This facilitated discussion on gender inequity and ideas of consent is part of YWCA’s social justice training, which aims to empower women and end racism.

Music

Jujuba

Music on Main Street

5 p.m.

Free

It’s the final show of the outdoor concert series on Main Street between Southwest Broadway & Park Avenue, featuring a funky 10-piece band that blends Nigerian Afrobeat and Juju music.

Reading

Incite: Queer Writers Read

Literary Arts

7 p.m.

Explore the theme of “legacy” with readings from Jessica Wadleigh, whose hand-produced chapbooks are for sale on Etsy, and “grey-a poet” Nathan Wade Carter.

Film

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980)

The Hollywood Theater

7:30 p.m.

$7 w/ PSU ID

Sissy Spacek plays Loretta Lynn, the country star from Butcher Holler who gave us a little song called “The Pill.” Part of KBOO Radio’s 50th Anniversary Series.

Thursday 9/6

Books

The Wisdom of the Shamans: What the Ancient Masters Can Teach Us about Love and Life

New Renaissance Bookshop

6 p.m.

Toltec shaman, storyteller, best-selling author and inspirational hero Don José Ruiz will share lessons garnered from the oral traditions of his family, discuss life’s core principles and sign copies of his latest book.

Dance Battle

16th Annual TBA Festival Opening Night

Portland Institute for Contemporary Art

8 p.m.

Free

The Time-Based Art festival kicks off with a 7-to-smoke freestyle street dance battle that culminates in an epic dance party for all!

Music

J.Graves/Soft Kamikaze/Trouble Cuts

Twilight Café & Bar

8:30 p.m.

$7

21+

Local rockers J. Graves and Longview, Wash.’s Soft Kamikaze are both fronted by kickass female vocalists.

Food

Fish Tacos + Beer Takeover

World Foods Portland

9 p.m.

Pop-up seafood restaurant Hey Fish and new brewery project Wayfinder Beer take over the international grocery and deli at World Foods’ Northwest Everett location for a night of fish tacos and fun.

Friday 9/7

Community

13th Annual American Indian Day

Pioneer Courthouse Square

12 p.m.

A celebration with vendors, food, entertainment, and educational booths, sponsored by Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board, which works to improve the quality of life for Native Americans and Alaska Natives.

Comics

Rose City Comic Con

Oregon Convention Center

1 p.m.

$35–140

Oregon’s largest comics and pop culture convention kicks off Friday and goes through Sunday. Prices range from $35 for Friday only up to $140 for a premium 3-day pass. Dress in your favorite cosplay and surround yourself with comics.

Art

Brin Levinson and Beth Myrick Art Opening

The Cavern

7 p.m.

Prolific Portland stencil artist Beth Myrick is now making amazing light fixtures and murals featuring her street-smart style that intertwines vividly colored symbols with skeletons and flowers. Brin Levinson’s haunting landscapes where magical animals inhabit crumbling architecture will stir the dark recesses of the soul. Jason Rocksmore of Stumblebum and Volume Bomb Records hosts at his new-ish whiskey bar on S.E. Hawthorne.

Music

When We Met/Vigil & Thieves/The Wild Jumps

The Big Legrowlski

9 p.m.

$3

21+

3 bands for 3 bucks! In the Pearl! In a town where punk venues are rapidly disappearing, this feels like Old Portland.

Saturday 9/8

Art

Portland Open Studios Demo: Amy Stoner

Artist & Craftsman Supply SE Portland

10 a.m.

Amy Stoner is an encaustic painter and printmaker who will participate in Portland Open Studios this October. See what incredible things she can do with hot beeswax and other materials during this live demonstration.

Theater

Ann

Triangle Productions

7:30 p.m.

$15–35

Portland media icon Margie Boulé stars as legendary Texas governor Ann Richards, a human rights champion who fought for equality in her state. The New York Times called this play fiery, salty and brash.

Comedy

Potlandia’s 1st Annual Canna-Comedy Event

NW Cannabis Club

7 p.m.

$23

21+

Featured comedians include Adam Pasi, Zane Thomas, Hunter Donaldson, and Molly Smithson. There will also be lots of cannabis-related swag.

Festival

Portland Dragon Boat Festival

Tom McCall Waterfront Park

8 a.m.

Food vendors, beer garden, and entertainment under the Hawthorne Bridge.

Sunday 9/9

Food

Let’s Make Organic Apple No-Bake “Cookies!”

Natural Grocers (MLK)

1 p.m.

Free

September is National Organic Harvest Month, and it’s also the time of year when apple cookies sound really yummy, especially when customized with organic toppings like cinnamon, chocolate, and coconut. Wait, you don’t even have to bake these? Sign me up.

Community

Slutwalk Portland 2018

PSU Park Blocks

3 p.m.

Slutwalk is a peaceful demonstration against rape culture, with the goal of ending sexualized violence and victim blaming. There will be prize giveaways, resources, voter registration and educational sex-positive guest speakers. All ages and genders welcome.

Music

The Vibrators followed by Sinferno Cabaret

Dante’s

7:30 p.m.

$10

21+

It’s not every day you get to see a British punk band straight out of the 1970s. The Vibrators’ album Pure Mania was named one of the 50 best punk albums of all time, and they’ve influenced everyone from Stiff Little Fingers to Slash.

Monday 9/10

Film

New Portland: A Priced Out Movie Screening

McMenamins Mission Theater

6 p.m.

Free

Director Cornelius Swart will be on hand to meet and greet viewers of his 2017 documentary Priced Out, which tells the tale of 15 years of gentrification in Portland.

Art

Carl Weese, The American Drive-In Theatre Exhibit

Camerawork Gallery

The drive-in movie theatre, relic of the American dream, is an abandoned wreck. Carl Weese’s black and white images of giant, blank white movie screens looming over overgrown fields and sagging fences are chillingly familiar reminders of a bygone world, while the theaters that are still cheerfully functioning also make one ponder the privilege of the car-owner, the myth of the suburban family, the environmental footprint of the drive-in concept and why we can’t have nice things. The exhibit will be up through September 28.

Poetry

Judith Barrington, Francis Opila, Leah Stenson

Northwest Library

6 p.m.

Judith Barrington is the award-winning author of the memoir Lifesaving. She’ll be reading from her fifth poetry collection, Long Love: New & Selected Poems. An open mic will precede the scheduled readers, so get up there and read your poems. (Sign up at 5:45.)