Gaining momentum

After an impressive season, Portland State’s women’s soccer team returns to the challenge of improving upon that success. The season thus far has proved challenging, with only one win in their first four matches. Nevertheless, the team is working to elevate its play and record.

The team’s Head Coach Katie Burton—who has been instrumental in transforming the women’s soccer program at PSU—is no stranger to challenges. She acknowledged that the team’s 1-3-0 start may not be ideal, but she believes the journey is more important than the destination.

“Our winter and spring seasons this year were the start of our momentum building, as they are each year,” stated Coach Burton when reflecting on the team’s progress.

Coach Burton recovered from back surgery during the spring season and credited Recruiting Coordinator and Assistant Coach Maureen “Mo” Whitney and the players for their progress.

One notable aspect of the team’s performance is their commitment to enhancing team chemistry and establishing elevated standards. “Recruiting players that fit our style of play has made a big difference in our [team] success,” Coach Burton stated. The team’s emphasis on recruiting players who are aligned with their strategy has contributed significantly to its progress.

Elle Frazier—the midfielder and forward—has significantly contributed to the team’s offense and expressed determination to elevate her game. “I think I want to put the ball in the back of the net more,” she said. Her background as a finalist for the 2021 Prep Female Soccer Player of the Year at the Oregon Sports Awards speaks volumes about her potential as a game-changer.

Frazier’s connection to Portland and the team’s dynamic energy were significant factors in her decision to join PSU. “Portland’s my hometown,” she said. “So, that was, that was a big one. I wanted my family and friends to be able to come to all my games.” The positive atmosphere which the coaching staff and her teammates created also played a crucial role in her choice.

The team’s impressive offensive efforts—such as their 31 shots on goal in a recent match against Pacific University—demonstrate their potential. Frazier credits this to their collective energy and synergy. “Just knowing that we’re working for each other, continually making movements and playing off each other, and just continuing to bring a bunch of energy up top,” she explained. Collaborating effectively on the field is crucial to their offensive prowess.

This tactical evolution under the guidance of Coach Burton and Assistant Coach Whitney marks a significant turning point for the team. The traditional 4-3-3 formation—which is commonly used in soccer—gave way to the 4-4-2, a formation renowned for its balance and defensive solidity.

The transition to the 4-4-2 formation represents a strategic choice aimed at providing the team with greater control and stability on the field. In this setup, the team deploys two banks of four players with two forwards leading the charge. The additional midfielder in the formation contributes to a more compact defensive unit, making it challenging for opponents to penetrate.

Hailey Green—a stalwart in the team’s backline and defensive player—emphasized the trust and teamwork which underpins their defensive strategy. “Communicating throughout the whole game… trusting each other in our abilities,” she said. This trust extends to the defenders and the goalkeepers, creating a formidable barrier against the opposing attack.

Green’s experience as a student athlete required her to develop skills in balancing academics and sports. She encourages her younger teammates to take advantage of the resources available to student-athletes, including academic counselors and tutors. Her commitment to academics and athletics has set an example for the team.

The team’s 1-3-0 start might not be the dream beginning they had hoped for, but Coach Burton emphasized that building a successful season takes time. The 10-day break between matches provides an opportunity to reflect and refine their strategies.

“Knowing how to work with each other and creating good chemistry is the focus during this break,” Frazier said.

Coach Burton added that they will continue to “work as hard as we can” and explore each other’s strengths.

Their recent match against Pacific University showcased not only their offensive prowess but also their impressive defensive abilities. Holding the opponent to just two shots on goal in the first half speaks to their defensive strategy and trust in their defenders and goalkeepers.

Despite the early-season challenges, the PSU women’s soccer team remains confident and resolute. “We want to do good this year, and especially the seniors,” said Frazier, speaking for the entire team. “This is our last year to really do something.” The determination to make their final year count is what fuels their motivation to overcome obstacles and reach their goals.

The team believes they have the ingredients for success as they continue to work diligently on the field and in the classroom. Coach Burton’s emphasis on building momentum, Frazier’s goal-scoring ambitions and Green’s trust in their defensive strategies all contribute to the collective vision of a victorious season. Early setbacks serve as stepping stones on the path to success for the PSU women’s soccer team, and their unwavering dedication positions them to overcome adversity and achieve new heights in the 2023 season.