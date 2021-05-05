Get a foothold in the rock climbing community at these PDX locations

At the heart of the Pacific Northwest, Portland is known for its outdoor attitude and sensational opportunities to get outside. No activity showcases this more than rock climbing.

With plenty of gyms in the area, the city boasts an impressive rock-climbing community that is as enjoyable as it is adrenaline-boosting. Here’s a list of climbing gyms located in Portland, so anyone interested in trying out a new outdoor activity has a place to start.

Planet Granite PDX

Location: 1405 NW 14th Ave.

Hours: Monday–Friday 6 a.m.–10 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.–8 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m.–6 p.m.

Student Day Pass Rates: $18 before 5 p.m.

Reservations: Required for day passes

Planet Granite (PG) is a chain of climbing gyms that houses locations up and down the West Coast. The Portland location offers tall walls, top-out bouldering and an excellent workout area. Climbers will find friendly staff, easy-to-use equipment and plenty of beginner-friendly routes. Because PG is a chain, the routes are fairly standardized and easy to navigate, making climbing a lot easier for those just starting out.

Want some guidance? Planet Granite offers a series of classes to get you started. It offers an intro to rope climbing, lead classes, beginner classes and so much more to get new and experienced climbers comfortable on the wall.

Portland Rock Gym

Location: 21 NE 12th Ave.

Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 11 a.m.–11 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday 7 a.m.–11 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.–9 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Student Day Pass Rates: $18

Reservations: Required for non-members

As the third-oldest climbing gym company in the nation, Portland Rock Gym offers a more traditional climbing experience than newer gyms. Located just on the East side of the river at the corner of NE 12th and E Burnside, Portland Rock is the most centrally-located gym in the city, allowing easy access for anyone in the Portland area.

The gym has an expansive bouldering area featuring a top-out boulder that provides routes for those looking to seriously train or just kick back and have fun trying out the sport. Toward the back, climbers will find an open floor with tall walls and numerous top rope routes. There are also four auto-belays for climbers that are looking for some solo sends and meditative training.

Portland Rock also offers several classes to get new climbers interested in the sport as well as the community. The introductory classes often fill up quickly, but are an immersive experience led by experienced staff to help new climbers.

The Circuit Bouldering Gym

Locations: 410 NE 17th Ave., and SW 6050 S Macadam Ave

Hours: Everyday 10 a.m.–10 p.m., South location Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Student Day Pass Rates: $17

Reservations: Required

Just interested in bouldering? The Circuit has you covered. With two locations in the city, the Circuit provides a gym that is solely focused on the art of bouldering. Each location has top-out bouldering and areas to traverse to practice technique. Climbers will find fellow boulderers and an itch for strong, dynamic movements.

The walls at The Circuit range from 8–17 feet to give climbers an opportunity to experiment with different heights and routes to appease their abilities and interests. There is a free 60-minute intro to bouldering class available to any new climber at the gym to help get them started. The gym also offers Beginner Night every Wednesday after 4 p.m., where day passes are available at 50% off for first-timers.

Portland State Climbing Center

Location: Third floor of the Academic and Student Recreation Center

Hours: Monday–Friday 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m.

Student Day Pass Rates: Free to PSU students

Reservations: Required

The climbing center in PSU’s Campus Rec Center features a 32-foot climbing wall with a series of climbing routes that allows people with all climbing abilities to try out the sport. The floors are covered with a well-cushioned pad to ensure safe falls—however, down-climbing is encouraged for proper safety.

To keep in touch with COVID-19 guidelines, the Outdoor Program and Campus Recreation have adjusted the rules and regulations of the climbing center. Climbers are required to wear masks at all times, stay six feet apart and students are only allowed to practice bouldering. Rope climbing and belay classes have been put on hold to ensure safe social distancing for both the climbers and employees.





