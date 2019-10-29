Get possessed with your boo

Looking for something more exciting to do with your partner than just the company Halloween party? Want to find something new to do this spooky season? Look no further! Here are some great options for spending Halloween with your boo.

Horror Film Marathon: The Shining, both It chapters, Carrie…now I’m just naming Stephen King novels. What can I say, the man knows horror. Snuggle up with some popcorn and a variety pack of candy, and enjoy a marathon of scary movies! If you’re not as excited to get scared, watch classic Halloween movies such as Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas or The Room, which is so scarily bad it’s…almost good?

Dressing In A Couple’s Costume: Nothing says “It’s Halloween, and I’ve locked this person down for the holidays” quite like a couple’s Halloween costume. Either as an iconic Jim and Pam, or something more niche that no one else there will understand, you’ll both be the stars of the party! Everyone will love hearing about how much you had to convince your partner to do this.

Making a Gingerbread Haunted House: Not just for December! Pick up a gingerbread haunted house kit from Trader Joe’s and spend the afternoon building. After about 15 minutes, both of you can start arguing about how it won’t stay up, which leads to a larger argument in the bedroom.

Handing Out Candy at Your Partner’s Parents’ House: Just as fun as it sounds!

Escorting Your Partner’s Younger Sibling During Trick-or-Treating: Is this a test? Yes it is. Are you failing it? They won’t say so…but you kind of are.

Going Trick-or-Treating: Don’t. We all know both of you are too old, and it’s weird that you’re both encouraging this sort of behavior in a partner. This is why that invitation to the Halloween party was lost—and it was an e-vite.

Séance: Of course, there are those who want a traditional Halloween activity with their partner. The classic story of two lovebirds who hold a séance in a haunted cemetery, only to become victims of the ghost they’re trying to summon, isn’t only for the movies! Bust out that ouija board and head on over to Lone Fir Pioneer Cemetery, one of the most paranormally active cemeteries in town. Be sure to bring your candles and rock salt to ward off the evil spirits if you’re looking for a more low-key night!

In my opinion, Halloween is one of the most romantic times of year. Make sure to bust out of your old routine, hit up some pumpkin patches, watch some scary movies and get possessed with your boo this season!