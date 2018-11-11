Idaho State Bengals sweep Portland State

The Portland State volleyball team dropped three sets in a row to Idaho State University on Thursday, Nov. 8 in Pocatello, Idaho, ending their night with a 4-11 record in the Big Sky Conference and a 5-22 record overall.

This was the second meeting between the Vikings and the Bengals this season. The first one took place on Oct. 13 and also ended with a loss for the Vikings. The squads exchanged sets that night before heading into the fifth and final set—Idaho State finishing with a 3-2 win over PSU.

Thursday’s match against the Idaho State Bengals was even less favorable for the Vikings, as the squad never managed to find their footing, and allowed the Bengals to confidently overpower them in all three sets.

Senior middle blocker (MB) Katy Wilson and freshman outside hitter (OH) Peyton McBride led the Vikings in kills with seven and six, respectively. Wilson also led the team in blocks with seven. Another notable performance from the Vikings came from sophomore setter Maddy Reeb, who recorded 16 assists and four blocks.

The Vikings volleyball squad will wrap up their 2018 season with a final home match against Sacramento State on Nov. 13 at Viking Pavilion. The Vikings have not managed to clinch a spot in the Big Sky Volleyball championship tournament, their first time to miss the cut since 2015.