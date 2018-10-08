Protesters attend vigil for man shot by Portland police

More than 100 people attended a march and vigil on Oct. 6 to protest the death of Patrick Kimmons, a Portland man killed in an officer-involved shooting on Sept. 30.

Protesters gathered on SW 4th Ave. and SW Harvey Milk St. near the parking lot where the shooting occurred before marching to the Multnomah County Justice Center, chanting, “Fuck the police” as they blocked traffic.

“The level of violence Portland Police are demonstrating lately is excessive,” protester Danielle James said.

One driver attempted to accelerate through the crowd, leaving one protester clinging to the hood of the vehicle for 20 to 30 feet. The protester was not seriously injured, The Oregonian reported.

“My son got shot 12 or more times,” said Kimmons’ mother Letha Winston. “My family is no longer a family. I want justice served. I want both of the cops put in jail for murder…[PPD] are trained to shoot to kill; that is what they go by and they need to be retrained.”