More Viking records broken at UW indoor preview

Track and Field: UW Indoor Preview

The indoor track season is officially back for the Vikings as they start at the UW indoor preview hosted by the University of Washington in Seattle. Portland State had six vikings participating in events, including the 3k, in which Katie Camarena and Jordan MacIntosh once again broke school records. In the women’s indoor 3k, Camarena ran a time of 9:16.35—20 seconds faster than former record-holder Amber Rozcicha who broke her fifth school record in her only year as a Viking in 2013. This record moves Camarena to fifth all-time in Big Sky Conference history. MacIntosh had a time of 8:07.94—nine seconds faster than the previous record holder, Alex Cisneros. Keynan Abdi also ran in the same heat with MacIntosh in the 3k, earning a time of 8:14.04—a 28-second, indoor-track improvement for Abdi.

Jordan Gloden, the Vikings single long jumper, placed sixth, with his longest jump of 22-01.75. He also raced with Harley Montgomery in the 200m, getting a time of 23.42 seconds finishing 10th. 23.35 seconds was the time of Montomery in the 200m, who finished eighth. Montgomery also ran in the 400 meters, going fourth overall with a time of 51.34.

Chase Lovercheck was the only Viking in the 1k—ending with a time of 2:24.39 and finishing in third place. Gloden also ran an 8.44 in the 60 meter hurdles preliminaries, finishing third and finished in 60 meter hurdles finals at 8.50, finishing second.

The Viks will travel across the Willamette for the Portland Indoor #2, hosted by University of Portland on Jan. 23. They will also return to Seattle the week after for the UW invitational on Jan. 28–29.

Men’s Basketball: Second Conference Win

The Viks finally snap their five-game losing streak, and get their second conference win of the season playing the Sacramento State Hornets winning 67-62 on the road. Khalid Thomas had himself his second double-double of the season, with 13 points and 10 rebounds while going five for six on the free throw line. Three Vikings scored in the double digits this game with Jacob Eyeman leading the team with 14 points and shooting six for ten and eight rebounds. Ezekiel Alley stays consistent with 13 points and shooting six for eight. The Viks will travel next to Southern Utah in Cedar City.

Women’s Basketball: The Return After 27 Days

Basketball returns to the Park Blocks after a 27-day COVID-19 hiatus when they hosted the Sacramento State Hornets in a 70-58 loss. Even though there were four Vikings scoring double digits, the Hornets were able to hold the Viks to only 11 points in the final quarter while they put up 22 points. Alaya Fitzgerald led the team with 15 points, shooting six for 15. Esmeralda Morales played the full 40 and put up 13 points, going four for twelve—but a perfect four for four on the free throw line. Jada Lewis had her first career double-double with 13 points and a high 11 rebounds. Savannah Dhaliwal scored 13 points for the Vikings. The Viks had a 34.4% field goal percentage, and went four for 16 on three-pointers. The Viks now traveled to Cheney to play the Eastern Washington Eagles.

Women’s Tennis: Viks and Ducks

The season opener for this young team—consisting of freshman and sophomores—was a 7-0 loss to the Oregon Ducks in Eugene. In doubles, freshman Nika Beukers and sophomore Capu Sanoner lost 6-4 to the Ducks. Emily Rees and Majo Hernandez gave the Viks the only doubles win, 6-2, while Maddie Egan and Jacinta Milenkoski lost 6-1. In singles, Sanoner, Milenkoski, Rees, Hernandez and Egan lost their matches.

Men’s Tennis: Viks and Broncos

The Viks on the court also fell 7-0 in their season opener to the Boise State Broncos. Three matches had to be forfeit because of the Viks only having four active players to play the Broncos, so Boise State won those matches by default. The only win from the Viks came in doubles from senior Tommy Hsu and freshman Sam De Vries, 6-3. Oliver Richards and Oliver Fernadez lost 7-5 in doubles. The last doubles match was a default win. In singles, Tommy Hsu, Richards, De Vries and Fernandez lost their matches, though the last two matches were won by default.

Player Profile: Khalid Thomas

Khalid Thomas had his second double-double of the season on Jan. 15 against the Hornets on the road, with 13 points and 10 rebounds. The 6-10 senior from Salem, Oregon was a transfer from College of Southern Idaho for two seasons—and then Arizona State University—before returning back to his home state repping the Viking green his senior year. Thomas leads the team with most three-pointers made, with 12 so far this season. He also currently leads the team with 63 offensive rebounds. Thomas is currently third in steals in the Big Sky and ninth in the Big Sky in rebounds averaging 6.7 per game.





