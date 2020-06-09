PSU Vanguard Shield Icon

Open Letter from SSW Faculty and Staff to Disarm PSU

Dear President Percy and the Portland State University Board of Trustees, 

As members of the PSU School of Social Work, we were glad to see our University’s recent communication supporting Minnesota and Georgia, and the calls for racial justice following the police killing of George Floyd. While it is important to acknowledge these deaths, we must also be accountable for the ways that PSU has been and continues to be complicit with these same violent systems through the presence of armed police on campus. We believe PSU must go further by interrupting our role in perpetuating terror and state-sanctioned violence against Black people. Specifically, we are repeating our demand to #DisarmPSU. 

Faculty, staff, and students of the SSW have been unwavering in our stance against arming campus officers, issuing our first statement in opposition in October 2014. Since the Board of Trustees’ decision in December 2014 to arm CPSO, we’ve worked alongside students, staff and faculty in the campus-wide #DisarmPSU movement. We repeated the call to #DisarmPSU following the killing of Jason Washington by CPSO in 2018. 

Calls to divest from policing are mounting across the country as a result of the nationwide demonstrations following the killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd. Last week the University of Minnesota ended its contract with the Minneapolis Police Department. The ongoing violence against Black communities and the militarized response of the Portland Police Bureau to protests against police brutality prompts us to repeat our previous demands to #DisarmPSU. We repeat this demand echoing the Joint Statement from AAUP, PSUFA, and GEU. We stand in solidarity with #BlackLivesMatter Portland’s demand that we #DisarmPSU and in local calls to divest from policing in schools, including Commissioner JoAnn Hardesty’s demand to remove Security Resource Officers from Portland Public Schools

To #DisarmPSU entails an immediate and permanent disarmament of CPSO. Arming CPSO has been costly. In the moment when workers across campus are furloughed, we echo our colleagues’ questions about why this furlough excluded CPSO. Maintaining armed officers is not the only solution to our challenges to public safety. We call on PSU Administration and the Board of Trustees to implement non-police alternatives to policing outlined in PSU Student Union’s counter proposal to the Margolis-Healy report, including bystander intervention workshops, and developing crisis intervention teams to respond to the needs of unhoused members of our campus. These models exist on campus (e.g. Illuminate, a sexual violence prevention program, and Students United for Nonviolence, in Conflict Resolution), and in our broader community (e.g. Eugene’s CAHOOTS program, which responds to unhoused people in crisis not with police, but teams of medics and crisis workers). 

In this critical moment, when we are continuing to see the deep impacts of state-sanctioned violence and anti-Black racism, it is not enough to just state our values and intentions. We must act. #DisarmPSU #BlackLivesMatter 

 

Sincerely, 

 

Cimone Schwoeffermann, SSW Director of Student Affairs 

 

gita mehrotra, assistant professor 

 

Ben Anderson-Nathe, Professor | Child, Youth, & Family Studies 

 

Stephanie Wahab, Professor 

 

Miranda Mosier, assistant professor, Child, Youth, & Family Studies 

 

Ericka Kimball, Assistant Professor 

 

Antonia RG Alvarez, Assistant Professor 

 

Alma M. Ouanesisouk Trinidad, Associate Professor 

 

Mary Oschwald, Associate Research Professor 

 

Eddie May, Assistant Professor of Practice 

 

Marina Barcelo, SSW Student Inclusion Coordinator 

 

Ana Hristić, Assistant Professor of Practice 

 

Jessica Schmidt, Assistant Director of the Child Welfare Education Program 

 

Christina Nicolaidis, Professor 

 

Aysha Crain, Adjunct Professor 

 

Lee Ann Phillips, Program Administrator, Regional Research Institute 

 

Mandy Davis, Associate Professor of Practice, Regional Research Institute 

 

Kate Normand, Senior Research Assistant, Child Welfare Partnership 

 

Norma Cardenas, Assistant Professor of Practice 

 

Sarah Bradley, Professor of Practice, MSW Program 

 

Erin Elizabeth Flynn, Assistant Professor, Child, Youth & Family Studies 

 

Lisa Hawash, Associate Professor of Practice 

 

Danielle Phillips, Training Systems Specialist, Systems of Care Institute 

 

Jessica Hayes, Field Program Assistant 

 

Julie Kates, Assistant Professor of Practice 

 

Gary W. Smith, Assistant Professor of Practice 

 

Stephanie Bryson, BSW Program Director 

 

Celeste Seibel, Assistant Professor of Practice, Systems of Care Institute 

 

Jill Hoffman, Assistant Professor 

 

Carrie Furrer, Research Associate Professor, Center for Improvement of Child & Family Services 

 

Holly Hein, Administrative Coordinator, Regional Research Institute 

 

Rhen Miles, Adjunct Faculty 

 

Colleen Ryan, Administrative Program Assistant, RRI 

 

Matt Chorpenning, Instructor 

 

Ann Curry-Stevens, Adjunct Instructor 

 

Thet Mar Win, Program Administration Specialist 

 

Amelia Drake, Student Office Assistant 

 

Maya Novakoski, Student Office Assistant 

 

Katie Cagle, Behavioral Health Integration Program Project Assistant 

 

Laura Rodriguez, PhD student School of Social Work 

 

Amie Thurber, Assistant Professor 

 

Karen Moorhead, Associate Professor of Practice 

 

Mollie Janssen, Associate Professor of Practice, alum 

 

Jana Meinhold, Associate Professor, Child, Youth, & Family Studies 

 

Adrienne Graf, Field Placement Development Specialist, School of Social Work 

 

Crystallee Crain, Assistant Professor of Practice, Human Rights Scholar 

 

Jared I. Best; Instructor, PhD Student; School of Social Work 

 

Leah Brookner, Assistant Professor of Practice 

 

Susanne Klawetter, Assistant Professor School of Social Work 

 

Lisa Cordova, Assistant Professor of Practice 

 

Kyndra Kappesser, Research Assistant, Center for Improvement of Child & Family Services 

 

Michele Morales, Assistant Professor of Practice 

 

Monica Parmley, Adjunct Instructor 

 

Callie Lambarth, Research Associate, Center for Improvement of Child & Family Services, School of Social Work 

 

John Waddingham, MSW Student Affairs Assistant 

 

Anita R. Gooding, Phd Student and Adjunct Instructor, School of Social Work 

 

Karen Cellarius, Sr Research Associate, Regional Research Institute for Human Services. External evaluator for OHA’s federal Garret Lee Smith Youth Suicide Prevention grant 

 

Dora M. Raymaker, Research Assistant Professor, Regional Research Institute for Human Services 

 

Nicole Lauzus, PhD student, Adjunct Instructor, and Graduate Research Assistant, School of Social Work 

 

Hillary Hyde, MSW, CFLE, Assistant Professor of Practice 

 

Kelly Hunter, Senior Research Assistant II, Regional Research Institute for Human Services 

 

Heather Laurie, LCSW, Adjunct Faculty 

 

Eileen M. Brennan, Research Professor of Social Work 

 

Emilie Lamson-Siu, Program Administrator, Regional Research Institute 

 

Denise Grant, MSW, Assistant Professor of Practice/Field Education Specialist 

 

Dan Harold, LCSW Adjunct Professor 

 

Crystal Deffenbaugh, Project Manager of Adoptive and Foster Family Therapy Certificate Program, Child Welfare Partnership 

 

Stephanie Brockett, MSW Adjunct Instructor Child, Youth, and Family Studies 

 

Malika Edden Hill, MSW Adjunct Instructor, School of Social Work 

 

Jennifer Blakeslee, Research Assistant Professor, Regional Research Institute for Human Services, School of Social Work 

 

Mathew Uretsky, Assistant Professor, School of Social Work 

 

Sam Harrell, Adjunct Instructor and PhD Student, School of Social Work 

 

Heather Rowlett, MSW Adjunct Instructor, School of Social Work 

 

Marin Henderson-Posther, PhD Student, Adjunct Instructor, School of Social Work 

 

Roberta Hunte, Assistant Professor, School of Social Work 

 

Dawn Williamson, LCSW, Adjunct Faculty Lindsay Merritt, PhD, MSW, BSW, Senior Research Associate II, Regional Research Institute for Human Services 

 

Elliott Hinkle, BS, Program Administrator,, Regional Research Institute for Human Services 

 

Michele Martinez Thompson, Assistant Professor of Practice-Salem DO Coordinator 

 

Rebecca Love, Assistant Director of Field Education, School of Social Work 

 

Moira Smith, Administrative Support, Trauma Informed Oregon, Regional Research Institute 

 

Katherine Kneupper, Adjunct Faculty, SSW 

 

Sky Lockhart, Trauma Informed Oregon Field Student, BSW Student 

 

Kelly Myers, PhD Student and Adjunct Instructor, School of Social Work 

 

Bobbi Ali Zaman, PhD Student and Adjunct Instructor, School of Social Work 

 

Olivia Wood, Coordinator, Social Determinants of Health Initiative, Regional Research Institute. 

 

Laura Nissen, Professor, School of Social Work 

 

Rebecca A. Miller, Senior Research Assistant, Regional Research Institute 

 

Anna Rockhill, RRI 

 

John Barnett, Operations and Administrative Services Manager, School of Social Work 

 

Jessica Rodriguez-JenKins, Assistant Professor, SSW 

 

Junghee Lee, Professor, SSW Ted Donlan, Associate Professor, SSW 

 

Stephanie Sundborg, Trauma Informed Oregon, SSW 

 

Mirah Scharer, Research Assistant, Regional Research Institute 

 

Molly Oberweiser Kennedy, Assistant Professor of Practice, Systems of Care Institute-CCF-SSW, alum 

 

Vania Coates, System of Care Institute-CCF-SSW 

 

Brooke Rizor, CCF – System of Care Institute 

 

Camilla Pettle, RRI – Trauma Informed Oregon 

 

Julia Bryson, Adjunct Instructor, SSW 

 

Keela Johnson, PhD student and Adjunct Instructor, School of Social Work and UNST 

 

Lorelei Mitchell, Research Associate, CCF-SSW 

 

Sasha Verbillis-Kolp, MSW, LCSW, Adjunct Faculty School of Social Work and Lecturer, Non-Profit Institute, Hatfield School of Government 

 

Martha McCormack, Adjunct Instructor, School of Social Work 