OBITUARY: DEAN H. AZULE

Dean H. Azule, 74, from Salem, Oregon passed away on October 4, 2024 from congestive heart failure and fluid in his lungs. Virgil T Golden Funeral Services provided his funeral service and viewing in Salem on October 8, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. Robert Tom officiated his services. A meal was held on October 8 at Portland State University Native Center at 4:30 p.m. As he requested, he was cremated.

On October 18, he was transported to Pendleton, Oregon for burial next to his son, Steven, at the Spino Cemetery behind Lillian Spino’s home. Thomas Morning Owl provided services on October 19, 2024 at 9 a.m.

Dean was born to John Clayton and Delores (Vavages) Azule on October 22, 1949 in Phoenix, Arizona. He was a member of the Gila River Tribe.

Dean graduated from St. Johns High School in Sacaton, Arizona in 1967 and Western Oregon University in 2008.

His employers included: Eastern Oregon State Hospital, JOM Counselor at Salem Keizer School district, Ombudsman at State of Oregon, Northwest Regional Education for the Indian Reading Series, Grand Ronde Tribe and Siletz Tribe. He retired from Portland State University in 2016 where he was a career counselor.

Interests included: playing pool, watching Oregon State University baseball, football, University of Oregon football, deep sea salmon fishing in Alaska, powwows and all types of music.

Survived by: his siblings—Anna and Gary Payestewa of Phoenix Arizona, wife—Luella, son—Brian, daughter-in-law—Melinda, and granddaughter—Alyssa all from Salem, Oregon.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, son—Steven, sister—Jeannie Azule, aunt—Elenore Vavages, aunt and uncle—Marge and Tony Sabori, and cousins—Gilbert, Annette and Carmelita.

He was well loved by many friends, co-workers and family.