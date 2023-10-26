Player Spotlight: Tre Taylor

Tre Taylor is a 20-year-old junior from Majuro, Marshall Islands, who plays the position of safety for the Portland State Vikings. This remarkable athlete arrived at PSU this year from Southwestern College in Chula Vista, CA.

At Saint Louis School in Majuro, he was a standout in football, wrestling and track, contributing to his team’s two state championships. Then at Southwestern College, he showcased his talents in both football and track, amassing impressive statistics with 33 tackles, two interceptions and five pass-breakups in 18 games.

His excellence extended beyond sports, landing him a spot on the Principal’s Honors List. Additionally, he represented the Marshall Islands on the Olympic team for track and field.

One interesting fact about Taylor is his cherished family tradition of spending Sundays with his Grandpa on Enemanit Island, where barbecues and picnics brought his family together. This commitment to family ties is a significant aspect of Taylor’s character.

Taylor’s journey into football was sparked during his childhood, when his father introduced him to college football on television. This inspired him, and he realized he wanted to participate in the sport when he grew up. The passion ignited in those early days ultimately led him to PSU.

When choosing a university for his academic and athletic pursuits, Taylor had a personal connection to PSU. Many of his family members had attended school in Oregon, which reassured him that he could adapt to life there.

The football program and camaraderie among teammates and coaches further solidified his decision to join PSU, recognizing the team’s shared determination to succeed.

Though this is Taylor’s first year at PSU, he is already feeling the intensity of his role as a student-athlete. Balancing academics and training can be daunting, but he is prepared to take on the challenge.

Taylor’s most memorable experience at PSU so far has been his first official practice. Stepping onto the field and realizing the collective effort which brought him and his teammates to this point was an achievement that left a lasting impression on him.

Being a student-athlete has significantly influenced his personal growth. Managing a hectic schedule which includes class, meetings, practice, film sessions and more has forced him to develop time-management skills and take responsibility for his obligations.

His long-term goals in athletics include clinching the Big Sky Conference and making it to the playoffs, embodying his spirit with the rallying cry, “GO VIKS!” Taylor’s drive and determination are evident in his ambitions.

However, achieving these goals hasn’t come without sacrifices. One of his most significant sacrifices is moving away from his family. Taylor hasn’t lived with his parents or siblings for some time due to the limited collegiate athletic opportunities in the Marshall Islands and Guam, where he grew up.

Taylor’s favorite aspect of competing for PSU is the tremendous support from Portland’s large Polynesian and Micronesian communities. This unity and shared cultural pride add a unique dimension to his football experience.

Before games, Taylor follows a set of pre-game rituals which help him get into the zone. He listens to a special pre-game playlist that he’s maintained since high school, and he fuels up with a big bowl of cereal to ensure he’s ready to perform on the field.

Beyond football, his interests include fishing and bodyboarding. He’s a true water enthusiast and can be found enjoying the ocean whenever he gets the chance. In the water, he’s like a sponge, soaking up the joys of nature.

Taylor is undoubtedly an athlete with a bright future, determined to make his mark at PSU and in the world of football. With his strong work ethic, passion for the game and the support of his teammates and community, he’s well on his way to achieving his goals and leaving a lasting legacy at PSU.