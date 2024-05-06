Indian food spots

Step right up to Portland’s most exciting culinary journey yet! While downtown may boast its fair share of culinary delights, sometimes you need to venture beyond the city’s bustling heart to uncover true culinary treasures.

These eateries have been thoroughly vetted and tasted by regular patrons who frequent these establishments, ensuring an authentic and memorable dining experience. With deep familiarity with Indian cuisine and cultural nuances, our reviewers guarantee that each restaurant not only serves up traditional flavors but also provides a welcoming ambiance for all diners to relish.

At Biryani Corner in Hillsboro, the aroma of spices beckons you to savor the signature Chicken 555 Biryani—a steaming hot concoction bursting with flavor and spice. Pair it with Tawa Fish Fry Vepudu, a rich and flavorful delicacy that promises to transport you to the coastal shores of India with every bite.

Apna Chat Bhavan in Beaverton invites you to indulge in the richness of the softest Goat Dum Biryani, meticulously prepared to perfection, ensuring each mouthful is a symphony of flavors.

Visit 185th & Indian in Beaverton for a taste of the Konaseema Kodi Pulao, hailed as the most preferred chicken biryani around Portland—a culinary masterpiece that embodies the essence of traditional Indian cuisine.

Craving something with a twist? Indian Flame Authentic Cuisine in Hillsboro has you covered with Chicken Fried Rice—a fusion of Indian and Chinese flavors served up street-style, guaranteed to satisfy your cravings. Also, don’t miss out on the sandwiches, offering both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options that are sure to please even the most discerning palate.

For vegetarian delights, look no further than India Sweets & Spices in Beaverton. Indulge in perfectly crispy Samosas—the quintessential Indian evening snack—or explore their array of chaat items, each bursting with flavors and textures.

Finally, wrap up your culinary adventure at Bombay Pizza & Curry in Beaverton where East meets West in a delightful fusion of flavors. Treat yourself to the Butter Chicken Pizza, a unique twist on the classic Italian dish with a generous topping of tender butter chicken. And don’t forget to try the Bombay Tandoor Wings—the epitome of spicy goodness.